Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 27 January 2025
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 8 January 2025,
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 20 JANUARY 2025 TO 24 JANUARY 2025
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
|Trading date
|Number of shares purchased
|Purchase price per share
|Total amount of purchases
|Purpose
|Market
|20/01/2025
|1 000
|€ 15,7000
|€ 15 700,00
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|22/01/2025
|500
|€ 15,7000
|€ 7 850,00
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|23/01/2025
|263
|€ 16,2000
|€ 4 260,60
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|24/01/2025
|200
|€ 16,0000
|€ 3 200,00
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
Repurchase programme’s full description dated 13th January 2025 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website
* * *
Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu
Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu
Attachment