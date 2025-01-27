ConeCraft Announces Partnership with T&C Stainless

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConeCraft, LLC (“ConeCraft”), a premier designer, engineer, and fabricator of custom processing equipment for the biopharmaceutical industry, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with T&C Stainless, LLC and Preferred Stainless Holdings, LLC (collectively “T&C”).

Headquartered in Mount Vernon, Missouri, T&C provides a full range of custom-designed bioprocessing equipment, specializing in product-contact mixers, holding tanks, bioreactors, and fermenters. T&C offers equipment across the biopharmaceutical production chain and serves a global base of leading biopharmaceutical producers, engineering firms, and custom module fabricators.

The combination of ConeCraft and T&C forms a comprehensive bioprocessing solutions platform, with engineering capabilities encompassing single-use and product contact production vessels from 10L to 15,000L, heat exchangers, tube-management solutions, carts, and mobile workstations. With deep experience designing equipment for both new facility buildouts and existing process retrofits, ConeCraft possesses the engineering and fabrication expertise to service a full range of bioprocessing projects at any scale.

“T&C is a respected leader in the bioprocessing industry, committed to high-quality, product-contact vessels, creating an ideal complement to ConeCraft’s single-use offering”, said ConeCraft CEO Jim Austin. “The addition of T&C’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities meaningfully augment’s ConeCraft’s portfolio of solutions, allowing us to offer our customers a single source for equipment throughout the entire drug production process.”

About T&C

T&C was founded in 1994 with a singular focus on designing and manufacturing high-quality, custom tanks and other equipment for the biopharmaceutical industry. With a commitment to engineering and fabrication excellence, T&C’s deep expertise across the product-contact equipment spectrum has allowed it to grow consistently over the past 30 years. From its three facilities totaling 48,000 SF in Mount Vernon, Missouri, T&C has built a diverse base of blue-chip biopharmaceutical and food and beverage customers. For more information, visit T&C at www.tcstainless.com

About ConeCraft

ConeCraft was founded in 2003 with a shared vision of creating better equipment for the single-use biopharmaceutical industry. The Company has over 100,000 SF of engineering and production space across three facilities in Fort Worth, Texas, all of which maintain ASME code certification. ConeCraft strives to design equipment that improves the experience for the end users and holds several patents to key features that make single-use systems safer, more reliable, and easier to operate. All equipment provided by the Company is available for Factory Acceptance Testing at their facility in Fort Worth. For more information, visit ConeCraft at www.conecraft.com.

Media Contact:

Babbett Tidwell

P: (817) 922-9200

btidwell@conecraft.com