Zenex 2.0: Revolutionizing the iGaming Industry in 2025

Dubai, UAE, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Zenex , the pioneering token in the iGaming sector, is proud to announce the launch of its transformative Zenex 2.0 strategy. Picture a digital platform that speaks to gambling sites, payment solutions, and everyday traders all at once. That’s the broad idea behind Zenex 2.0. It merges the hustle of the iGaming world with a unique token approach, weaving both real-time payouts and cutting-edge compliance tech into one flexible system. Folks who’ve been tracking this market may recall all sorts of attempts at payment gateways, but ZNX initiative sets its sights on bridging that gap between operators who demand stable clearing channels and players who crave quick gains. The end result is a setup that rewards everyone involved.



Redefining the iGaming Ecosystem

Since its inception in 2021, Zenex has been on a mission to reshape the iGaming industry by creating a resilient and forward-thinking ecosystem. With Zenex 2.0, this vision is elevated to new heights, addressing key industry challenges such as payment compliance, user engagement, and the optimization of operational costs through in-house IT developments and blockchain technology.



OnRamp Solution: Mitigating Miscode Risks



A major obstacle for iGaming businesses has been the issue of miscode transactions, which can result in fines ranging from $50,000 to $450,000 per violation. Despite this, many industry leaders are forced to operate in regions with restrictions, relying on methods that expose them to penalties. Zenex OnRamp provides a less risky alternative: it recasts deposits as token acquisitions instead of labeling them as gambling payments. This subtle shift cuts the chance of miscodes and simplifies how users fund their accounts.



Exclusive Discounts for Payment Services and Lowered Rolling Reserves



Traditionally, iGaming businesses are required to maintain high rolling reserves, leading to substantial initial deposits. With the introduction of Zenex tokens, businesses now have a more efficient and advantageous solution. By holding rolling reserves in ZNX tokens, merchants can access discounts on payment services. Additionally, transactions made through Zenex tokens come with reduced fees, including discounts on payment processing, risk management tools, and custom software development.



Zenex for Players, Token Holders, and Investors



Growth through the Burning Mechanism: A percentage (1-2%) of tokens used in transactions is permanently burned, reducing the circulating supply and driving up the value of ZNX tokens.

Reward Programs: Zenex will offer attractive incentives for token holders and ecosystem participants, ensuring long-term engagement and loyalty.

ZNX Jackpot Lottery: Token holders will have the chance to participate in the weekly Zenex lottery, where lucky ZNX holders can win a growing jackpot.

Zenex iGaming NFTs: Token holders will also be able to become co-owners of iGaming venues such as casinos or betshops, receiving a share of the profits generated by these establishments.



Revolutionary Payment Cards for VIPs



Zenex introduces its groundbreaking payment cards that revolutionize how users interact with both online and offline casinos. These cards offer several benefits:



One Card, Multiple Currencies: Store your crypto and fiat in a single account. Spend or withdraw instantly without juggling separate wallets or exchange apps.

Cash on Demand: Loading up is easy at local cash points in regions like Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Egypt, smoothing out deposits for players on the go.

Truly Global Coverage: ZNX cards cut out transaction limits, so you can shop at home or abroad without hitting a spending ceiling. Plus, they support withdrawals in the local currency across 150 countries—reassuring for frequent travelers.

Dedicated IBANs: Players get individual IBANs, simplifying big deposits and ensuring a more transparent, hassle-free experience for all.





What’s Next for Zenex?

Zenex 2.0 will begin its rollout across multiple regions starting in Q1 2025, with a primary focus on forming strategic partnerships with gaming operators, payment providers, and local businesses. Zenex is also exploring the expansion of token utility into innovative areas such as NFT-based franchise models and equity-linked wallets.

About Zenex

Zenex provides AI-enhanced payment infrastructure for the $107B+ iGaming industry, processing millions of dollars in monthly transactions across both online and land-based gaming operators. The Zenex ecosystem addresses critical industry challenges, offering significant reductions in required reserves and enhanced fraud protection for operators who hold ZNX tokens. This creates natural demand and establishes real-world business utility for the token. Through its innovative NFT franchise system and comprehensive rewards program, Zenex allows token holders to earn a share of gaming revenue through verifiable on-chain distribution. With established operations across multiple continents and backing from major industry players, Zenex is set to process hundreds of millions in monthly transactions by 2026, positioning ZNX as a key infrastructure token in global gaming payments.



