DMi Partners Recognized in AdAge’s Best Places to Work for 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMi Partners (DMi), the award-winning full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, paid search, and SEO, today announces its recognition on AdAge’s prestigious list of Best Places to Work 2025. This coveted accolade is the first for DMi and underscores the agency’s ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive, innovative, and employee-centered workplace culture.

AdAge’s annual Best Places to Work list recognizes companies across the marketing, advertising, and media sectors that excel in creating outstanding environments for their employees. The evaluation process combines comprehensive surveys of employees and employers, assessing key areas such as work-life balance, career growth opportunities, workplace satisfaction, and overall company culture. The winners are selected based on their ability to stand out in these categories, making this recognition a testament to the excellence of DMi’s organizational practices.

“We are incredibly honored to be included in this list. Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and we strive to create an environment where they feel valued, empowered, and supported to do their best work,” said Patrick McKenna, CEO of DMi Partners. “We believe in intentionally fostering a culture of creative collaboration, with continuous investment in our team, and this accolade reinforces our commitment to making DMi Partners not just a great place to work but to build people for growth and success.”

DMi has established a strong reputation for its employee-focused culture, offering a variety of benefits and programs to support team members both professionally and personally. These initiatives include flexible work schedules, continuous professional development opportunities, a focus on mental health and well-being, and a steadfast commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. A standout example of DMi’s workplace culture is the “ DMi Cares ” program, which reflects the agency’s dedication to community engagement and giving back. Through this initiative, every employee is granted two service days as part of their benefits package, encouraging them to dedicate time to organizations and causes that matter to them.

In addition to being named to AdAge’s Best Places to Work list, DMi has again been recognized for its outstanding workplace culture, earning a Top Workplaces 2024 Award from the Philadelphia Inquirer for the second consecutive year. Beyond its commitment to workplace excellence, DMi continues to set industry standards in digital marketing, earning prestigious accolades in the past year, including awards from The Davey Awards , US Partnership Awards , and the IAC Awards .

Visit the complete list of AdAge’s Best Places to Work 2025 HERE , and read about DMi’s workplace culture HERE .

DMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today's leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like Henkel, Sargento, and Anthropologie. The agency's innovative email and affiliate management accompanies a best-in-class suite of digital services, including SEO, paid search, e-commerce, branding, interactive social media marketing, and advanced marketing analytics designed to engage target audiences to drive revenue.

Founded in 2003, DMi Partners today has more than 100 clients and 85 team members across the country, including Philadelphia, California, Georgia, and Florida. Staffed by big-agency talent and offering the personal attention and agility of a boutique, DMi Partners has been recognized for managing award-winning campaigns and a proven track record of delivering the highest quality marketing strategy, execution, and results.