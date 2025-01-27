Online Master in Social Work: St. Bonaventure University Unveils Flexible, Convenient Online Master Program

New York, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, New York -

St. Bonaventure University recently launched its clinically-focused online Master in Social Work program, combining academic excellence with flexible, industry-oriented education.

Building on its Franciscan heritage of community values, St. Bonaventure University sets a new benchmark in higher education with its online Master in Social Work program. Designed for individuals without a social work degree, the program offers a flexible format, allowing students to work while preparing for a career as a licensed clinical social worker.

St. Bonaventure University is recognized as a premier choice for transformative education. Ranked 8th for value, 19th among regional universities in the North, and 76th for social mobility by U.S. News & World Report in 2025, the university continues to distinguish itself through excellence. As the nation's first Franciscan university, St. Bonaventure is deeply committed to service and community, empowering students to apply their knowledge to make a positive impact on the world around them.

This online New York master's degree program in social work is designed for working professionals and those balancing personal commitments while advancing their education. The user-friendly platform provides access to engaging coursework in a supportive online environment, with personalized guidance from a dedicated student advisor. Students also benefit from integrated placement site support, allowing them to complete their practicums near their local community.

The traditional track of the online MSW program is designed for students without a bachelor's in social work (BSW), or those with a BSW earned more than five years ago. With fully online coursework in a part-time format, the program offers 400 practicum hours during the foundation year and 500 hours during the advanced year, allowing students to graduate in as few as 31 months. The MSW program has received pre-candidacy status from the Council of Social Work Education (CSW) with start dates structured in a way that allows all MSW students to graduate from a CSWE-accredited program – and to take the licensure exam to become a licensed social worker.

Dr. Doyle Pruitt, the MSW Program Director, emphasized the program's connection to the university's Franciscan tradition, "The program is grounded in commitment to service, respect for human dignity, and engagement in critical inquiry," Pruitt said. "We're excited about our program's trauma-informed, social justice clinical focus and how this will prepare our graduates to be leaders in the diverse communities they serve."

Rooted in compassion, ethics, and social justice, St. Bonaventure's online MSW program integrates evidence-based practice, human behavior analysis, policy advocacy, and placement support to prepare graduates for licensure and leadership roles across diverse social work fields. Building on the university's altruistic legacy, the program equips students to become clinical change agents committed to service. Its focus on leadership development empowers graduates to excel in varied career paths, from clinical social work to administrative and policy-making roles.

St. Bonaventure's commitment to transforming lives extends beyond academics, fostering a supportive, engaged community that promotes personal growth and professional development. Graduates leave with the skills and inspiration to excel in their careers and make meaningful contributions to society

For more information, visit https://online.sbu.edu/programs/master/social-work

About the University:

The nation's first Franciscan university, St. Bonaventure University is a community committed to transforming the lives of our students inside and outside the classroom, inspiring in them a lifelong commitment to service and citizenship. St. Bonaventure University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

