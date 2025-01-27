Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 27 January 2025

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 8 January 2025,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 20 JANUARY 2025 TO 24 JANUARY 2025

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Purchase price per share Total amount of purchases Purpose Market 20/01/2025 1 000 € 15,7000 € 15 700,00 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 22/01/2025 500 € 15,7000 € 7 850,00 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 23/01/2025 263 € 16,2000 € 4 260,60 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 24/01/2025 200 € 16,0000 € 3 200,00 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 13th January 2025 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu

