Fathom.org Launches Fathom Fellows Program to Tackle AI Governance Challenges

Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fathom.org, a non-profit with a mission to help all of society successfully transition to a world with Artificial Intelligence (AI), is proud to announce the creation of its Fathom Fellows program. The initiative will bring together renowned and highly trusted experts to help guide society through the safe and successful integration of AI.

Among its first fellows is Dean Ball, a noted expert from the Mercatus Center, who will focus on developing frameworks for private governance—standards and best practices devised outside formal government structures but with essential oversight—to establish guardrails for AI’s rapid evolution.

“The Fathom Fellows program embodies our mission to convene diverse perspectives and develop actionable ideas at this pivotal moment in AI’s trajectory,” said Andrew Freedman, Chief Strategy Officer of Fathom. “We are thrilled to partner with Dean, whose expertise in private governance will be instrumental in crafting innovative solutions to ensure AI benefits society while mitigating risks.”

“Fathom’s commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue and advancing practical governance solutions aligns perfectly with my research,” shared Dean Ball. “Together, we can help shape a future where AI innovation and responsive, high-quality governance make good on the immense promise of the technology while mitigating the worst potential pitfalls.”

The Fathom Fellows program builds on the success of The Ashby Workshops, held earlier this year in Middleburg, Virginia. The invite-only event brought together leaders across industries, civil society, and government to explore AI’s most pressing challenges. Through expert panels, fireside chats, and hands-on scenario planning, attendees discussed the most pressing topics around AI and society, generating insights and ideas to help guide future policy and governance strategies.

As the Fathom Fellows program moves forward, it will continue to channel the spirit of collaboration and innovation that defined The Ashby Workshops.

To read more about Dean Ball’s current work on private governance, visit his substack.

