Preferred Bank Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

 | Source: Preferred Bank Preferred Bank

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $30.2 million or $2.25 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024. This represents a decrease in net income of $3.2 million from the prior quarter and a decrease of $5.6 from the same quarter last year. The decrease compared to both periods was mainly due to a one-time $8.1 million increase in occupancy expense this quarter due to the previously disclosed error in the calculation of ASC 842, Accounting for Leases. As previously disclosed, this calculation error goes back to the adoption of ASC 842 in 2019 and the $8.1 million item represents the cumulative erroneous calculation through the years from 2019 to present.

Net interest income was $69.2 million, up by $325,000 compared to last quarter’s $68.8 million and down slightly from the $69.4 million recorded one year ago. Noninterest expense was $28.2 million, an increase of $6.2 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $10.4 million over the same quarter last year. These increases were due to the aforementioned non-recurring occupancy expense item. The provision for credit losses was $2.0 million this quarter compared to $3.2 million last quarter and compared to $3.5 million this quarter last year. Despite the non-recurring expense item, Preferred Bank continues to deliver top-of-peer group profitability metrics and long term shareholder returns.

Highlights for the Quarter:

  • Return on average assets was 1.74%
  • Return on beginning equity of 16.03%
  • Net interest margin (NIM) held strong at 4.06%
  • Total loans increased by $71 million or 1.3%
  • Efficiency ratio was 38.8%

Highlights for the Year:

  • Return on average assets was 1.91%
  • Return on beginning equity of 18.80%
  • The NIM was 4.08%
  • Total loans increased by $369 million or 7.0%
  • Efficiency ratio was 31.47%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We completed the year 2024 with net income of $130.7 million or $9.64 per diluted share. Return on assets was 1.91% for the year and return on beginning equity was 18.8%, which should be well above peer group and the industry average.

”Fourth quarter net income of $30.2 million or $2.25 per diluted share was negatively impacted by a correction to our lease expense of $8.1 million. This correction was previously announced and is non-recurring in nature. The after-tax effect of this item was approximately $0.42.

“Under a high interest rate and high inflation environment, Preferred Bank’s loan growth and deposit growth were less than our historical performance. 2024 loan growth of 7.0% and deposit growth of 3.6% were still in- line with industry averages.

“At December 31, 2024, our credit metrics improved from September 30, 2024. Non-performing loans decreased by $10.0 million or 52% and criticized loans decreased by $76.7 million or 32.6%. The Bank’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.27% as of December 31, 2024.

“The recent wildfires in the Los Angeles area have wrought unprecedented damage to our community. We at Preferred Bank will be dedicated to making the utmost effort to help rebuild the homes and businesses lost in this tragedy. At this time, the Bank has confirmed the existence of one property that secures a commercial loan which was affected by the fires but we can confirm the property had the appropriate insurance. We are most grateful that none of our residential home mortgage borrowers have been affected and that none of our employees have been directly impacted.

“In December, our Board of Directors announced an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.70 per quarter to $0.75 per quarter, the first of which is payable in January of 2025. For the year, we also repurchased 464,314 shares of our common stock for total consideration of $34.3 million. At December 31, 2024, the Bank’s tier 1 leverage ratio improved to 11.33% from 10.85% as of December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share increased from $50.54 at the end of 2023 to $57.86 as of December 31, 2024, a 13.1% increase.

“We look forward to continue our consistently strong financial performance into 2025.”

Results of Operations - Quarter

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $69.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. This was a $325,000 increase from the $68.8 million recorded in the prior quarter and a $223,000 decrease from the same quarter last year. Compared to the prior quarter, interest income was down by $3.6 million but interest expense also decreased by $3.9 million. In comparison to the same quarter last year, interest income increased by $894,000 but interest expense increased by $1.1 million. The Bank’s net interest margin came in at 4.06% for the quarter, this is down slightly from the 4.10% recorded last quarter and was down by 18 basis points from the 4.24% margin achieved in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Management believes that efforts to reduce the Bank’s asset sensitivity have been largely effective as the margin has held up much better than originally anticipated when the first rate cut occurred in September of 2024.

Noninterest Income. For the fourth quarter of 2024, noninterest income was $3.6 million compared with $2.1 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase over the prior quarter was primarily due to other income and fees which increased by $131,000. In comparing to the same quarter last year, letter of credit (LC) fee income was up by $491,000 and last year the Bank recorded a loss on sale of investment securities of $929,000. Finally, other income was up by $303,000 over last year.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $28.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $22.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 and compared to the $17.9 million recorded in the same period last year. The primary reason for the increase over the prior year and over the prior quarter was the $8.1 million occupancy expense adjustment related to accounting pronouncement ASC 842 mentioned earlier. In comparing to the prior quarter; personnel expense was down by $246,000, business development expense was up by $99,000 and OREO expense was lower by $1.8 million due to a $1.6 million valuation allowance recorded last quarter. In comparing to same quarter last year; personnel expense was up by $1.2 million due to additional personnel, professional services was up by $251,000 and other expense was up by $360,000.   For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 38.8%, higher than the 30.6% posted last quarter and higher than the 25.0% posted this quarter last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.0% which is identical to the ETR for last quarter and up from the 28.5% ETR recorded in the same period last year. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at December 31, 2024 were $5.64 billion, an increase of $369 million from the total of $5.27 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total deposits were $5.92 billion, an increase of $207.5 million from the $5.71 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total assets were $6.92 billion, an increase of $264.2 million over the total of $6.66 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Results of Operations – Year

The Bank’s net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $130.7 million or $9.64 per diluted share. This is down from $150.0 million or $10.52 per diluted share for 2023. The decrease was due to net interest income which was down by $16.7 million as well as noninterest expense which increased by $13.4 million. This was partially offset by noninterest income which increased in 2024 by $6.5 million over 2023. Despite this decline, the Bank’s earnings metrics still remain top-of-class as ROA was 1.91%, ROBE was 18.8% and the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 31.5%. Also, during 2024 the Bank repurchased 464,314 shares at an average price of $73.76 which contributed approximately $0.17 per diluted share for 2024.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans and loans 90 days past due and still accruing totaled $9.4 million as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of $10.0 million from $19.4 million on September 30, 2024 and a decrease of $19.3 million from the $28.7 million in nonperforming loans as of December 31, 2023. Total net charge-offs for the quarter were $6.6 million and all were previously fully reserved.

Total criticized loans decreased to $158.1 million from $234.8 million last quarter. The Bank expects to upgrade a number of the remaining credits in this cohort once more collateral is in place.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.0 million compared to $3.2 million last quarter and compared to $3.5 million in the same quarter last year.   The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio declined to 1.27% of loans as compared to 1.36% in the prior quarter.

Capitalization

As of December 31, 2024, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 11.33%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.80% and the total capital ratio stood at 15.11%. As of December 31, 2023, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.85%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.57% and the total capital ratio was 15.18%.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s fourth quarter 2024 financial results will be held tomorrow, January 28, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through February 11, 2025; the passcode is 6335378.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine (2), Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)), one branch in Flushing, New York and a branch office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. In addition, the Bank also operates a loan production office in Sunnyvale, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

Financial Tables to Follow

 
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
      
 For the Quarter Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
 2024
 2024
 2023
Interest income:     
Loans, including fees$111,596  $114,112  $107,709 
Investment securities 14,013   15,032   16,973 
Fed funds sold 249   280   282 
Total interest income 125,858   129,424   124,964 
      
Interest expense:     
Interest-bearing demand 18,245   23,211   21,716 
Savings 85   84   72 
Time certificates 37,030   35,956   32,455 
Subordinated debt 1,325   1,325   1,325 
Total interest expense 56,685   60,576   55,568 
Net interest income 69,173   68,848   69,396 
Provision for credit losses 2,000   3,200   3,500 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 67,173   65,648   65,896 
      
Noninterest income:     
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 761   747   857 
Letters of credit fee income 1,977   1,959   1,486 
BOLI income 102   108   105 
Net loss on called and sale of investment securities -   -   (929)
Net gain on sale of loans 112   91   205 
Other income 685   554   382 
Total noninterest income 3,637   3,459   2,106 
      
Noninterest expense:     
Salary and employee benefits 13,279   13,525   12,058 
Net occupancy expense 10,110   1,883   1,536 
Business development and promotion expense 340   241   239 
Professional services 1,606   1,816   1,355 
Office supplies and equipment expense 396   435   391 
OREO valuation allowance and related expense 155   1,915   294 
Other 2,360   2,274   2,000 
Total noninterest expense 28,246   22,089   17,873 
Income before provision for income taxes 42,564   47,018   50,129 
Income tax expense 12,343   13,635   14,290 
Net income$30,221  $33,383  $35,839 
      
Income per share available to common shareholders     
Basic$2.29  $2.50  $2.63 
Diluted$2.25  $2.46  $2.60 
      
Weighted-average common shares outstanding     
Basic 13,190,696   13,327,848   13,617,225 
Diluted 13,442,294   13,544,273   13,804,315 
      
Cash dividends per common share$0.75  $0.70  $0.70 
      


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
      
 For the Twelve Months Ended  
 December 31, December 31, Change
 2024
 2023 %
Interest income:     
Loans, including fees$445,139  $412,505   7.9%
Investment securities 62,854   64,427   -2.4%
Fed funds sold 1,103   1,056   4.5%
Total interest income 509,096   477,988   6.5%
      
Interest expense:     
Interest-bearing demand 87,951   75,417   16.6%
Savings 323   225   43.5%
Time certificates 142,894   103,853   37.6%
FHLB borrowings 0   3,819   -100.0%
Subordinated debt 5,300   5,300   0.0%
Total interest expense 236,468   188,614   25.4%
Net interest income 272,628   289,374   -5.8%
Provision for credit losses 12,100   10,000   21.0%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 260,528   279,374   -6.7%
      
Noninterest income:     
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 3,172   3,333   -4.8%
Letters of credit fee income 7,188   5,798   24.0%
BOLI income 420   412   2.1%
Net loss on called and sale of investment securities -   (5,046)  -100.0%
Net gain on sale of loans 659   752   -12.4%
Other income 2,126   1,864   14.0%
Total noninterest income 13,565   7,113   90.7%
      
Noninterest expense:     
Salary and employee benefits 53,648   51,314   4.5%
Net occupancy expense 15,420   6,049   154.9%
Business development and promotion expense 1,250   737   69.6%
Professional services 6,711   5,270   27.3%
Office supplies and equipment expense 1,781   1,588   12.2%
OREO valuation allowance and related expense 2,234   3,344   -33.2%
Other 9,016   8,332   8.2%
Total noninterest expense 90,060   76,634   17.5%
Income before provision for income taxes 184,033   209,853   -12.3%
Income tax expense 53,371   59,813   -10.8%
Net income$130,662  $150,040   -12.9%
      
Income per share available to common shareholders     
Basic$9.79  $10.64   -8.0%
Diluted$9.64  $10.52   -8.4%
      
Weighted-average common shares outstanding     
Basic 13,347,004   14,095,745   -5.3%
Diluted 13,554,266   14,261,644   -5.0%
      
Dividends per share$2.85  $2.35   21.3%
      


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
    
 December 31, December 31,
 2024 2023
 (Unaudited) (Audited)
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$765,515  $890,852 
Fed funds sold 20,000   20,000 
Cash and cash equivalents 785,515   910,852 
    
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 20,021   21,171 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 348,706   313,842 
    
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value 2,214   360 
    
Loans 5,640,615   5,273,498 
Less allowance for credit losses (71,477)  (78,355)
Less amortized deferred loan fees, net (9,234)  (11,079)
Loans, net 5,559,904   5,184,064 
    
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 14,991   16,716 
Customers' liability on acceptances -   315 
Bank furniture and fixtures, net 8,462   9,694 
Bank-owned life insurance 10,433   10,632 
Accrued interest receivable 33,561   33,892 
Investment in affordable housing partnerships 58,346   65,276 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000 
Deferred tax assets 47,316   48,991 
Income tax receivable 2,281   2,391 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,182   22,050 
Other assets 3,497   4,030 
Total assets$6,923,429  $6,659,276 
    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
Deposits:   
Noninterest bearing demand deposits$704,859  $786,995 
Interest bearing deposits: 2,026,965   2,075,156 
Savings 30,150   29,167 
Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,477,931   1,317,862 
Other time certificates 1,676,943   1,500,162 
Total deposits 5,916,848   5,709,342 
    
Acceptances outstanding -   315 
Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,469   148,232 
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 21,623   30,824 
Operating lease liabilities 16,990   19,766 
Accrued interest payable 16,517   16,124 
Other liabilities 39,830   39,568 
Total liabilities 6,160,277   5,964,171 
    
Shareholders' equity 763,152   695,105 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 6,923,429   6,659,276 
    
Book value per common share$57.86  $50.54 
Number of common shares outstanding 13,188,776   13,753,246 
        


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
      
 For the Quarter Ended
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
 20242024202420242023
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:     
Interest income$125,858 $129,424 $127,294 $126,520 $124,964 
Interest expense 56,685  60,576  61,187  58,020  55,568 
Interest income before provision for credit losses 69,173  68,848  66,107  68,500  69,396 
Provision for credit losses 2,000  3,200  2,500  4,400  3,500 
Noninterest income 3,637  3,459  3,404  3,065  2,106 
Noninterest expense 28,246  22,089  19,697  20,028  17,873 
Income tax expense 12,343  13,635  13,722  13,671  14,290 
Net income$30,221 $33,383 $33,592 $33,466 $35,839 
      
Earnings per share     
Basic$2.29 $2.50 $2.51 $2.48 $2.63 
Diluted$2.25 $2.46 $2.48 $2.44 $2.60 
      
Ratios for the period:     
Return on average assets 1.74% 1.95% 1.97% 2.00% 2.15%
Return on beginning equity 16.03% 18.37% 19.44% 19.36% 21.21%
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 4.06% 4.10% 3.96% 4.19% 4.24%
Noninterest expense to average assets 1.62% 1.29% 1.15% 1.20% 1.07%
Efficiency ratio 38.79% 30.55% 28.34% 27.99% 25.00%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.47% -0.00% 0.68% 0.26% -0.00%
      
Ratios as of period end:     
Tangible common equity ratio 11.02% 10.92% 10.55% 10.35% 10.43%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.33% 11.28% 10.89% 10.80% 10.85%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.80% 11.66% 11.52% 11.50% 11.57%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.80% 11.66% 11.52% 11.50% 11.57%
Total risk-based capital ratio 15.11% 15.06% 14.93% 15.08% 15.18%
Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period 1.27% 1.36% 1.34% 1.49% 1.49%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 7.64x 3.92x 1.79x 4.33x 2.73x
      
Average balances:     
Total securities$350,732 $356,590 $353,357 $348,961 $349,863 
Total loans 5,542,558  5,458,613  5,320,360  5,263,562  5,126,918 
Total earning assets 6,788,487  6,684,766  6,728,498  6,585,853  6,499,469 
Total assets 6,920,325  6,817,979  6,863,829  6,718,018  6,627,349 
Total time certificate of deposits 3,144,523  2,874,985  2,884,259  2,852,860  2,767,385 
Total interest bearing deposits 5,220,655  5,124,245  5,203,034  5,004,834  4,906,947 
Total deposits 5,905,127  5,828,227  5,901,976  5,761,488  5,689,713 
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,369,092  5,272,617  5,351,347  5,153,089  5,055,143 
Total equity 760,345  747,222  715,190  704,996  683,141 
      


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
    
 For the Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2024 2023
    
Interest income$509,096  $477,988 
Interest expense 236,468   188,614 
Interest income before provision for credit losses 272,628   289,374 
Provision for credit losses 12,100   10,000 
Noninterest income 13,565   7,113 
Noninterest expense 90,060   76,634 
Income tax expense 53,371   59,813 
Net income$130,662  $150,040 
    
Earnings per share   
Basic$9.79  $10.64 
Diluted$9.64  $10.52 
    
Ratios for the period:   
Return on average assets 1.91%  2.28%
Return on beginning equity 18.80%  23.80%
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 4.08%  4.49%
Noninterest expense to average assets 1.32%  1.17%
Efficiency ratio 31.47%  25.85%
Net charge-off to average loans 0.35%  0.00%
    
Average balances:   
Total securities$352,416  $389,584 
Total loans 5,396,844   5,068,486 
Total earning assets 6,697,118   5,067,870 
Total assets 6,830,252   6,452,661 
Total time certificate of deposits 2,939,543   6,577,690 
Total interest bearing deposits 5,849,300   2,570,706 
Total deposits 5,849,300   4,678,893 
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,849,300   5,577,155 
Total equity 732,058   4,902,616 
    


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
             
    As of
    December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
    2024 2024 2024 2024 2023
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:         
Assets:         
 Cash and cash equivalents$785,515  $804,994  $917,677  $936,600  $910,852 
 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 20,021   20,311   20,605   20,904   21,171 
 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 348,706   337,363   331,909   333,411   313,842 
 Loans:         
  Real estate – Mortgage:         
   Real estate—Residential$790,069  $753,453  $732,251  $724,101  $688,058 
   Real estate—Commercial 2,840,771   2,882,506   2,833,430   2,777,608   2,760,761 
   Total Real Estate – Mortgage 3,630,840   3,635,959   3,565,681   3,501,709   3,448,819 
  Real estate – Construction:         
   R/E Construction — Residential 296,580   274,214   238,062   236,596   246,201 
   R/E Construction — Commercial 287,185   290,308   247,582   213,727   179,775 
   Total real estate construction loans 583,765   564,522   485,644   450,323   425,976 
  Commercial and industrial 1,418,930   1,365,550   1,371,694   1,369,529   1,394,871 
  SBA 6,833   5,424   5,463   3,914   3,469 
  Consumer and others 247   124   118   379   363 
   Gross loans 5,640,615   5,571,579   5,428,600   5,325,854   5,273,498 
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (71,477)  (76,051)  (72,848)  (79,311)  (78,355)
 Net deferred loan fees (9,234)  (10,414)  (10,502)  (10,460)  (11,079)
  Net loans, excluding loans held for sale$5,559,904  $5,485,114  $5,345,250  $5,236,083  $5,184,064 
 Loans held for sale$2,214  $225  $955  $605  $360 
  Net loans$5,562,118  $5,485,339  $5,346,205  $5,236,688  $5,184,424 
             
 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets$14,991  $15,082  $16,716  $16,716  $16,716 
 Investment in affordable housing partnerships 58,346   58,009   60,432   62,854   65,276 
 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000 
 Other assets 118,732   136,246   138,036   134,040   131,995 
  Total assets$6,923,429  $6,872,344  $6,846,580  $6,756,213  $6,659,276 
             
Liabilities:         
 Deposits:         
  Demand$704,859  $682,859  $675,767  $709,767  $786,995 
  Interest bearing demand 2,026,965   1,994,288   2,326,214   2,159,948   2,075,156 
  Savings 30,150   29,793   28,251   29,261   29,167 
  Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,477,931   1,478,500   1,406,149   1,349,927   1,317,862 
  Other time certificates 1,676,943   1,682,324   1,442,381   1,552,805   1,500,162 
  Total deposits$5,916,848  $5,867,764  $5,878,762  $5,801,708  $5,709,342 
             
 Acceptances outstanding$-  $-  $-  $-  $315 
 Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,469   148,410   148,351   148,292   148,232 
 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 21,623   23,617   27,946   29,647   30,824 
 Other liabilities 73,337   82,436   68,394   77,008   75,458 
  Total liabilities$6,160,277  $6,122,227  $6,123,453  $6,056,655  $5,964,171 
             
Equity:          
 Net common stock, no par value$105,501  $109,928  $113,509  $115,915  $134,534 
 Retained earnings 685,108   664,808   640,675   616,417   592,325 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (27,457)  (24,619)  (31,057)  (32,774)  (31,754)
  Total shareholders' equity$763,152  $750,117  $723,127  $699,558  $695,105 
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,923,429  $6,872,344  $6,846,580  $6,756,213  $6,659,276 
             


PREFERRED BANK
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(unaudited)
            
          
 Three months ended December 31, Three months ended September 30, Three months ended December 31,
 2024 2024 2023
  InterestAverage  InterestAverage  InterestAverage
 AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/
 BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
ASSETS(Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:           
Loans (1,2)$5,543,215 $111,596  8.01% $5,459,842 $114,112  8.31% $5,127,935 $107,709  8.33%
Investment securities (3) 350,732  3,566  4.04%  356,590  3,610  4.03%  349,863  3,335  3.78%
Federal funds sold 20,172  249  4.91%  20,164  280  5.52%  20,028  282  5.58%
Other earning assets 874,368  10,546  4.80%  848,170  11,521  5.40%  1,001,643  13,739  5.44%
Total interest earning assets 6,788,487  125,957  7.38%  6,684,766  129,523  7.71%  6,499,469  125,065  7.63%
Deferred loan fees, net (9,808)    (10,248)    (10,421)  
Allowance for credit losses on loans (75,474)    (72,899)    (74,965)  
Noninterest earning assets:           
Cash and due from banks 10,626     10,826     12,376   
Bank furniture and fixtures 8,866     9,419     9,243   
Right of use assets 28,570     22,496     20,338   
Other assets 169,058     173,619     171,309   
Total assets$6,920,325    $6,817,979    $6,627,349   
            
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Deposits:           
Interest bearing demand and savings$2,076,132 $18,330  3.51% $2,249,260 $23,295  4.12% $2,139,562 $21,788  4.04%
TCD $250K or more 1,481,219  17,514  4.70%  1,412,073  17,866  5.03%  1,294,531  15,600  4.78%
Other time certificates 1,663,304  19,516  4.67%  1,462,912  18,090  4.92%  1,472,854  16,855  4.54%
Total interest bearing deposits 5,220,655  55,360  4.22%  5,124,245  59,251  4.60%  4,906,947  54,243  4.39%
Short-term borrowings 3  0  3.31%  -  -  0.00%  2  0  6.08%
Subordinated debt, net 148,434  1,325  3.55%  148,372  1,325  3.55%  148,194  1,325  3.55%
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,369,092  56,685  4.20%  5,272,617  60,576  4.57%  5,055,143  55,568  4.36%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
Demand deposits 684,472     703,982     782,766   
Lease liability 25,486     18,882     18,179   
Other liabilities 80,930     75,276     88,120   
Total liabilities 6,159,980     6,070,757     5,944,208   
Shareholders’ equity 760,345     747,222     683,141   
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$6,920,325    $6,817,979    $6,627,349   
Net interest income $69,272    $68,947    $69,497  
Net interest spread   3.18%    3.14%    3.27%
Net interest margin   4.06%    4.10%    4.24%
            
Cost of Deposits:           
Noninterest bearing demand deposits$684,472    $703,982    $782,766   
Interest bearing deposits 5,220,655  55,360  4.22%  5,124,245  59,251  4.60%  4,906,947  54,243  4.39%
Total Deposits$5,905,127 $55,360  3.73% $5,828,227 $59,251  4.04% $5,689,713 $54,243  3.78%


(1)Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale   
(2)Net loan fee income of $1.2 million, $991,000, and $1.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, are included in the yield computations  
(3)Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis  
   


PREFERRED BANK
Year-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(unaudited)
                    
 Twleve Months ended December 31,
 2024
 2023
  InterestAverage  InterestAverage
 AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/
 BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
ASSETS(Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:       
Loans (1,2)$5,398,916 $445,139  8.24% $5,068,486 $412,505  8.14%
Investment securities (3) 352,416  14,257  4.05%  389,584  14,461  3.71%
Federal funds sold 20,397  1,103  5.41%  20,090  1,056  5.26%
Other earning assets 925,389  48,994  5.29%  974,501  50,372  5.17%
Total interest earning assets 6,697,118  509,493  7.61%  6,452,661  478,394  7.41%
Deferred loan fees, net (10,301)    (10,212)  
Allowance for credit losses on loans (76,448)    (70,992)  
Noninterest earning assets:       
Cash and due from banks 10,624     11,978   
Bank furniture and fixtures 9,537     9,010   
Right of use assets 23,997     21,417   
Other assets 175,725     163,828   
Total assets$6,830,252    $6,577,690   
        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY       
Interest bearing liabilities:       
Deposits:       
Interest bearing demand/ savings$2,198,837 $88,274  4.01% $2,108,187 $75,642  3.59%
TCD $250K or more 1,403,663  69,176  4.93%  1,267,859  53,200  4.20%
Other time certificates 1,535,880  73,718  4.80%  1,302,847  50,653  3.89%
Total interest \bearing deposits 5,138,380  231,168  4.50%  4,678,893  179,495  3.84%
Short-term borrowings 1  0  2.50%  1  0  3.06%
Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank -  0  0.00%  75,616  3,819  5.05%
Subordinated debt, net 148,344  5,300  3.57%  148,106  5,300  3.58%
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,286,725  236,468  4.47%  4,902,616  188,614  3.85%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:       
Demand deposits 710,920     898,262   
Lease liability 20,931     19,902   
Other liabilities 79,618     84,449   
Total liabilities 6,098,194     5,905,229   
Shareholders’ equity 732,058     672,461   
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$6,830,252    $6,577,690   
Net interest income $273,025    $289,780  
Net interest spread   3.13%    3.57%
Net interest margin   4.08%    4.49%
        
Cost of Deposits:       
Noninterest bearing demand deposits$710,920    $898,262   
Interest bearing deposits 5,138,380  231,168  4.50%  4,678,893  179,495  3.84%
Total Deposits$5,849,300 $231,168  3.95% $5,577,155 $179,495  3.22%


(1)Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale 
(2)Net loan fee income of $4.6 million and $4.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3)Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
   


Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
    
Allowance For Credit Losses History
 Year ended
 December 31, 2024
 December 31, 2023
 (Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses   
Balance at Beginning of Period$78,355  $68,472 
Charge-Offs   
Commercial & Industrial 19,028   124 
Total Charge-Offs 19,028   124 
    
Recoveries   
Commercial & Industrial 50   7 
Total Recoveries 50   7 
    
Net Charge-Offs 18,978   117 
Provision for Credit Losses: 12,100   10,000 
Balance at End of Period$71,477  $78,355 
    
Average Loans Held for Investment$5,396,844  $5,067,870 
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period$5,640,615  $5,273,498 
Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans 0.35%  0.00%
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period 1.27%  1.49%
    


AT THE COMPANY:AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:
Edward J. CzajkaJeffrey Haas
Executive Vice PresidentGeneral Information
Chief Financial Officer(310) 622-8240
(213) 891-1188PFBC@finprofiles.com
  