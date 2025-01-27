Xpanse Launches First AI-Powered, Multi-Liquidity Perpetual Futures





PANAMA CITY, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xpanse, a groundbreaking decentralized perpetual exchange created by Horizon Protocol, is thrilled to announce the launch of its AI-powered perpetual futures platform on the MODE Mainnet. This marks a significant leap forward in trading innovation, expanding into a unified liquidity system, pioneering AI-driven trading, and evolving into a multi-chain ecosystem.

What is Xpanse?

Xpanse is an AI-powered, multi-layered liquidity perpetual exchange designed to empower traders of all levels.

AI-Enabled Trading Signals and Indicators

As part of the Phase One launch, Xpanse introduces three cutting-edge AI-enabled trading signals and indicators: ViperAI, WaveML, and Minima/Maxima. These tools provide traders with actionable insights to enhance their strategies across various markets:

ViperAI: The flagship full trading strategy designed to maximize profits by accurately predicting directional momentum. It delivers long/short market-neutral signals, real-time entry and exit notifications, and built-in stop-loss features, ensuring comprehensive trade management.

These AI-driven tools, available directly within Xpanse’s Perpetual Futures platform, empower traders to execute sophisticated strategies with precision and confidence.

Multi-Layered Liquidity Models

Xpanse integrates three distinct liquidity models to cater to diverse trading strategies and requirements:

Intent-based Liquidity: Live now, offering seamless execution with gasless trading, instant open/close functionality, and exclusive AI-powered indicators.

Live now, offering seamless execution with gasless trading, instant open/close functionality, and exclusive AI-powered indicators. Oracle-based Liquidity: Enhancing pricing accuracy and execution precision.

Enhancing pricing accuracy and execution precision. Order Book Liquidity: Coming soon to provide traditional order book trading dynamics.

This unique structure ensures traders have access to flexibility, precision, and advanced AI tools that maximize capital efficiency and optimize returns.

Xpanse on MODE Mainnet

The launch of Xpanse on MODE Mainnet begins with Intent-based liquidity, supported by SYMMIO’s cutting-edge infrastructure and Orbs’ liquidity solutions. Key features of this initial release include:

Over 340 tradable markets.

Up to 60x leverage with cross-margin capabilities.

Ultra-competitive fees ranging from 3 to 4 basis points.

Exclusive indicators like AI signals and the Fear & Greed indicator.

This first-of-its-kind integration on MODE leverages the platform’s AI-powered financial ecosystem, bringing advanced AI-driven trading to Layer 2 networks. The second phase of the integration will introduce enhanced AI signals and additional proprietary trading indicators.

Redefining Trading for the Next Generation

By combining AI technology with multi-layered liquidity models, Xpanse is setting a new standard for decentralized trading. Traders can look forward to an elevated experience that prioritizes speed, precision, and innovation while maintaining competitive costs.

What’s Next?

To celebrate this milestone, Xpanse will soon launch trading competitions and exciting campaigns. Stay tuned for updates and opportunities to explore the future of AI-powered, multi-liquidity perpetual trading.

For more information, visit https://xpanse.trade/ .

Contact:

Wen Zhang

marketing@Horizonprotocol.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Xpanse. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.