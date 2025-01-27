SPX Technologies Completes Acquisition of Kranze Technology Solutions (“KTS”)

Accelerates Growth Strategy of Communications Technologies Platform;

Highly Complementary Technology and Growth Markets

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) (“SPX”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Kranze Technology Solutions, Inc. (“KTS”), a leader in digital interoperability and tactical networking solutions. KTS is now a part of SPX Technologies’ Communication Technologies (“CommTech”) platform, within its Detection & Measurement segment. KTS is anticipated to be modestly accretive to adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations in 2025. Management plans to provide 2025 guidance including the impact of KTS on February 25, 2025, when SPX Technologies reports Q4 2024 results.

“We are excited to welcome the KTS team to the SPX Technologies family,” said Gene Lowe, President and CEO of SPX Technologies. “This transaction significantly scales our position in Communication Technologies and expands our value creation opportunities in highly complementary growth markets across our global customer base. KTS’s advanced digital interoperability technology and strong position in U.S. defense platforms are an excellent fit with SPX’s existing tactical datalinks, communications intelligence, and radio frequency (RF) countermeasure offerings.”

Richard Kranze, co-founder of KTS commented, “We are delighted for KTS to be joining SPX Technologies’ CommTech team. Bringing together SPX’s expertise and resources with KTS’s strong technology and customer relationships creates numerous growth opportunities for employees, customers, and shareholders. I look forward to helping the SPX Technologies team to build an even stronger, more valuable platform.”

About KTS: Founded in 2008, KTS is a leading provider of digital interoperability and tactical networking solutions that drive superior situational awareness, interoperability, and increased survivability across multiple platforms and domains.

About SPX Technologies, Inc: SPX Technologies is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Technologies has more than 4,100 employees in 15 countries. SPX Technologies is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

