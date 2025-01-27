Park National Corporation reports 2024 results

NEWARK, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per common share, payable on March 10, 2025, to common shareholders of record as of February 14, 2025.
“Our consistent and measured growth stems from our team’s absolute focus on meeting customer needs to produce meaningful results,” said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Trautman. “Helping customers flourish remains our primary goal.”
Park’s net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $38.6 million, a 57.7 percent increase from $24.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 net income per diluted common share was $2.37, compared to $1.51 for the fourth quarter of 2023. Park's net income for the full year of 2024 was $151.4 million, a 19.5 percent increase from $126.7 million for the full year of 2023. Net income per diluted common share for the full year of 2024 was $9.32 compared to $7.80 for the full year of 2023.
Park’s total loans increased 4.6 percent during 2024. Park's total deposits increased 1.3 percent during 2024, with an increase of 2.7 percent including off balance sheet deposits. The combination of solid loan growth and steady deposits contributed to Park’s success in 2024.
“As we enter the new year, we look forward to the opportunity to deepen relationships with our customers, communities and all stakeholders,” said Park President Matthew Miller. “Our bankers are dedicated to helping all those we serve achieve their financial goals and thrive in 2025.”
Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.8 billion in total assets (as of December 31, 2024). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.
Complete financial tables are listed below.
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Financial Highlights
|As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
|2024
|2024
|2023
|Percent change vs.
|(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios)
|4th QTR
|3rd QTR
|4th QTR
|3Q '24
|4Q '23
|INCOME STATEMENT:
|Net interest income
|$
|103,445
|$
|101,114
|$
|95,074
|2.3
|%
|8.8
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|3,935
|5,315
|1,809
|(26.0
|)
|%
|117.5
|%
|Other income
|31,064
|36,530
|15,519
|(15.0
|)
|%
|100.2
|%
|Other expense
|83,241
|85,681
|79,043
|(2.8
|)
|%
|5.3
|%
|Income before income taxes
|$
|47,333
|$
|46,648
|$
|29,741
|1.5
|%
|59.2
|%
|Income taxes
|8,703
|8,431
|5,241
|3.2
|%
|66.1
|%
|Net income
|$
|38,630
|$
|38,217
|$
|24,500
|1.1
|%
|57.7
|%
|MARKET DATA:
|Earnings per common share - basic (a)
|$
|2.39
|$
|2.37
|$
|1.52
|0.8
|%
|57.2
|%
|Earnings per common share - diluted (a)
|2.37
|2.35
|1.51
|0.9
|%
|57.0
|%
|Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share
|1.06
|1.06
|1.05
|—
|%
|1.0
|%
|Special cash dividend declared per common share
|0.50
|—
|—
|N.M.
|N.M.
|Book value per common share at period end
|76.98
|76.74
|71.06
|0.3
|%
|8.3
|%
|Market price per common share at period end
|171.43
|167.98
|132.86
|2.1
|%
|29.0
|%
|Market capitalization at period end
|2,770,134
|2,713,152
|2,141,235
|2.1
|%
|29.4
|%
|Weighted average common shares - basic (b)
|16,156,827
|16,151,640
|16,113,215
|—
|%
|0.3
|%
|Weighted average common shares - diluted (b)
|16,283,701
|16,264,393
|16,216,562
|0.1
|%
|0.4
|%
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|16,158,982
|16,151,640
|16,116,479
|—
|%
|0.3
|%
|PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)
|Return on average assets (a)(b)
|1.54
|%
|1.53
|%
|0.98
|%
|0.7
|%
|57.1
|%
|Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)
|12.32
|%
|12.56
|%
|8.81
|%
|(1.9
|)
|%
|39.8
|%
|Yield on loans
|6.21
|%
|6.24
|%
|5.84
|%
|(0.5
|)
|%
|6.3
|%
|Yield on investment securities
|3.46
|%
|3.74
|%
|3.88
|%
|(7.5
|)
|%
|(10.8
|)
|%
|Yield on money market instruments
|4.75
|%
|5.38
|%
|5.30
|%
|(11.7
|)
|%
|(10.4
|)
|%
|Yield on interest earning assets
|5.82
|%
|5.88
|%
|5.48
|%
|(1.0
|)
|%
|6.2
|%
|Cost of interest bearing deposits
|1.90
|%
|2.06
|%
|1.84
|%
|(7.8
|)
|%
|3.3
|%
|Cost of borrowings
|3.86
|%
|3.97
|%
|4.42
|%
|(2.8
|)
|%
|(12.7
|)
|%
|Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities
|1.99
|%
|2.15
|%
|2.01
|%
|(7.4
|)
|%
|(1.0
|)
|%
|Net interest margin (g)
|4.51
|%
|4.45
|%
|4.17
|%
|1.3
|%
|8.2
|%
|Efficiency ratio (g)
|61.60
|%
|61.98
|%
|70.93
|%
|(0.6
|)
|%
|(13.2
|)
|%
|OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
|Tangible book value per common share (d)
|$
|66.89
|$
|66.62
|$
|60.87
|0.4
|%
|9.9
|%
|Average interest earning assets
|9,176,540
|9,100,594
|9,120,407
|0.8
|%
|0.6
|%
|Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j)
|51,268
|51,963
|31,550
|(1.3
|)
|%
|62.5
|%
|Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Financial Highlights (continued)
|As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
|Percent change vs.
|(in thousands, except ratios)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|3Q '24
|4Q '23
|BALANCE SHEET:
|Investment securities
|$
|1,100,861
|$
|1,233,297
|$
|1,429,144
|(10.7
|)
|%
|(23.0
|)
|%
|Loans
|7,817,128
|7,730,984
|7,476,221
|1.1
|%
|4.6
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|87,966
|87,237
|83,745
|0.8
|%
|5.0
|%
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|163,032
|163,320
|164,247
|(0.2
|)
|%
|(0.7
|)
|%
|Other real estate owned (OREO)
|938
|1,119
|983
|(16.2
|)
|%
|(4.6
|)
|%
|Total assets
|9,805,350
|9,903,049
|9,836,453
|(1.0
|)
|%
|(0.3
|)
|%
|Total deposits
|8,143,526
|8,214,671
|8,042,566
|(0.9
|)
|%
|1.3
|%
|Borrowings
|280,083
|306,964
|517,329
|(8.8
|)
|%
|(45.9
|)
|%
|Total shareholders' equity
|1,243,848
|1,239,413
|1,145,293
|0.4
|%
|8.6
|%
|Tangible equity (d)
|1,080,816
|1,076,093
|981,046
|0.4
|%
|10.2
|%
|Total nonperforming loans
|69,932
|71,541
|61,118
|(2.2
|)
|%
|14.4
|%
|Total nonperforming assets
|70,870
|72,660
|62,101
|(2.5
|)
|%
|14.1
|%
|ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
|Loans as a % of period end total assets
|79.72
|%
|78.07
|%
|76.01
|%
|2.1
|%
|4.9
|%
|Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans
|0.89
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.82
|%
|(4.3
|)
|%
|8.5
|%
|Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets
|0.91
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.83
|%
|(3.2
|)
|%
|9.6
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans
|1.13
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.12
|%
|—
|%
|0.9
|%
|Net loan charge-offs
|$
|3,206
|$
|4,653
|$
|2,666
|(31.1
|)
|%
|20.3
|%
|Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b)
|0.16
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.14
|%
|(33.3
|)
|%
|14.3
|%
|CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:
|Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets
|12.69
|%
|12.52
|%
|11.64
|%
|1.4
|%
|9.0
|%
|Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f)
|11.21
|%
|11.05
|%
|10.14
|%
|1.4
|%
|10.6
|%
|Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b)
|12.47
|%
|12.20
|%
|11.16
|%
|2.2
|%
|11.7
|%
|Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b)
|16.08
|%
|15.76
|%
|14.94
|%
|2.0
|%
|7.6
|%
|Average loans / Average deposits (b)
|93.00
|%
|92.69
|%
|89.48
|%
|0.3
|%
|3.9
|%
|Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Financial Highlights
|Year months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
|(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios)
|2024
|2023
|Percent change vs '23
|INCOME STATEMENT:
|Net interest income
|$
|398,019
|$
|373,113
|6.7
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|14,543
|2,904
|400.8
|%
|Other income
|122,588
|92,634
|32.3
|%
|Other expense
|321,339
|309,239
|3.9
|%
|Income before income taxes
|$
|184,725
|$
|153,604
|20.3
|%
|Income taxes
|33,305
|26,870
|23.9
|%
|Net income
|$
|151,420
|$
|126,734
|19.5
|%
|MARKET DATA:
|Earnings per common share - basic (a)
|$
|9.38
|$
|7.84
|19.6
|%
|Earnings per common share - diluted (a)
|9.32
|7.80
|19.5
|%
|Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share
|4.24
|4.20
|1.0
|%
|Special cash dividend declared per common share
|0.50
|—
|N.M.
|Weighted average common shares - basic (b)
|16,143,708
|16,163,500
|(0.1
|)
|%
|Weighted average common shares - diluted (b)
|16,244,797
|16,250,019
|—
|%
|PERFORMANCE RATIOS:
|Return on average assets (a)(b)
|1.53
|%
|1.27
|%
|20.5
|%
|Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)
|12.65
|%
|11.55
|%
|9.5
|%
|Yield on loans
|6.14
|%
|5.55
|%
|10.6
|%
|Yield on investment securities
|3.74
|%
|3.73
|%
|0.3
|%
|Yield on money market instruments
|5.16
|%
|5.00
|%
|3.2
|%
|Yield on interest earning assets
|5.78
|%
|5.18
|%
|11.6
|%
|Cost of interest bearing deposits
|1.97
|%
|1.52
|%
|29.6
|%
|Cost of borrowings
|4.05
|%
|3.79
|%
|6.9
|%
|Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities
|2.08
|%
|1.67
|%
|24.6
|%
|Net interest margin (g)
|4.41
|%
|4.11
|%
|7.3
|%
|Efficiency ratio (g)
|61.44
|%
|65.87
|%
|(6.7
|)
|%
|ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
|Net loan charge-offs
|$
|10,322
|$
|4,921
|109.8
|%
|Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b)
|0.14
|%
|0.07
|%
|100.0
|%
|CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY
|Average shareholders' equity / Average Assets (b)
|12.09
|%
|11.02
|%
|9.7
|%
|Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b)
|15.69
|%
|15.19
|%
|3.3
|%
|Average loans / Average deposits (b)
|92.34
|%
|86.39
|%
|6.9
|%
|OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
|Average interest earning assets
|9,085,850
|9,171,721
|(0.9
|)
|%
|Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j)
|199,268
|156,508
|27.3
|%
|Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Month Ended
|December 31
|December 31
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|120,870
|$
|108,495
|$
|467,602
|$
|399,795
|Interest on debt securities:
|Taxable
|8,641
|13,055
|41,718
|52,786
|Tax-exempt
|1,351
|2,248
|5,524
|10,966
|Other interest income
|2,751
|1,408
|8,121
|8,123
|Total interest income
|133,613
|125,206
|522,965
|471,670
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits:
|Demand and savings deposits
|19,802
|19,467
|82,789
|71,776
|Time deposits
|7,658
|6,267
|29,594
|12,677
|Interest on borrowings
|2,708
|4,398
|12,563
|14,104
|Total interest expense
|30,168
|30,132
|124,946
|98,557
|Net interest income
|103,445
|95,074
|398,019
|373,113
|Provision for credit losses
|3,935
|1,809
|14,543
|2,904
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|99,510
|93,265
|383,476
|370,209
|Other income
|31,064
|15,519
|122,588
|92,634
|Other expense
|83,241
|79,043
|321,339
|309,239
|Income before income taxes
|47,333
|29,741
|184,725
|153,604
|Income taxes
|8,703
|5,241
|33,305
|26,870
|Net income
|$
|38,630
|$
|24,500
|$
|151,420
|$
|126,734
|Per common share:
|Net income - basic
|$
|2.39
|$
|1.52
|$
|9.38
|$
|7.84
|Net income - diluted
|$
|2.37
|$
|1.51
|$
|9.32
|$
|7.80
|Weighted average common shares - basic
|16,156,827
|16,113,215
|16,143,708
|16,163,500
|Weighted average common shares - diluted
|16,283,701
|16,216,562
|16,244,797
|16,250,019
|Cash dividends declared:
|Quarterly dividend
|$
|1.06
|$
|1.05
|$
|4.24
|$
|4.20
|Special dividend
|$
|0.50
|$
|—
|$
|0.50
|$
|—
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except share data)
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|122,363
|$
|160,477
|Money market instruments
|38,203
|57,791
|Investment securities
|1,100,861
|1,429,144
|Loans
|7,817,128
|7,476,221
|Allowance for credit losses
|(87,966
|)
|(83,745
|)
|Loans, net
|7,729,162
|7,392,476
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|69,522
|74,211
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|163,032
|164,247
|Other real estate owned
|938
|983
|Other assets
|581,269
|557,124
|Total assets
|$
|9,805,350
|$
|9,836,453
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Noninterest bearing
|$
|2,612,708
|$
|2,628,234
|Interest bearing
|5,530,818
|5,414,332
|Total deposits
|8,143,526
|8,042,566
|Borrowings
|280,083
|517,329
|Other liabilities
|137,893
|131,265
|Total liabilities
|$
|8,561,502
|$
|8,691,160
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023)
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,104 shares issued at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023)
|463,706
|463,280
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|1,243,848
|$
|1,145,293
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|9,805,350
|$
|9,836,453
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|122,949
|$
|134,593
|$
|129,070
|$
|147,414
|Money market instruments
|230,591
|105,425
|157,292
|162,544
|Investment securities
|1,167,467
|1,544,942
|1,265,680
|1,716,037
|Loans
|7,757,229
|7,387,512
|7,627,419
|7,222,479
|Allowance for credit losses
|(87,608
|)
|(85,493
|)
|(85,930
|)
|(87,002
|)
|Loans, net
|7,669,621
|7,302,019
|7,541,489
|7,135,477
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|70,615
|76,718
|72,689
|79,443
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|163,221
|164,466
|163,669
|164,960
|Other real estate owned
|1,079
|1,342
|1,192
|1,654
|Other assets
|582,785
|560,683
|570,183
|550,025
|Total assets
|$
|10,008,328
|$
|9,890,188
|$
|9,901,264
|$
|9,957,554
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Noninterest bearing
|$
|2,593,128
|$
|2,694,148
|$
|2,564,009
|$
|2,814,259
|Interest bearing
|5,747,671
|5,561,845
|5,696,185
|5,546,015
|Total deposits
|8,340,799
|8,255,993
|8,260,194
|8,360,274
|Borrowings
|279,149
|394,423
|309,996
|371,955
|Other liabilities
|140,700
|136,046
|133,954
|128,182
|Total liabilities
|$
|8,760,648
|$
|8,786,462
|$
|8,704,144
|$
|8,860,411
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Preferred shares
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Common shares
|462,146
|461,864
|461,433
|460,973
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
|(41,229
|)
|(108,219
|)
|(60,619
|)
|(98,154
|)
|Retained earnings
|978,267
|906,091
|949,160
|884,711
|Treasury shares
|(151,504
|)
|(156,010
|)
|(152,854
|)
|(150,387
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|1,247,680
|$
|1,103,726
|$
|1,197,120
|$
|1,097,143
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|10,008,328
|$
|9,890,188
|$
|9,901,264
|$
|9,957,554
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|4th QTR
|3rd QTR
|2nd QTR
|1st QTR
|4th QTR
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|120,870
|$
|120,203
|$
|115,318
|$
|111,211
|$
|108,495
|Interest on debt securities:
|Taxable
|8,641
|10,228
|10,950
|11,899
|13,055
|Tax-exempt
|1,351
|1,381
|1,382
|1,410
|2,248
|Other interest income
|2,751
|1,996
|1,254
|2,120
|1,408
|Total interest income
|133,613
|133,808
|128,904
|126,640
|125,206
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits:
|Demand and savings deposits
|19,802
|22,762
|20,370
|19,855
|19,467
|Time deposits
|7,658
|7,073
|7,525
|7,338
|6,267
|Interest on borrowings
|2,708
|2,859
|3,172
|3,824
|4,398
|Total interest expense
|30,168
|32,694
|31,067
|31,017
|30,132
|Net interest income
|103,445
|101,114
|97,837
|95,623
|95,074
|Provision for credit losses
|3,935
|5,315
|3,113
|2,180
|1,809
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|99,510
|95,799
|94,724
|93,443
|93,265
|Other income
|31,064
|36,530
|28,794
|26,200
|15,519
|Other expense
|83,241
|85,681
|75,189
|77,228
|79,043
|Income before income taxes
|47,333
|46,648
|48,329
|42,415
|29,741
|Income taxes
|8,703
|8,431
|8,960
|7,211
|5,241
|Net income
|$
|38,630
|$
|38,217
|$
|39,369
|$
|35,204
|$
|24,500
|Per common share:
|Net income - basic
|$
|2.39
|$
|2.37
|$
|2.44
|$
|2.18
|$
|1.52
|Net income - diluted
|$
|2.37
|$
|2.35
|$
|2.42
|$
|2.17
|$
|1.51
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|(in thousands)
|4th QTR
|3rd QTR
|2nd QTR
|1st QTR
|4th QTR
|Other income:
|Income from fiduciary activities
|$
|11,122
|$
|10,615
|$
|10,728
|$
|10,024
|$
|8,943
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,319
|2,362
|2,214
|2,106
|2,054
|Other service income
|3,277
|3,036
|2,906
|2,524
|2,349
|Debit card fee income
|6,511
|6,539
|6,580
|6,243
|6,583
|Bank owned life insurance income
|1,519
|2,057
|1,565
|2,629
|1,373
|ATM fees
|415
|471
|458
|496
|517
|Pension settlement gain
|365
|5,783
|—
|—
|—
|Loss on sale of debt securities, net
|(128
|)
|—
|—
|(398
|)
|(7,875
|)
|Gain (loss) on equity securities, net
|1,852
|1,557
|358
|(687
|)
|353
|Other components of net periodic benefit income
|2,651
|2,204
|2,204
|2,204
|1,893
|Miscellaneous
|1,161
|1,906
|1,781
|1,059
|(671
|)
|Total other income
|$
|31,064
|$
|36,530
|$
|28,794
|$
|26,200
|$
|15,519
|Other expense:
|Salaries
|$
|37,254
|$
|38,370
|$
|35,954
|$
|35,733
|$
|36,192
|Employee benefits
|10,129
|10,162
|9,873
|11,560
|10,088
|Occupancy expense
|2,929
|3,731
|2,975
|3,181
|3,344
|Furniture and equipment expense
|2,375
|2,571
|2,454
|2,583
|2,824
|Data processing fees
|10,450
|11,764
|9,542
|8,808
|9,605
|Professional fees and services
|10,465
|7,842
|6,022
|6,817
|7,015
|Marketing
|1,949
|1,464
|1,164
|1,741
|1,716
|Insurance
|1,600
|1,640
|1,777
|1,718
|1,708
|Communication
|1,104
|955
|1,002
|1,036
|993
|State tax expense
|1,145
|1,116
|1,129
|1,110
|1,158
|Amortization of intangible assets
|288
|287
|320
|320
|334
|Foundation contributions
|—
|2,000
|—
|—
|1,000
|Miscellaneous
|3,553
|3,779
|2,977
|2,621
|3,066
|Total other expense
|$
|83,241
|$
|85,681
|$
|75,189
|$
|77,228
|$
|79,043
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Asset Quality Information
|Year ended December 31,
|(in thousands, except ratios)
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|2020
|Allowance for credit losses:
|Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period
|$
|83,745
|$
|85,379
|$
|83,197
|$
|85,675
|$
|56,679
|Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021
|—
|383
|—
|6,090
|—
|Charge-offs
|18,334
|10,863
|9,133
|5,093
|10,304
|Recoveries
|8,012
|5,942
|6,758
|8,441
|27,246
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|10,322
|4,921
|2,375
|(3,348
|)
|(16,942
|)
|Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|14,543
|2,904
|4,557
|(11,916
|)
|12,054
|Allowance for credit losses, end of period
|$
|87,966
|$
|83,745
|$
|85,379
|$
|83,197
|$
|85,675
|General reserve trends:
|Allowance for credit losses, end of period
|$
|87,966
|$
|83,745
|$
|85,379
|$
|83,197
|$
|85,675
|Allowance on accruing purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|167
|Allowance on purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|678
|Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans
|1,299
|4,983
|3,566
|1,616
|5,434
|General reserves on collectively evaluated loans
|$
|86,667
|$
|78,762
|$
|81,813
|$
|81,581
|$
|79,396
|Total loans
|$
|7,817,128
|$
|7,476,221
|$
|7,141,891
|$
|6,871,122
|$
|7,177,785
|Accruing PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior)
|2,174
|2,835
|4,653
|7,149
|11,153
|Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|360,056
|Individually evaluated loans (k)
|53,149
|45,215
|78,341
|74,502
|108,407
|Collectively evaluated loans
|$
|7,761,805
|$
|7,428,171
|$
|7,058,897
|$
|6,789,471
|$
|6,698,169
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans
|0.14
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.03
|%
|(0.05
|)
|%
|(0.24
|)
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans
|1.13
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.19
|%
|General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans
|1.12
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.19
|%
|Nonperforming assets:
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|68,178
|$
|60,259
|$
|79,696
|$
|72,722
|$
|117,368
|Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (k)
|N.A.
|N.A.
|20,134
|28,323
|20,788
|Loans past due 90 days or more
|1,754
|859
|1,281
|1,607
|1,458
|Total nonperforming loans
|$
|69,932
|$
|61,118
|$
|101,111
|$
|102,652
|$
|139,614
|Other real estate owned
|938
|983
|1,354
|775
|1,431
|Other nonperforming assets
|—
|—
|—
|2,750
|3,164
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|70,870
|$
|62,101
|$
|102,465
|$
|106,177
|$
|144,209
|Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans
|0.87
|%
|0.81
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.64
|%
|Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans
|0.89
|%
|0.82
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.95
|%
|Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans
|0.91
|%
|0.83
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.55
|%
|2.01
|%
|Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets
|0.72
|%
|0.63
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.55
|%
|Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Asset Quality Information (continued)
|Year ended December 31,
|(in thousands, except ratios)
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|2020
|New nonaccrual loan information:
|Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period
|$
|60,259
|$
|79,696
|$
|72,722
|$
|117,368
|$
|90,080
|New nonaccrual loans
|65,535
|48,280
|64,918
|38,478
|103,386
|Resolved nonaccrual loans
|57,616
|67,717
|57,944
|83,124
|76,098
|Nonaccrual loans, end of period
|$
|68,178
|$
|60,259
|$
|79,696
|$
|72,722
|$
|117,368
|Individually evaluated commercial loan portfolio information (period end): (k)
|Unpaid principal balance
|$
|58,158
|$
|47,564
|$
|80,116
|$
|75,126
|$
|109,062
|Prior charge-offs
|5,009
|2,349
|1,775
|624
|655
|Remaining principal balance
|53,149
|45,215
|78,341
|74,502
|108,407
|Specific reserves
|1,299
|4,983
|3,566
|1,616
|5,434
|Book value, after specific reserves
|$
|51,850
|$
|40,232
|$
|74,775
|$
|72,886
|$
|102,973
|Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Financial Reconciliations
|NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Net interest income
|$
|103,445
|$
|101,114
|$
|95,074
|$
|398,019
|$
|373,113
|less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions
|250
|281
|124
|1,154
|633
|less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships
|38
|9
|35
|54
|631
|Net interest income - adjusted
|$
|103,157
|$
|100,824
|$
|94,915
|$
|396,811
|$
|371,849
|Provision for credit losses
|$
|3,935
|$
|5,315
|$
|1,809
|$
|14,543
|$
|2,904
|less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships
|—
|(234
|)
|—
|(1,304
|)
|(788
|)
|Provision for credit losses - adjusted
|$
|3,935
|$
|5,549
|$
|1,809
|$
|15,847
|$
|3,692
|Other income
|$
|31,064
|$
|36,530
|$
|15,519
|$
|122,588
|$
|92,634
|less loss on sale of debt securities, net
|(128
|)
|—
|(7,875
|)
|(526
|)
|(7,875
|)
|less pension settlement gain
|365
|5,783
|—
|6,148
|—
|less impact of strategic initiatives
|117
|—
|(1,038
|)
|775
|(1,038
|)
|less Vision related OREO valuation adjustments, net
|—
|1
|(370
|)
|115
|(370
|)
|less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships
|299
|—
|40
|312
|175
|Other income - adjusted
|$
|30,411
|$
|30,746
|$
|24,762
|$
|115,764
|$
|101,742
|Other expense
|$
|83,241
|$
|85,681
|$
|79,043
|$
|321,339
|$
|309,239
|less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions
|288
|287
|334
|1,215
|1,323
|less Foundation contribution
|—
|2,000
|1,000
|2,000
|1,000
|less special incentive
|—
|1,700
|—
|1,700
|—
|less building demolition costs
|44
|349
|—
|458
|—
|less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships
|215
|—
|—
|215
|100
|Other expense - adjusted
|$
|82,694
|$
|81,345
|$
|77,709
|$
|315,751
|$
|306,816
|Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i)
|$
|(83
|)
|$
|(414
|)
|$
|2,188
|$
|(787
|)
|$
|1,991
|Net income - reported
|$
|38,630
|$
|38,217
|$
|24,500
|$
|151,420
|$
|126,734
|Net income - adjusted (h)
|$
|38,319
|$
|36,659
|$
|32,730
|$
|148,459
|$
|134,222
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|2.37
|$
|2.35
|$
|1.51
|$
|9.32
|$
|7.80
|Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h)
|$
|2.35
|$
|2.25
|$
|2.02
|$
|9.14
|$
|8.26
|Annualized return on average assets (a)(b)
|1.54
|%
|1.53
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.27
|%
|Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h)
|1.52
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.35
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e)
|1.56
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.00
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.29
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h)
|1.55
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.52
|%
|1.37
|%
|Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)
|12.32
|%
|12.56
|%
|8.81
|%
|12.65
|%
|11.55
|%
|Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h)
|12.22
|%
|12.05
|%
|11.76
|%
|12.40
|%
|12.23
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c)
|14.17
|%
|14.52
|%
|10.35
|%
|14.65
|%
|13.60
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h)
|14.06
|%
|13.93
|%
|13.83
|%
|14.37
|%
|14.40
|%
|Efficiency ratio (g)
|61.60
|%
|61.98
|%
|70.93
|%
|61.44
|%
|65.87
|%
|Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h)
|61.63
|%
|61.55
|%
|64.48
|%
|61.31
|%
|64.28
|%
|Annualized net interest margin (g)
|4.51
|%
|4.45
|%
|4.17
|%
|4.41
|%
|4.11
|%
|Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h)
|4.50
|%
|4.43
|%
|4.17
|%
|4.39
|%
|4.09
|%
|Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
|PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
|Financial Reconciliations (continued)
|(a) Reported measure uses net income
|(b) Averages are for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, as appropriate
|(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.
|RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,247,680
|$
|1,210,565
|$
|1,103,726
|$
|1,197,120
|$
|1,097,143
|Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|163,221
|163,509
|164,466
|163,669
|164,960
|AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY
|$
|1,084,459
|$
|1,047,056
|$
|939,260
|$
|1,033,451
|$
|932,183
|(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
|RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,243,848
|$
|1,239,413
|$
|1,145,293
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|163,032
|163,320
|164,247
|TANGIBLE EQUITY
|$
|1,080,816
|$
|1,076,093
|$
|981,046
|(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.
|RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|AVERAGE ASSETS
|$
|10,008,328
|$
|9,920,633
|$
|9,890,188
|$
|9,901,264
|$
|9,957,554
|Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|163,221
|163,509
|164,466
|163,669
|164,960
|AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS
|$
|9,845,107
|$
|9,757,124
|$
|9,725,722
|$
|9,737,595
|$
|9,792,594
|(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
|RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|9,805,350
|$
|9,903,049
|$
|9,836,453
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|163,032
|163,320
|164,247
|TANGIBLE ASSETS
|$
|9,642,318
|$
|9,739,729
|$
|9,672,206
|(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period.
|RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Interest income
|$
|133,613
|$
|133,808
|$
|125,206
|$
|522,965
|$
|471,670
|Fully taxable equivalent adjustment
|617
|594
|838
|2,432
|3,726
|Fully taxable equivalent interest income
|$
|134,230
|$
|134,402
|$
|126,044
|$
|525,397
|$
|475,396
|Interest expense
|30,168
|32,694
|30,132
|124,946
|98,557
|Fully taxable equivalent net interest income
|$
|104,062
|$
|101,708
|$
|95,912
|$
|400,451
|$
|376,839
|(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for credit losses, other income, other expense and tax effect of adjustments to net income.
|(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.
|(j) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for credit losses.
|RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Net income
|$
|38,630
|$
|38,217
|$
|24,500
|$
|151,420
|$
|126,734
|Plus: Income taxes
|8,703
|8,431
|5,241
|33,305
|26,870
|Plus: Provision for credit losses
|3,935
|5,315
|1,809
|14,543
|2,904
|Pre-tax, pre-provision net income
|$
|51,268
|$
|51,963
|$
|31,550
|$
|199,268
|$
|156,508
|(k) Effective January 1, 2023, Park adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02. Among other things, this ASU eliminated the concept of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"). As a result of the adoption of this ASU and elimination of the concept of TDRs, total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") and total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") each decreased by $20.1 million effective January 1, 2023. Additionally, as a result of the adoption of this ASU, individually evaluated loans decreased by $11.5 million effective January 1, 2023.