HZJL Cayman Limited Announces Entering into a Merger Agreement with Rising Dragon Acquisition Corporation

HANGZHOU, CHINA, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HZJL Cayman Limited (“HZJL”), a comprehensive solution provider empowering local businesses with innovative branding, software, and supply chain services, announced the execution of an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) for a business combination with Rising Dragon Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: RDACU, RDAC, RDACR) (“RDAC”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.

Upon consummation of the transaction contemplated by the Merger Agreement, (i) RDAC will reincorporate by merging with and into Xpand Boom Technology Inc., a Cayman Islands exempted company and wholly owned subsidiary of RDAC (“Xpand Boom Technology”), and (ii) concurrently with the reincorporation merger, Xpand Boom Solution Inc., a Cayman Islands exempted company and wholly owned subsidiary of Xpand Boom Technology, will be merged with and into HZJL, resulting in HZJL being a wholly owned subsidiary of Xpand Boom Technology (the “Business Combination” and the transactions in connection with the Business Combination collectively, the “Transaction”). Upon the closing of the Transaction, the parties plan to remain Nasdaq-listed under a new ticker symbol.

HZJL Overview

HZJL is a dynamic solution provider dedicated to empowering local lifestyle businesses such as restaurants, coffee shops, beauty salons, convenience stores, and massage centers, through innovative online social branding, software application, and supply chain services.

HZJL’s core service offering is its online branding service, which leverages the power of social media to promote compelling success stories for both businesses and their founders. This service helps businesses build strong, authentic identities that resonate with their target audience, and enhance brand visibility and customer loyalty. In addition, HZJL offers a sophisticated online application designed to streamline operations and optimize customer relationship management. HZJL also provides comprehensive supply chain solutions, with a special focus on supporting local restaurants.

With a mission to fuel scalable growth for business owners, HZJL combines these three key service areas that work together to drive operational excellence, customer engagement, and efficient growth strategies.

Key Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, RDAC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Xpand Boom Technology, will acquire HZJL, resulting in Xpand Boom Technology being a listed company on the Nasdaq Capital Market. At the effective time of the Transaction, HZJL’s shareholders and management will receive 35 million ordinary shares of Xpand Boom Technology. In addition, certain HZJL shareholders will be entitled to receive earn-out consideration of up to an additional 20 million ordinary shares of Xpand Boom Technology, subject to HZJL meeting certain revenue targets in the two subsequent years as set forth in the Merger Agreement. The shares held by certain HZJL’s shareholders will be subject to lock-up agreements for a period of six months following the closing of the Transaction, subject to certain exceptions.

The Transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both RDAC and HZJL, is subject to regulatory approvals, the approvals by the shareholders of RDAC and HZJL, respectively, and the satisfaction of certain other customary closing conditions, including, among others, a registration statement, of which the proxy statement/prospectus forms a part, being declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and the approval by Nasdaq of the listing application of the combined company.

The description of the Business Combination contained herein is only a summary and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Merger Agreement relating to the Business Combination. A more detailed description of the Transaction and a copy of the Merger Agreement will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by RDAC with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Comments on HZJL

“We are excited for the proposed Business Combination with HZJL and admire the company that Mr. Xiong Bin and the HZJL management team have built,” said Xing Lulu, Chief Executive Officer of RDAC. “I look forward to working with HZJL’s first-class management team to help them thrive as a public company while they continue to grow.”

Xiong Bin, founder of HZJL, stated: “For several years, HZJL has been evolving with the local lifestyle business services market. Our motto, ‘Scalable Growth-Engine Empowering Local Business,’ underlines our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions that foster substantial local business growth and scalability. We have garnered valuable industrial experience and know-how from assisting our customers from various industries in achieving their goals, including with respect to brand building, business operations and supply chain optimization. Our solutions specifically address the challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises, providing them critical assistance in overcoming marketing and management hurdles. We are excited to collaborate with RDAC, with which we share similar market visions and business strategies. We are confident that the RDAC team will play a key role in helping us achieve our aspirations and long-term success.”

Advisors

Loeb & Loeb LLP, Joint-Win Partners, and Maples and Calder (Hong Kong) LLP serve as legal counsel to RDAC. Han Kun Law Offices, Han Kun Law Offices LLP, and Harney Westwood & Riegels serve as legal counsel to HZJL. Chain Stone Capital Limited (CTM) serves as the financial advisor to HZJL.

About Rising Dragon Acquisition Corporation

Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company with limited liability for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region.

About HZJL Cayman Limited

HZJL is a comprehensive solution provider empowering local businesses with innovative branding, software, and supply chain services. The company is dedicated to fuel the scalable growth of business owners by combining technology, customer service, and operational excellence to unlock new levels of success. The company’s innovative solutions can help small and medium-sized enterprises better leverage social platforms to build their own stories in the rapidly changing Internet era, use online applications to improve efficiency and engage new customers, and use optimized supply chain services to produce better products and services, helping these companies grow bigger and faster.

Wenyi Shen

Chief Financial Officer

Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp.

Email: woody.shen@hywincapital.cn

Zhiguo Sun

HZJL Cayman Limited

Investor Relations Officer

Email: ir@xpandboom.com

