GOOSE CREEK, S.C., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today it has closed on its acquisition of an advanced manufacturing facility and assets and begun work at its Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) — Charleston Operations site in South Carolina.

“HII is committed to going where the labor is to increase shipbuilding capacity and increase throughput for our national security customers,” HII President and CEO Chris Kastner said. “This lets us efficiently add trained talent and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities to the urgent job of building ships, making it a unique opportunity to immediately accelerate throughput at Newport News Shipbuilding in support of the Navy and AUKUS.”

HII announced last month its intent to acquire the facility and associated assets. Since then, more than 99% of the legacy workforce have accepted offers to continue to work on site, supporting the construction of nuclear-powered submarine modules and aircraft carrier units for U.S. Navy programs. Working closely with the South Carolina state and regional leadership, HII plans to create hundreds of additional jobs to support the increased demand and growth at the Charleston facility.





Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-closes-on-asset-acquisition-to-expand-shipbuilding-capacity/.

In addition to existing trained talent, HII’s acquisition also provides:

Advanced production facilities with state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment, tooling and infrastructure used to fabricate complex metal modules and structures.

Facility location on 45-acres with more than 480,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

Access to barge and rail transportation.

Access in nearby Charleston and surrounding region to rapidly growing shipbuilding ecosystem and capacity to expand a highly skilled maritime trades workforce.

“This is great news for the South Carolina economy. This investment will allow us to expand our manufacturing footprint more aggressively in the shipbuilding industry,” U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said. “If you can drive it, fly it, shoot it or float it, South Carolina makes it.”

“The expansion of our nation’s largest military shipbuilder in South Carolina underscores the pivotal role our state plays in strengthening America’s national security,” U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said. “The dedicated shipbuilders in the Charleston area are part of a highly skilled workforce that will propel our nation forward. This innovation and modernization in our defense industrial base will create jobs and draw resources to our state’s already robust Navy presence.”

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," “guidance,” “projections,” “outlook,” and similar words or phrases or the negative of these words or phrases generally identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s future financial condition, results of operations or cash flows, and expected benefits of the transaction. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, expectations, plans and projections that we believe to be reasonable when made, but which may change over time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Specific risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: those discussed in this release; those identified under “Risk Factors” and other important factors disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and from time to time in our other filings with the SEC; the possibility that anticipated benefits of the acquisition may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that management time may be diverted on acquisition and integration-related matters; and other events or circumstances that could adversely impact the business. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we are unable to predict at this time. You are urged to consider the limitations on, and risks associated with, forward-looking statements and not unduly rely on the forward-looking statements including the accuracy thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on information, plans and estimates as of the date they are made and there may be other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



Contacts: Todd Corillo Danny Hernandez Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com Danny.J.Hernandez@hii-co.com (757) 688-3220 (202) 264-7143





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5eea076b-7c75-42b9-8fbe-72479d514f66