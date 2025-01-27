Ethiax Successfully Obtains MSB License Certification, Strengthening Global Compliance and Platform Strength

New York, NY, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of the leading digital currency trading platforms globally, Ethiax recently announced that it has successfully obtained the U.S. MSB (Money Services Business) license certification, marking a significant step forward in the platform's global compliance and financial regulation. This certification not only enhances Ethiax’s legitimate operational status in the global market but also provides users worldwide with a safer, more transparent, and compliant trading environment.







As a digital currency trading platform operating globally, Ethiax has always been committed to strictly adhering to global financial regulatory requirements, particularly in areas such as anti-money laundering (AML), counter-terrorism financing (CFT), and customer identity verification (KYC). By obtaining the U.S. MSB license, Ethiax has reaffirmed its leading compliance position in the industry, now meeting the stringent financial regulatory standards of the U.S. and several other international markets.







Rebecca Lee, Chief Compliance Officer of Ethiax, stated: “Obtaining the U.S. MSB license is an important milestone for the compliance of the Ethiax platform, marking our expanding influence in the global financial market. We firmly believe that compliance and security are the cornerstones of the platform's development. With this certification, we have not only enhanced the platform's compliance assurances but also provided a more reliable and trustworthy trading experience for users around the world.”







In the digital currency industry, compliance is a key factor in gaining user trust. As governments and regulatory bodies worldwide increase their regulatory requirements for the digital currency market, Ethiax has fully implemented global compliance policies to ensure the safety of every user's funds and eliminate risks of illegal transactions. Notably, in areas like anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing, Ethiax has executed strict review mechanisms to ensure that trading activities on the platform fully comply with international regulations.

Furthermore, after obtaining the MSB license, Ethiax has further enhanced the trading transparency and security of its platform. The platform's new trading monitoring system can track every transaction in real-time, ensuring compliance with global standards. Additionally, Ethiax has launched efficient risk management tools to help users make safer investment decisions in the volatile digital currency market.





Sarah Wang, Chief Technology Officer of Ethiax, commented: “As a global digital currency trading platform, our core mission is to provide users with a safe, transparent, and compliant trading environment. Obtaining the U.S. MSB license is just one part of our compliance strategy; we will continue to focus on enhancing the platform's security and transparency through innovative technologies and strict compliance measures, ensuring that every user enjoys the highest level of protection on the Ethiax platform.”

With its robust technological capabilities and outstanding compliance management, Ethiax has gained legitimate operational qualifications in several key global markets, becoming the preferred platform for an increasing number of institutional investors and individual users. The platform not only supports efficient liquidity between digital currencies and fiat currencies but also offers a range of customized services for institutional investors, including block trading, asset custody, and risk management, to meet their diverse needs.





Ethiax will continue to promote the compliance process within the digital currency industry, maintaining a global perspective while continually enhancing the platform’s security and technological innovation to address increasingly complex market demands. By continuously optimizing its compliance framework, Ethiax aims to play a greater role in the global digital currency market, ensuring that users worldwide can engage in efficient trading on a compliant, safe, and transparent platform.

As global regulatory scrutiny of the digital currency industry intensifies, Ethiax's ongoing innovations and strict enforcement in compliance make it one of the most trusted trading platforms in the global digital currency market. The successful acquisition of the U.S. MSB license will undoubtedly further consolidate its leadership position in the global market, providing users with high-quality, safe, and compliant digital currency trading services.

