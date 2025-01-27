Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Closes Out BBQ Bliss Month with a Hearty Deal on Country Fried Steak

Dallas, TX, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit wraps up its BBQ Bliss: A Month of Freebies & Flavor promotion with a hearty and satisfying Week 4 offer. From January 27th to January 31st, guests can enjoy a Buy One Country Fried Steak Plate, Get One Free when using the code PLATEME at checkout. This offer is available exclusively on dickeys.com and the Dickey’s app.

The Country Fried Steak Plate features a tender, crispy fried steak smothered in creamy, peppered gravy, paired with two homestyle sides of your choice and a slice of warm Texas Toast. It’s the perfect comfort food to end the month on a deliciously satisfying note.

“We’re thrilled to close out our BBQ Bliss month with a comforting and indulgent dish like Country Fried Steak,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Our guests love a good plate of homestyle comfort food, and with this deal, they can enjoy a delicious, hearty meal for an unbeatable price. It’s the perfect way to enjoy some classic, down-home flavors and share the love with a friend or family member.”

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., added, “We wanted to end BBQ Bliss Month with something special that really hits the spot. The Country Fried Steak Plate is all about comfort, flavor, and that homestyle warmth that we love to offer. Whether you’re new to this dish or already a fan, we know our guests will love this week’s offer. It’s the perfect way to close out the month and celebrate great food with those you care about.”

To redeem the offer, guests simply need to visit dickeys.com or open the Dickey’s app, add a Country Fried Steak Plate to their cart, and apply the code PLATEME at checkout to receive a second plate for free.

The BBQ Bliss: A Month of Freebies & Flavor promotion has been a hit throughout January, with new BOGO deals featured every week. Guests are encouraged to take advantage of this final offer before the month ends!

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

