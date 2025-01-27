Marten Transport Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

MONDOVI, Wis., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported net income of $5.6 million, or 7 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared with $12.4 million, or 15 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. The 2024 fourth-quarter earnings improved 50.1% sequentially from 2024 third-quarter net income of $3.8 million, or 5 cents per diluted share. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income was $26.9 million, or 33 cents per diluted share, compared with $70.4 million, or 86 cents per diluted share, for 2023.

Operating revenue was $230.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with $268.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $202.9 million for the 2024 quarter compared with $229.4 million for the 2023 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $27.6 million for the 2024 quarter from $38.8 million for the 2023 quarter.

Operating revenue was $963.7 million for 2024 compared with $1.131 billion for 2023. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $840.0 million for 2024 compared with $972.0 million for 2023. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $123.7 million for 2024 compared with $159.4 million for 2023.

Operating income was $6.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with $15.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The 2024 fourth-quarter operating income improved 57.6% from operating income of $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Operating income was $33.2 million for 2024 compared with $90.1 million for 2023.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 97.1% for the 2024 fourth quarter and 94.2% for the 2023 fourth quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 96.7% for the 2024 fourth quarter and 93.2% for the 2023 fourth quarter – compared with 97.9% for the third quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 96.6% for 2024 and 92.0% for 2023. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 96.0% for 2024 and 90.7% for 2023.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated, “We are encouraged by this quarter being the first quarter with sequential improvement in each of our net income, operating income and operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges, since the second quarter of 2022, a period that preceded the freight market recession’s severe inflationary operating costs, freight rate reductions and freight network disruptions. Our people also drove sequential increases this quarter in our revenue per tractor, rate per total mile and miles per tractor within each of our truckload and dedicated operations.”

“We continue to focus on minimizing the freight market’s impact on our operations while investing in and positioning our operations to capitalize on profitable organic growth opportunities, with fair compensation for our premium services, across each of our business operations for what comes next in the freight cycle as the market moves toward equilibrium.”

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across Marten’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share information) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,267 $ 53,213 Receivables: Trade, net 89,992 105,501 Other 5,364 10,356 Prepaid expenses and other 25,888 27,512 Total current assets 138,511 196,582 Property and equipment: Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other 1,198,737 1,162,336 Accumulated depreciation (370,124 ) (370,103 ) Net property and equipment 828,613 792,233 Other noncurrent assets 1,633 1,524 Total assets $ 968,757 $ 990,339 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 25,781 $ 36,516 Insurance and claims accruals 44,246 47,017 Accrued and other current liabilities 23,492 26,709 Total current liabilities 93,519 110,242 Deferred income taxes 107,034 122,462 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 282 249 Total liabilities 200,835 232,953 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized;

no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares

authorized; 81,463,938 shares at December 31, 2024, and

81,312,168 shares at December 31, 2023, issued and outstanding 815 813 Additional paid-in capital 52,941 49,789 Retained earnings 714,166 706,784 Total stockholders’ equity 767,922 757,386 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 968,757 $ 990,339





MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months

Ended December 31, Year

Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share information) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating revenue $ 230,432 $ 268,222 $ 963,708 $ 1,131,455 Operating expenses (income): Salaries, wages and benefits 83,009 91,350 341,732 378,818 Purchased transportation 39,231 47,259 169,142 199,334 Fuel and fuel taxes 32,992 42,731 147,143 180,437 Supplies and maintenance 14,331 16,120 63,337 67,411 Depreciation 27,528 28,748 111,653 116,722 Operating taxes and licenses 2,683 2,708 10,302 11,053 Insurance and claims 15,134 15,209 53,109 56,014 Communications and utilities 2,195 2,524 9,029 10,149 Gain on disposition of revenue equipment (387 ) (1,802 ) (4,971 ) (13,612 ) Other 6,989 7,718 30,012 35,019 Total operating expenses 223,705 252,565 930,488 1,041,345 Operating income 6,727 15,657 33,220 90,110 Other (394 ) (868 ) (3,126 ) (3,806 ) Income before income taxes 7,121 16,525 36,346 93,916 Income taxes expense 1,488 4,126 9,424 23,543 Net income $ 5,633 $ 12,399 $ 26,922 $ 70,373 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.07 $ 0.15 $ 0.33 $ 0.87 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.07 $ 0.15 $ 0.33 $ 0.86 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.24 $ 0.24





MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited) Three Months

Ended

December 31, Dollar

Change

Three Months

Ended

December 31, Percentage

Change

Three Months

Ended

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 vs. 2023 2024 vs. 2023 Operating revenue: Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 93,106 $ 95,461 $ (2,355 ) (2.5 )% Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 14,188 18,023 (3,835 ) (21.3 ) Total Truckload revenue 107,294 113,484 (6,190 ) (5.5 ) Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 64,997 77,731 (12,734 ) (16.4 ) Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 11,391 17,310 (5,919 ) (34.2 ) Total Dedicated revenue 76,388 95,041 (18,653 ) (19.6 ) Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 11,238 15,610 (4,372 ) (28.0 ) Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue 1,971 3,467 (1,496 ) (43.1 ) Total Intermodal revenue 13,209 19,077 (5,868 ) (30.8 ) Brokerage revenue 33,541 40,620 (7,079 ) (17.4 ) Total operating revenue $ 230,432 $ 268,222 $ (37,790 ) (14.1 )% Operating income/(loss): Truckload $ 1,821 $ 2,487 $ (666 ) (26.8 )% Dedicated 4,073 9,234 (5,161 ) (55.9 ) Intermodal (1,502 ) 296 (1,798 ) (607.4 ) Brokerage 2,335 3,640 (1,305 ) (35.9 ) Total operating income $ 6,727 $ 15,657 $ (8,930 ) (57.0 )% Operating ratio: Truckload 98.3 % 97.8 % Dedicated 94.7 90.3 Intermodal 111.4 98.4 Brokerage 93.0 91.0 Consolidated operating ratio 97.1 % 94.2 % Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges: Truckload 98.0 % 97.4 % Dedicated 93.7 88.1 Intermodal 113.4 98.1 Brokerage 93.0 91.0 Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel

surcharges 96.7 % 93.2 %





MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited) Year

Ended

December 31, Dollar

Change

Year

Ended

December 31, Percentage

Change

Year

Ended

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 vs. 2023 2024 vs. 2023 Operating revenue: Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 377,452 $ 395,565 $ (18,113 ) (4.6 )% Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 62,340 69,910 (7,570 ) (10.8 ) Total Truckload revenue 439,792 465,475 (25,683 ) (5.5 ) Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 267,077 334,962 (67,885 ) (20.3 ) Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 52,058 73,310 (21,252 ) (29.0 ) Total Dedicated revenue 319,135 408,272 (89,137 ) (21.8 ) Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 49,468 75,887 (26,419 ) (34.8 ) Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue 9,286 16,191 (6,905 ) (42.6 ) Total Intermodal revenue 58,754 92,078 (33,324 ) (36.2 ) Brokerage revenue 146,027 165,630 (19,603 ) (11.8 ) Total operating revenue $ 963,708 $ 1,131,455 $ (167,747 ) (14.8 )% Operating income/(loss): Truckload $ 3,283 $ 24,835 $ (21,552 ) (86.8 )% Dedicated 23,037 48,377 (25,340 ) (52.4 ) Intermodal (3,922 ) (156 ) (3,766 ) (2,414.1 ) Brokerage 10,822 17,054 (6,232 ) (36.5 ) Total operating income $ 33,220 $ 90,110 $ (56,890 ) (63.1 )% Operating ratio: Truckload 99.3 % 94.7 % Dedicated 92.8 88.2 Intermodal 106.7 100.2 Brokerage 92.6 89.7 Consolidated operating ratio 96.6 % 92.0 % Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges: Truckload 99.1 % 93.7 % Dedicated 91.4 85.6 Intermodal 107.9 100.2 Brokerage 92.6 89.7 Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel

surcharges 96.0 % 90.7 %





MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited) Three Months

Ended December 31, Year

Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Truckload Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 107,294 $ 113,484 $ 439,792 $ 465,475 Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per

week(1) $ 4,227 $ 4,183 $ 4,123 $ 4,377 Average tractors(1) 1,676 1,737 1,751 1,733 Average miles per trip 535 533 533 519 Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 11.8 % 12.4 % 12.1 % 12.4 % Total miles (in thousands) 39,147 39,278 158,985 155,929 Dedicated Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 76,388 $ 95,041 $ 319,135 $ 408,272 Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per

week(1) $ 3,841 $ 3,895 $ 3,767 $ 3,936 Average tractors(1) 1,288 1,518 1,356 1,632 Average miles per trip 313 335 319 335 Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 1.5 % 1.2 % 1.3 % 1.2 % Total miles (in thousands) 26,799 31,215 110,681 133,163 Intermodal Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 13,209 $ 19,077 $ 58,754 $ 92,078 Loads 3,803 5,289 16,975 25,160 Average tractors 88 133 110 159 Brokerage Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 33,541 $ 40,620 $ 146,027 $ 165,630 Loads 21,749 23,594 89,138 91,077 At December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023: Total tractors(1) 3,006 3,349 Average age of company tractors (in years) 1.9 1.9 Total trailers 5,440 5,653 Average age of company trailers (in years) 5.3 4.6 Ratio of trailers to tractors(1) 1.8 1.7 Total refrigerated containers 786 787



