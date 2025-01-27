Capital Bancorp, Inc. Announces 4Q and Full Year 2024 Results; Successful Close of the IFH Acquisition; Robust Organic Loan and Deposit Growth; Diversified Business Model Drives Strong Performance

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Net Income of $7.5 million, or $0.45 per share, and return on average assets of 0.96% Net Income of $15.5 million, or $0.92 per share, and return on average assets of 1.97% as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses, initial Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. ("IFH") Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") provision, and a non-recurring legacy IFH equity and debt investment write-down (non-GAAP) (1)

Tangible Book Value Per Share (1) of $18.77, decreased 6.8%, or $1.36 as compared to $20.13 (3Q 2024), resulting from the acquisition of IFH and related purchase accounting impacts

of $18.77, decreased 6.8%, or $1.36 as compared to $20.13 (3Q 2024), resulting from the acquisition of IFH and related purchase accounting impacts Return on average equity of 8.50%, and return on average tangible common equity (1) of 9.47% Core return on average equity (1) of 17.68%, and core return on average tangible common equity (1) of 19.19%

of 9.47% Net Interest Income increased $6.0 million, or 15.6% (not annualized), from 3Q 2024

Net Interest Margin ("NIM") decreased to 5.87% as compared to 6.41% (3Q 2024) Core NIM, as adjusted to exclude the impact of credit card loans (non-GAAP) (1) decreased to 4.05% as compared to 4.08% (3Q 2024) Net purchase accounting accretion of $0.7 million for 4Q 2024 accounted for 9 basis points of the reported 5.87% NIM and 10 basis points of the reported 4.05% core NIM, respectively

Fee Revenue (noninterest income) totaled $11.9 million, or 21.2% of total revenue for 4Q 2024 Core Fee Revenue of $14.5 million, or 24.7% of total core revenue, increased $7.9 million from 3Q 2024, excluding a non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down of $2.6 million (non-GAAP) (1) , primarily due to the acquisition of IFH

Gross Loan Growth in the quarter of $522.6 million includes $373.5 million from the acquisition of IFH, and $149.1 million from organic growth, or 28.2% annualized for 4Q 2024 Commercial and industrial loans of $554.6 million, or 21.0% of total gross loans at December 31, 2024 increased $282.7 million from September 30, 2024

Total Deposit Growth in the quarter of $575.7 million includes $459.0 million from the acquisition of IFH, and $116.7 million from organic growth, or 21.2% annualized for 4Q 2024 Noninterest bearing deposits increased $92.8 million, or 51.4% annualized from 3Q 2024

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans equaled 1.85% at December 31, 2024 including 1.44% for the legacy Capital Bank portfolio, down 7 basis points from 3Q. The additional ACL coverage results from the initial $15.5 million impact from the acquisition of the IFH portfolio.

Cash Dividend of $0.10 per share declared by the Board of Directors



ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $7.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to net income of $8.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2024, and $9.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2023. On October 1, 2024, the Company successfully completed its previously announced merger with IFH. Net income for the fourth quarter 2024 would have been $15.5 million, or $0.92 per diluted share if adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses, the initial IFH ACL provision, and a non-recurring equity and debt investment write down (non-GAAP)(1), compared to $9.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2024.

The Company also declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable on February 26, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2025.

“We are pleased to have successfully closed our acquisition of Integrated Financial Holdings, and we are now focused on merger integration and executing on the opportunities from our complementary lines of business," said Ed Barry, CEO of the Company and the Bank. "We continue to benefit from our diversified business model which is driving growth across our platforms."

"The really strong performance of the commercial bank during the quarter was highlighted by record loan growth, solid deposit growth, and stable core net interest margin. I am particularly pleased by the growth of our commercial and industrial loans,” said Steven J. Schwartz, Chairman of the Company. "This outstanding organic growth is expected to continue to be a major contributing factor in our overall earnings growth in 2025 and beyond. The acquisition of IFH, while creating a lot of noise in the financial results of the 4th quarter, provides us with a new line of business – loan servicing, processing, and packaging – and a significant expansion of our government-guaranteed lending platform."

(1) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Acquisition of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc.

On October 1, 2024, the Company successfully completed its previously announced merger with IFH. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, each share of IFH’s common stock, par value $1.00 per share (“IFH Common Stock”) was converted into the right to receive (a) 1.115 shares of common stock of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (“Capital Common Stock”); and (b) $5.36 in cash per share of IFH Common Stock held immediately prior to the Effective Time, in addition to cash in lieu of fractional shares. In addition, each stock option granted by IFH to purchase shares of IFH Common Stock, whether vested or unvested, outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time, was assumed by the Company and converted into an equivalent option to purchase Capital Common Stock, with the same terms and conditions as applied to the IFH stock option.

Total assets, including purchase accounting adjustments, of $559.4 million acquired in connection with the IFH acquisition included gross loans of $373.5 million, loans held for sale of $41.7 million and total deposits of $459.0 million at October 1, 2024.

During 2024, the Company incurred pre-tax merger-related expenses of $3.9 million, including expenses totaling $2.6 million for the fourth quarter 2024, generally consistent with modeled expectations.

The fourth quarter earnings were also impacted by pre-tax provision credit losses on acquired loans of $4.2 million ("Initial IFH ACL Provision") along with a non-recurring $2.6 million write-down of a legacy IFH equity and debt investment in a start-up. The net remaining value of the equity and debt investment is $0.2 million at December 31, 2024.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's net income under GAAP to non-GAAP results excluding merger-related expenses, Initial IFH ACL Provision, and the non-recurring equity and debt write-down.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Third Quarter 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) Income Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share Income Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense(Benefit) Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share GAAP Earnings $ 10,776 $ 3,243 $ 7,533 $ 0.45 $ 11,499 $ 2,827 $ 8,672 $ 0.62 Add: Merger-Related Expenses 2,615 464 2,151 520 (37 ) 557 Add: Non-recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down 2,620 — 2,620 — — — Add: Initial IFH ACL Provision 4,194 1,025 3,169 — — — Non-GAAP Earnings $ 20,205 $ 4,732 $ 15,473 $ 0.92 $ 12,019 $ 2,790 $ 9,229 $ 0.66





Year Ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) Income Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share GAAP Earnings $ 41,832 $ 10,860 $ 30,972 $ 2.11 Add: Merger-Related Expenses 3,930 622 3,308 Add: Non-recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down 2,620 — 2,620 Add: Initial IFH ACL Provision 4,194 1,025 3,169 Non-GAAP Earnings $ 52,576 $ 12,507 $ 40,069 $ 2.73

Note: The tax benefit associated with merger-related expenses has been adjusted to reflect the estimated nondeductible portion of the expenses.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Earnings Summary

Net income of $7.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, decreased $1.1 million compared to $8.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2024. Net income of $15.5 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses, Initial IFH ACL Provision and a $2.6 million non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down (non-GAAP)(1) for the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $9.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2024.

Net interest income of $44.3 million increased $6.0 million, or 15.6%, compared to the third quarter 2024. Interest income of $61.7 million increased $9.1 million, or 17.3%, over the third quarter 2024, primarily from $7.9 million in portfolio loan interest income, as growth in average balances increased $539.3 million. Interest income from interest-bearing deposits held at other financial institutions increased $0.3 million, as average balances increased $49.1 million to $140.2 million. Interest income included $0.7 million from net purchase accounting amortization. Interest expense of $17.4 million increased $3.1 million, or 21.9% over the third quarter 2024 due to increases in time deposits and borrowed funds of $2.7 million and $0.6 million, respectively, offset by a decrease in customer money market deposits of $0.3 million. Average balances increased $367.8 million, $53.5 million and $65.3 million, respectively. Interest expense included $1.4 million from net purchase accounting accretion.

The provision for credit losses was $7.8 million, an increase of $4.1 million from the third quarter 2024, which included the Initial IFH ACL Provision of $4.2 million, $2.4 million from organic commercial portfolio loan growth and $1.2 million from OpenSky provision in the quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $2.4 million, a $0.2 million decrease over the third quarter 2024, including $2.1 million from credit card related loans. At December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio was 1.85%, up 34 basis points from the ratio at September 30, 2024 due to the initial purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") credit mark and initial non-PCD ACL provision. Excluding IFH, legacy Capital Bank ACL coverage ratio was 1.44%, a decrease of 7 basis points from the third quarter 2024.

Earnings Summary (Continued)

Noninterest income of $11.9 million increased $5.3 million as compared to the third quarter 2024 primarily due to contributions from the IFH acquisition. Government loan servicing revenue (Windsor) totaled $4.0 million, government lending revenue totaled $2.3 million and loan servicing rights totaled $1.0 million, offset by a non-recurring equity and debt write-down of $2.6 million related to an IFH investment. Other income increased $1.0 million including $0.9 million related to an investment in an SBIC, while credit card fees declined $0.3 million.

Noninterest expense of $37.5 million increased $7.8 million as compared to the third quarter 2024, primarily from the IFH acquisition. Noninterest expense of $34.9 million, excluding merger-related expenses of $2.6 million, increased $5.7 million as compared to the third quarter 2024. Highlights include: The fourth quarter 2024 includes $0.3 million of intangible amortization resulting from the transaction. Salaries and employee benefits expenses of $16.5 million increased $3.2 million, primarily related to the acquisition of IFH. Occupancy and equipment expenses of $3.0 million increased $1.2 million, primarily related to increased contract expense from the IFH acquisition of $0.5 million and software depreciation of $0.4 million. Estimated total cost synergies resulting from the acquisition totaled $1.5 million in the fourth quarter 2024, generally consistent with modeled expectations.

Income tax expense of $3.2 million, or 30.1% of pre-tax income for the fourth quarter 2024, increased $0.4 million from $2.8 million, or 24.6% of pre-tax income for the third quarter 2024. The elevated tax rate in the quarter resulted from non-deductibility of an equity and debt write-down along with some merger-related expenses. Excluding merger-related expenses and the non-recurring equity and debt write-down, the effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter 2024 would have been 22.6%.



Balance Sheet

Total assets of $3.2 billion at December 31, 2024 increased $646.1 million, or 25.2% (not annualized), from September 30, 2024. Total assets, including $559.4 million acquired with the IFH acquisition, net of purchase accounting, included gross loans of $373.5 million, loans held for sale of $41.7 million and total deposits of $459.0 million at October 1, 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents of $205.3 million at December 31, 2024 increased $48.6 million from September 30, 2024.

Total portfolio loans of $2.6 billion at December 31, 2024 increased $522.6 million, or 24.8% (not annualized) from September 30, 2024. Total average loans increased $539.3 million quarter over quarter. Owner-occupied commercial real estate loans increased $88.6 million, or 25.2% (not annualized) from September 30, 2024. The average portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio of 99.27% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 remained stable.

Total deposits of $2.8 billion at December 31, 2024 increased $575.7 million, or 26.3% (not annualized), from September 30, 2024. The increase includes $190.6 million of customer time deposits, $92.8 million of noninterest-bearing deposits primarily related to growth in title company deposit balances, $130.2 million of growth in customer money market deposits and $180.0 million of growth in brokered time deposits, partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing demand accounts of $27.6 million. Insured and protected deposits were approximately $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2024, representing 57.1% of the Company's deposit portfolio. Low and no interest bearing deposits of $1.1 billion, 38.5% of deposits, increased $74.9 million, or 7.6% (not annualized) from September 30, 2024. Average noninterest-bearing deposits of $729.9 million increased $49.2 million, or 7.2% (not annualized), and represented 27.9% of total average deposits at December 31, 2024.

The investment securities portfolio continues to be classified as available-for-sale and had a fair market value of $223.6 million, or 7.0% of total assets, an effective duration of 3.0 years, with U.S. Treasury Securities representing 57% of the overall investment portfolio at December 31, 2024. The accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the investment securities portfolio increased $2.9 million during the quarter to ($11.5 million) as of December 31, 2024, which represents 3.2% of total stockholders' equity. The Company does not have a held-to-maturity investment securities portfolio.

Liquidity – The Company maintains stable and reliable sources of available borrowings, generally consistent with prior quarter. Sources of available borrowings at December 31, 2024 totaled $803.0 million, including available collateralized lines of credit of $595.7 million, unsecured lines of credit with other banks of $76.0 million and unpledged investment securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings of $131.4 million.

The Company maintains stable and reliable sources of available borrowings, generally consistent with prior quarter. Sources of available borrowings at December 31, 2024 totaled $803.0 million, including available collateralized lines of credit of $595.7 million, unsecured lines of credit with other banks of $76.0 million and unpledged investment securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings of $131.4 million. Capital Positions – As of December 31, 2024, the Company reported a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.74%, compared to 14.78% at September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2024, the Company and the Bank maintain regulatory capital ratios that exceed all capital adequacy requirements.

Financial Metrics

Net Interest Margin – Net interest margin decreased 54 basis points to 5.87% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to prior quarter. Core net interest margin, as adjusted to exclude the impact of OpenSky™ credit card loans (non-GAAP)(1), decreased 3 basis points to 4.05% as compared to prior quarter. Net purchase accounting accretion for the fourth quarter 2024 was 9 basis points and 10 basis points for NIM and core NIM, respectively.

The average yield on interest earning assets of 8.17% decreased 62 basis points compared to the prior quarter, including 40 basis points from inclusion of IFH commercial assets. The yield on portfolio loans, as adjusted to exclude the impact of OpenSky ™ credit card loans (non-GAAP) (1) , of 6.98% for the fourth quarter 2024, decreased 17 basis points, primarily as a consequence of reduced market interest rates.

credit card loans (non-GAAP) , of 6.98% for the fourth quarter 2024, decreased 17 basis points, primarily as a consequence of reduced market interest rates. The total cost of deposits decreased 14 basis points to 2.50% for the fourth quarter 2024 as compared to the prior quarter. The total cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 46 basis points to 3.46% for the fourth quarter 2024 as compared to the prior quarter.

Efficiency Ratios – The efficiency ratio was 66.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 66.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The efficiency ratio was 59.3%, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses and a non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down (non-GAAP)(1), for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 64.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Credit Metrics and Asset Quality – The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans equaled 1.85% at December 31, 2024, an increase of 34 basis points from September 20, 2024, which includes a 1.44% ACL coverage ratio for the legacy Capital Bank portfolio, down 7 basis points from 3Q. The additional ACL coverage results from the initial $15.5 million reserve on the $373.5 million IFH loan portfolio. Underlying credit performance and metrics were relatively stable and consistent with prior quarter when excluding the impact of the combination with IFH.

Nonperforming assets increased 34 basis points to 0.94% of total assets at December 31, 2024 as compared to September 30, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2024 increased $14.8 million to $30.2 million compared to September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2024, special mention loans totaled $60.0 million, or 2.3% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $20.3 million, or 1.0% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2024, substandard loans totaled $48.4 million, or 1.8% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $23.8 million, or 1.1% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2024.

Performance Ratios – Annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") and annualized return on average equity ("ROAE"), and ROATCE were 0.96%, 8.50%, and 9.47% respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.42%, 12.59%, and 12.59% respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Annualized ROAA, annualized ROAE, and annualized ROATCE were 1.97%, 17.46%, and 19.19% respectively, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses, Initial IFH ACL Provision, and a non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down (non-GAAP)(1), for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.51%, 13.40%, and 13.40% respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.



Tangible Book Value – Book value per common share of $21.31 at December 31, 2024 increased $1.19 when compared to September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share(1) decreased $1.36, or 6.8%, to $18.77 at December 31, 2024 when compared to September 30, 2024. Tangible book value was impacted by the purchase accounting adjustments made in consequence of the IFH acquisition. The Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets prior to the fourth quarter 2024. Therefore, tangible book value per share(1) was equal to book value per share for periods prior to the fourth quarter 2024.

Commercial Bank

Continued Portfolio Loan Growth – Gross portfolio loans, excluding OpenSky™ credit card loans, increased $522.9 million, to $2.5 billion, at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024.

The $522.9 million gross portfolio loan growth includes commercial real estate loans of $156.4 million, residential real estate loans of $64.9 million and commercial and industrial loans of $282.7 million. Historical gross portfolio loan balances are disclosed in the Composition of Loans table within the Historical Financial Highlights.

Net Interest Income – Interest income of $45.2 million increased $9.4 million from prior quarter, driven by loan growth and higher loan yields. Interest expense of $17.1 million increased $3.1 million, driven by an increase in average balances in the fourth quarter 2024.

Credit Metrics – Nonperforming assets, comprised solely of nonaccrual loans, increased 34 basis point to 0.94% of total assets at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2024 increased to $30.2 million compared to $15.5 million at September 30, 2024 due primarily to the acquisition of IFH.

Classified and Criticized Loans – At December 31, 2024, special mention loans totaled $60.0 million, or 2.3% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $20.3 million, or 1.0% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2024, substandard loans totaled $48.4 million, or 1.8% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $23.8 million, or 1.1% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2024.

OpenSky ™

Revenues – Total revenue of $19.2 million decreased $0.5 million from the prior quarter. Interest income of $15.5 million decreased $0.2 million from the prior quarter. Average OpenSky™ credit card loan balances, net of reserves and deferred fees of $121.0 million for the fourth quarter 2024, increased $1.5 million, or 1.3% (not annualized), compared to prior quarter. Noninterest income of $3.7 million decreased $0.4 million as compared to the prior quarter, primarily related to lower annual fee income.

Noninterest Expense – Total noninterest expense of $12.6 million decreased $0.7 million, primarily related to a reduction in quarterly advertising expense.

Loan and Deposit Balances – Loan balances, net of reserves, of $127.8 million at December 31, 2024 increased by $0.7 million, or 0.5%, compared to $127.1 million at September 30, 2024. Corresponding deposit balances of $166.4 million at December 31, 2024 decreased $4.4 million, or 2.6%, compared to $170.8 million at September 30, 2024. Gross unsecured loan balances of $42.4 million at December 31, 2024 increased $2.7 million, or 6.8%, compared to $39.7 million at September 30, 2024. During the fourth quarter 2024, the number of credit card accounts increased by 3,614 to 552,566 from September 30, 2024.

OpenSky™ Credit – Portfolio credit metrics continue to be generally consistent with modeled expectations during the fourth quarter 2024. The provision for credit losses of $1.2 million decreased $1.1 million when compared to the prior quarter.

Capital Bank Home Loans

Originations of loans held for sale totaled $90.0 million during the fourth quarter, with $77.4 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.9 million, representing a 2.45% of gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold.

Windsor Advantage

Windsor Advantage is a loan service provider that offers community banks and credit unions with a comprehensive outsourced U.S. Small Business Association (“SBA”) 7(a) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) lending platform. Windsor Advantage generates fee income for the Company in connection with its servicing, processing and packaging of such loans for its financial institution clients.

Fee Income – Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.6 million, including $0.5 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during the fourth quarter 2024. Windsor's total servicing portfolio was $2.5 billion at December 31, 2024.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited Quarter Ended 4Q24 vs 3Q24 4Q24 vs 4Q23 (in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Earnings Summary Interest income $ 61,707 $ 52,610 $ 46,969 $ 9,097 17.3 % $ 14,738 31.4 % Interest expense 17,380 14,256 12,080 3,124 21.9 % 5,300 43.9 % Net interest income 44,327 38,354 34,889 5,973 15.6 % 9,438 27.1 % Provision for credit losses 7,828 3,748 2,808 4,080 108.9 % 5,020 178.8 % Provision for (release of) credit losses on unfunded commitments 122 17 (106 ) 105 617.6 % 228 (215.1 )% Noninterest income 11,913 6,635 5,936 5,278 79.5 % 5,977 100.7 % Noninterest expense 37,514 29,725 26,907 7,789 26.2 % 10,607 39.4 % Income before income taxes 10,776 11,499 11,216 (723 ) (6.3 )% (440 ) (3.9 )% Income tax expense 3,243 2,827 2,186 416 14.7 % 1,057 48.4 % Net income $ 7,533 $ 8,672 $ 9,030 $ (1,139 ) (13.1 )% $ (1,497 ) (16.6 )% Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (1) $ 18,726 $ 15,264 $ 13,918 $ 3,462 22.7 % $ 4,808 34.5 % PPNR, as adjusted(1) $ 23,961 $ 15,784 $ 13,918 $ 8,177 51.8 % $ 10,043 72.2 % Common Share Data Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.62 $ 0.65 $ (0.17 ) (27.4 )% $ (0.20 ) (30.8 )% Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.62 $ 0.65 $ (0.17 ) (27.4 )% $ (0.20 ) (30.8 )% Earnings per share - Diluted, as adjusted(1) $ 0.92 $ 0.66 $ 0.65 $ 0.26 39.4 % $ 0.27 41.5 % Weighted average common shares - Basic 16,595 13,914 13,897 Weighted average common shares - Diluted 16,729 13,951 13,989 Return Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 0.96 % 1.42 % 1.63 % Return on average assets, as adjusted (annualized)(1) 1.97 % 1.51 % 1.63 % Return on average equity (annualized) 8.50 % 12.59 % 14.44 % Return on average equity, as adjusted (annualized)(1) 17.46 % 13.40 % 14.44 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 9.47 % 12.59 % 14.44 % Core return on average equity, as adjusted (annualized)(1) 17.68 % 13.40 % 14.44 % Core return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted (annualized)(1) 19.19 % 13.40 % 14.44 %

______________

(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued) Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Earnings Summary Interest income $ 213,301 $ 183,206 $ 30,095 16.4 % Interest expense 58,555 41,680 16,875 40.5 % Net interest income 154,746 141,526 13,220 9.3 % Provision for credit losses 17,720 9,610 8,110 84.4 % Provision for (release of) credit losses on unfunded commitments 385 (101 ) 486 (481.2 )% Noninterest income 31,410 24,975 6,435 25.8 % Noninterest expense 126,219 110,767 15,452 14.0 % Income before income taxes 41,832 46,225 (4,393 ) (9.5 )% Income tax expense 10,860 10,354 506 4.9 % Net income $ 30,972 $ 35,871 $ (4,899 ) (13.7 )% Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (1) $ 59,937 $ 55,734 $ 4,203 7.5 % PPNR, as adjusted(1) $ 66,487 $ 55,734 $ 10,753 19.3 % Common Share Data Earnings per share - Basic $ 2.12 $ 2.56 $ (0.44 ) (17.2 )% Earnings per share - Diluted $ 2.11 $ 2.55 $ (0.44 ) (17.3 )% Earnings per share - Diluted, as adjusted(1) $ 2.73 $ 2.55 Weighted average common shares - Basic 14,584 14,003 Weighted average common shares - Diluted 14,660 14,081 Return Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.21 % 1.64 % Return on average assets, as adjusted (annualized)(1) 1.57 % 1.64 % Return on average equity (annualized) 10.78 % 14.91 % Return on average equity, as adjusted (annualized)(1) 13.94 % 14.91 %

______________

(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2024 2024 Balance Sheet Highlights Assets $ 3,206,911 $ 2,226,176 44.1 % $ 2,560,788 $ 2,438,583 $ 2,324,238 Investment securities available-for-sale 223,630 208,329 7.3 % 208,700 207,917 202,254 Mortgage loans held for sale 21,270 7,481 184.3 % 19,554 19,219 10,303 Portfolio loans receivable (2) 2,630,163 1,903,288 38.2 % 2,107,522 2,021,588 1,964,525 Allowance for credit losses 48,652 28,610 70.1 % 31,925 30,832 29,350 Deposits 2,761,939 1,895,996 45.7 % 2,186,224 2,100,428 2,005,695 FHLB borrowings 22,000 22,000 — % 52,000 32,000 22,000 Other borrowed funds 12,062 27,062 (55.4 )% 12,062 12,062 12,062 Total stockholders' equity 355,139 254,860 39.3 % 280,111 267,854 259,465 Tangible common equity (1) 312,685 254,860 22.7 % 280,111 267,854 259,465 Common shares outstanding 16,662 13,923 19.7 % 13,918 13,910 13,890 Book value per share $ 21.31 $ 18.31 16.4 % $ 20.13 $ 19.26 $ 18.68 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 18.77 $ 18.31 2.5 % $ 20.13 $ 19.26 $ 18.68 Dividends per share $ 0.10 $ 0.08 25.0 % $ 0.10 $ 0.08 $ 0.08

______________

(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

(2) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 58,602 $ 50,047 $ 48,275 $ 45,991 $ 45,109 $ 202,915 $ 174,760 Investment securities available-for-sale 1,539 1,343 1,308 1,251 1,083 5,441 4,815 Federal funds sold and other 1,566 1,220 1,032 1,127 777 4,945 3,631 Total interest income 61,707 52,610 50,615 48,369 46,969 213,301 183,206 Interest expense Deposits 16,385 13,902 13,050 12,833 11,759 56,170 39,625 Borrowed funds 995 354 508 528 321 2,385 2,055 Total interest expense 17,380 14,256 13,558 13,361 12,080 58,555 41,680 Net interest income 44,327 38,354 37,057 35,008 34,889 154,746 141,526 Provision for credit losses 7,828 3,748 3,417 2,727 2,808 17,720 9,610 Provision for (release of) credit losses on unfunded commitments 122 17 104 142 (106 ) 385 (101 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 36,377 34,589 33,536 32,139 32,187 136,641 132,017 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 241 235 200 207 240 883 964 Credit card fees 3,733 4,055 4,330 3,881 3,970 15,999 17,273 Mortgage banking revenue 1,821 1,882 1,990 1,453 1,166 7,146 4,896 Government lending revenue 2,301 — — — — 2,301 — Government loan servicing revenue 3,993 — — — — 3,993 — Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed) 1,013 — — — — 1,013 — Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down (2,620 ) — — — — (2,620 ) — Other income 1,431 463 370 431 560 2,695 1,842 Total noninterest income 11,913 6,635 6,890 5,972 5,936 31,410 24,975 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 16,513 13,345 13,272 12,907 11,638 56,037 48,754 Occupancy and equipment 2,976 1,791 1,864 1,613 1,573 8,244 5,673 Professional fees 2,150 1,980 1,769 1,947 1,930 7,846 9,270 Data processing 7,210 6,930 6,788 6,761 6,128 27,689 25,686 Advertising 1,032 1,223 2,072 2,032 1,433 6,359 6,161 Loan processing 969 615 476 371 198 2,431 1,633 Foreclosed real estate expenses, net — 1 — 1 — 2 7 Merger-related expenses 2,615 520 83 712 — 3,930 — Operational losses 993 1,008 782 931 1,490 3,714 4,613 Other operating 3,056 2,312 2,387 2,212 2,517 9,967 8,970 Total noninterest expenses 37,514 29,725 29,493 29,487 26,907 126,219 110,767 Income before income taxes 10,776 11,499 10,933 8,624 11,216 41,832 46,225 Income tax expense 3,243 2,827 2,728 2,062 2,186 10,860 10,354 Net income $ 7,533 $ 8,672 $ 8,205 $ 6,562 $ 9,030 $ 30,972 $ 35,871





Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 25,433 $ 23,462 $ 19,294 $ 12,361 $ 14,513 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 179,841 133,180 117,160 72,787 39,044 Federal funds sold 58 58 57 56 407 Total cash and cash equivalents 205,332 156,700 136,511 85,204 53,964 Investment securities available-for-sale 223,630 208,700 207,917 202,254 208,329 Restricted investments 4,479 5,895 4,930 4,441 4,353 Loans held for sale 21,270 19,554 19,219 10,303 7,481 Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs 2,630,163 2,107,522 2,021,588 1,964,525 1,903,288 Less allowance for credit losses (48,652 ) (31,925 ) (30,832 ) (29,350 ) (28,610 ) Total portfolio loans held for investment, net 2,581,511 2,075,597 1,990,756 1,935,175 1,874,678 Premises and equipment, net 15,525 5,959 5,551 4,500 5,069 Accrued interest receivable 16,664 12,468 12,162 12,258 11,494 Goodwill 21,126 — — — — Intangible assets 14,072 — — — — Loan servicing assets 5,511 — — — — Deferred tax asset 16,670 10,748 12,150 12,311 12,252 Bank owned life insurance 43,956 38,779 38,414 38,062 37,711 Other assets 37,165 26,388 10,973 19,730 10,845 Total assets $ 3,206,911 $ 2,560,788 $ 2,438,583 $ 2,324,238 $ 2,226,176 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 810,928 $ 718,120 $ 684,574 $ 665,812 $ 617,373 Interest-bearing 1,951,011 1,468,104 1,415,854 1,339,883 1,278,623 Total deposits 2,761,939 2,186,224 2,100,428 2,005,695 1,895,996 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,000 52,000 32,000 22,000 22,000 Other borrowed funds 12,062 12,062 12,062 12,062 27,062 Accrued interest payable 9,393 8,503 6,573 6,009 5,583 Other liabilities 46,378 21,888 19,666 19,007 20,675 Total liabilities 2,851,772 2,280,677 2,170,729 2,064,773 1,971,316 Stockholders' equity Common stock 167 139 139 139 139 Additional paid-in capital 128,598 55,585 55,005 54,229 54,473 Retained earnings 237,843 232,995 225,824 218,731 213,345 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,469 ) (8,608 ) (13,114 ) (13,634 ) (13,097 ) Total stockholders' equity 355,139 280,111 267,854 259,465 254,860 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,206,911 $ 2,560,788 $ 2,438,583 $ 2,324,238 $ 2,226,176

The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) (in thousands) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 140,206 $ 1,446 4.10 % $ 91,089 $ 1,137 4.97 % $ 65,336 $ 680 4.13 % Federal funds sold 58 — — 57 1 6.98 1,574 21 5.29 Investment securities available-for-sale 236,951 1,539 2.58 221,303 1,343 2.41 223,132 1,083 1.93 Restricted investments 7,292 120 6.55 4,911 82 6.64 4,518 76 6.67 Loans held for sale 25,614 193 3.00 9,967 161 6.43 4,601 83 7.16 Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3) 2,592,960 58,409 8.96 2,053,619 49,886 9.66 1,863,298 45,026 9.59 Total interest earning assets 3,003,081 61,707 8.17 2,380,946 52,610 8.79 2,162,459 46,969 8.62 Noninterest earning assets 117,026 56,924 40,020 Total assets $ 3,120,107 $ 2,437,870 $ 2,202,479 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 257,446 424 0.66 $ 228,365 321 0.56 $ 195,539 90 0.18 Savings 13,497 20 0.59 4,135 5 0.48 5,184 2 0.15 Money market accounts 763,526 7,131 3.72 698,239 7,442 4.24 680,697 7,139 4.16 Time deposits 847,618 8,810 4.13 479,824 6,134 5.09 380,731 4,528 4.72 Borrowed funds 97,116 995 4.08 43,655 354 3.23 41,823 321 3.05 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,979,203 17,380 3.49 1,454,218 14,256 3.90 1,303,974 12,080 3.68 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing liabilities 58,460 28,834 27,529 Noninterest-bearing deposits 729,907 680,731 622,941 Stockholders’ equity 352,537 274,087 248,035 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,120,107 $ 2,437,870 $ 2,202,479 Net interest spread 4.68 % 4.89 % 4.94 % Net interest income $ 44,327 $ 38,354 $ 34,889 Net interest margin(4) 5.87 % 6.41 % 6.40 %

_______________

(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.

(3) For the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, collectively, portfolio loans yield excluding credit card loans was 6.98%, 7.15% and 6.89%, respectively.

(4) For the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, collectively, credit card loans accounted for 182, 233 and 248 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.

Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) (in thousands) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 98,319 $ 4,569 4.65 % $ 70,407 $ 3,211 4.56 % Federal funds sold 57 3 5.26 1,597 74 4.63 Investment securities available-for-sale 228,909 5,441 2.38 245,466 4,815 1.96 Restricted investments 5,563 373 6.71 5,016 346 6.90 Loans held for sale 12,121 569 4.69 5,755 382 6.64 Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3) 2,142,638 202,346 9.44 1,816,968 174,378 9.60 Total interest earning assets 2,487,607 213,301 8.57 2,145,209 183,206 8.54 Noninterest earning assets 66,442 43,090 Total assets $ 2,554,049 $ 2,188,299 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 221,437 $ 1,003 0.45 % $ 201,194 $ 298 0.15 % Savings 6,732 27 0.40 5,768 8 0.14 Money market accounts 704,002 28,741 4.08 642,013 23,510 3.66 Time deposits 561,369 26,399 4.70 360,464 15,809 4.39 Borrowed funds 63,686 2,385 3.74 59,302 2,055 3.47 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,557,226 58,555 3.76 1,268,741 41,680 3.29 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing liabilities 34,043 24,026 Noninterest-bearing deposits 675,360 655,013 Stockholders’ equity 287,420 240,519 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,554,049 $ 2,188,299 Net interest spread 4.81 % 5.25 % Net interest income $ 154,746 $ 141,526 Net interest margin(4) 6.22 % 6.60 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.

(3) For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, collectively, portfolio loans yield excluding credit card loans was 7.03% and 6.65%, respectively.

(4) For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, collectively, credit card loans accounted for 222 and 264 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.

The Company’s reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The five segments include Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company’s mortgage loan division), OpenSky™ (the Company’s credit card division), Windsor Advantage and the Corporate Office.

Effective January 1, 2024, the Company allocated certain expenses previously recorded directly to the Commercial Bank segment to the other segments. These expenses are for shared services also consumed by OpenSky™, CBHL, and Corporate. The Company performs an allocation process based on several metrics the Company believes more accurately ascribe shared service overhead to each segment. The Company believes this reflects the cost of support for each segment that should be considered in assessing segment performance. Historical information has been recast to reflect financial information consistently with the 2024 presentation.

The following schedule presents financial information for the periods indicated. Total assets are presented as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023.

Segments For the three months ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands) Commercial Bank CBHL OpenSky™ Windsor Advantage Corporate(2) Eliminations Consolidated Interest income $ 45,195 $ 192 $ 15,454 $ — $ 874 $ (8 ) $ 61,707 Interest expense 17,086 131 — — 171 (8 ) 17,380 Net interest income 28,109 61 15,454 — 703 — 44,327 Provision for credit losses 6,651 — 1,177 — — — 7,828 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 122 — — — — — 122 Net interest income after provision 21,336 61 14,277 — 703 — 36,377 Noninterest income (loss) 4,547 1,676 3,743 4,566 (2,619 ) — 11,913 Noninterest expense(1) 16,539 2,377 12,595 2,670 3,333 — 37,514 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 9,344 $ (640 ) $ 5,425 $ 1,896 $ (5,249 ) $ — $ 10,776 Total assets $ 2,994,356 $ 21,691 $ 125,913 $ 7,922 $ 376,930 $ (319,901 ) $ 3,206,911 For the three months ended September 30, 2024 (in thousands) Commercial Bank CBHL OpenSky™ Windsor Advantage Corporate(2) Eliminations Consolidated Interest income $ 35,805 $ 161 $ 15,625 $ — $ 1,049 $ (30 ) $ 52,610 Interest expense 13,984 108 — — 194 (30 ) 14,256 Net interest income 21,821 53 15,625 — 855 — 38,354 Provision for credit losses 1,453 — 2,294 — 1 — 3,748 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 17 — — — — — 17 Net interest income after provision 20,351 53 13,331 — 854 — 34,589 Noninterest income 726 1,811 4,096 — 2 — 6,635 Noninterest expense(1) 12,422 2,395 13,276 — 1,632 — 29,725 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 8,655 $ (531 ) $ 4,151 $ — $ (776 ) $ — $ 11,499 Total assets $ 2,358,555 $ 19,831 $ 121,587 $ — $ 300,325 $ (239,510 ) $ 2,560,788 For the three months ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands) Commercial Bank CBHL OpenSky™ Windsor Advantage Corporate(2) Eliminations Consolidated Interest income $ 30,957 $ 83 $ 15,035 $ — $ 964 $ (70 ) $ 46,969 Interest expense 11,884 31 — — 235 (70 ) 12,080 Net interest income 19,073 52 15,035 — 729 — 34,889 Provision for (release of) credit losses 691 — 2,125 — (8 ) — 2,808 Release of credit losses on unfunded commitments (106 ) — — — — — (106 ) Net interest income after provision 18,488 52 12,910 — 737 — 32,187 Noninterest income 773 1,166 3,996 — 1 — 5,936 Noninterest expense(1) 12,303 1,617 12,669 — 318 — 26,907 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 6,958 $ (399 ) $ 4,237 $ — $ 420 $ — $ 11,216 Total assets $ 2,051,945 $ 8,589 $ 117,477 $ — $ 277,565 $ (229,400 ) $ 2,226,176

________________________

(1) Noninterest expense includes $6.3 million, $6.2 million, and $5.7 million in data processing expense in OpenSky’s™ segment for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

(2) The Corporate segment invests idle cash in revenue-producing assets including interest-bearing cash accounts, loan participations and other appropriate investments for the Company.

Segments For the year ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands) Commercial Bank CBHL OpenSky™ Windsor Advantage Corporate(2) Eliminations Consolidated Interest income $ 147,464 $ 568 $ 61,785 $ — $ 3,646 $ (162 ) $ 213,301 Interest expense 57,536 363 — — 818 (162 ) 58,555 Net interest income 89,928 205 61,785 — 2,828 — 154,746 Provision for credit losses 10,331 — 7,329 — 60 — 17,720 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 385 — — — — — 385 Net interest income after provision 79,212 205 54,456 — 2,768 — 136,641 Noninterest income (loss) 6,654 6,684 16,122 4,566 (2,616 ) — 31,410 Noninterest expense(1) 53,429 9,377 53,245 2,670 7,498 — 126,219 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 32,437 $ (2,488 ) $ 17,333 $ 1,896 $ (7,346 ) $ — $ 41,832 Total assets $ 2,994,356 $ 21,691 $ 125,913 $ 7,922 $ 376,930 $ (319,901 ) $ 3,206,911 For the year ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands) Commercial Bank CBHL OpenSky™ Windsor Advantage Corporate(2) Eliminations Consolidated Interest income $ 116,408 $ 382 $ 62,476 $ — $ 4,238 $ (298 ) $ 183,206 Interest expense 40,896 135 — — 947 (298 ) 41,680 Net interest income 75,512 247 62,476 — 3,291 — 141,526 Provision for credit losses 1,540 — 7,948 — 122 — 9,610 Release of credit losses on unfunded commitments (101 ) — — — — — (101 ) Net interest income after provision 74,073 247 54,528 — 3,169 — 132,017 Noninterest income 2,737 4,909 17,325 — 4 — 24,975 Noninterest expense(1) 48,347 8,155 52,752 — 1,513 — 110,767 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 28,463 $ (2,999 ) $ 19,101 $ — $ 1,660 $ — $ 46,225 Total assets $ 2,051,945 $ 8,589 $ 117,477 $ — $ 277,565 $ (229,400 ) $ 2,226,176

(1) Noninterest expense includes $24.9 million and $23.7 million in data processing expense in OpenSky’s™ segment for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2) The Corporate segment invests idle cash in revenue-producing assets including interest-bearing cash accounts, loan participations and other appropriate investments for the Company.

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited Quarter Ended (in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Earnings: Net income $ 7,533 $ 8,672 $ 8,205 $ 6,562 $ 9,030 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.45 0.62 0.59 0.47 0.65 Net interest margin 5.87 % 6.41 % 6.46 % 6.24 % 6.40 % Net interest margin, excluding credit card loans (1) 4.05 % 4.08 % 4.00 % 3.85 % 3.92 % Return on average assets(2) 0.96 % 1.42 % 1.40 % 1.15 % 1.63 % Return on average equity(2) 8.50 % 12.59 % 12.53 % 10.19 % 14.44 % Efficiency ratio 66.70 % 66.07 % 67.11 % 71.95 % 65.91 % Balance Sheet: Total portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees $ 2,630,163 $ 2,107,522 $ 2,021,588 $ 1,964,525 $ 1,902,643 Total deposits 2,761,939 2,186,224 2,100,428 2,005,695 1,895,996 Total assets 3,206,911 2,560,788 2,438,583 2,324,238 2,226,176 Total stockholders' equity 355,139 280,111 267,854 259,465 254,860 Total average portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees 2,592,960 2,053,619 1,992,630 1,927,372 1,863,298 Total average deposits 2,611,994 2,091,294 2,010,736 1,957,559 1,885,092 Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (period-end balances) 95.23 % 96.40 % 96.25 % 97.95 % 100.35 % Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (average balances) 99.27 % 98.20 % 99.10 % 98.46 % 98.84 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.94 % 0.60 % 0.58 % 0.62 % 0.72 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.15 % 0.73 % 0.70 % 0.73 % 0.84 % Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (2) 0.37 % 0.51 % 0.39 % 0.41 % 0.53 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.85 % 1.51 % 1.53 % 1.49 % 1.50 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 160.88 % 206.50 % 219.40 % 204.37 % 178.34 % Bank Capital Ratios: Total risk based capital ratio 12.82 % 13.76 % 14.51 % 14.36 % 14.81 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 11.56 % 12.50 % 13.25 % 13.10 % 13.56 % Leverage ratio 9.12 % 9.84 % 10.36 % 10.29 % 10.51 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.56 % 12.50 % 13.25 % 13.10 % 13.56 % Tangible common equity 9.31 % 9.12 % 9.53 % 9.66 % 9.91 % Holding Company Capital Ratios: Total risk based capital ratio 15.48 % 16.65 % 16.98 % 16.83 % 17.38 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 13.83 % 14.88 % 15.19 % 15.03 % 15.55 % Leverage ratio 11.07 % 11.85 % 11.93 % 11.87 % 12.14 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.74 % 14.78 % 15.08 % 14.92 % 15.43 % Tangible common equity 11.07 % 10.94 % 10.98 % 11.16 % 11.45 %

_______________

(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

(2) Annualized.

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued) Quarter Ended (in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Composition of Loans: Commercial real estate, non owner-occupied $ 471,329 $ 403,487 $ 397,080 $ 377,224 $ 351,116 Commercial real estate, owner-occupied 440,026 351,462 319,370 330,840 307,911 Residential real estate 688,552 623,684 601,312 577,112 573,104 Construction real estate 321,252 301,909 294,489 290,016 290,108 Commercial and industrial 554,550 271,811 255,686 254,577 239,208 Lender finance 28,574 29,546 33,294 13,484 11,085 Business equity lines of credit 3,090 2,663 2,989 14,768 14,117 Credit card, net of reserve(3) 127,766 127,098 122,217 111,898 123,331 Other consumer loans 2,089 2,045 1,930 738 950 Portfolio loans receivable $ 2,637,228 $ 2,113,705 $ 2,028,367 $ 1,970,657 $ 1,910,930 Deferred origination fees, net (7,065 ) (6,183 ) (6,779 ) (6,132 ) (7,642 ) Portfolio loans receivable, net $ 2,630,163 $ 2,107,522 $ 2,021,588 $ 1,964,525 $ 1,903,288 Composition of Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 810,928 $ 718,120 $ 684,574 $ 665,812 $ 617,373 Interest-bearing demand 238,881 266,493 266,070 193,963 199,308 Savings 13,488 3,763 4,270 4,525 5,211 Money markets 816,708 686,526 672,455 678,435 663,129 Customer time deposits 548,901 358,300 317,911 302,319 268,619 Brokered time deposits 333,033 153,022 155,148 160,641 142,356 Total deposits $ 2,761,939 $ 2,186,224 $ 2,100,428 $ 2,005,695 $ 1,895,996 Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics: Origination of loans held for sale $ 89,998 $ 74,690 $ 82,363 $ 52,080 $ 45,152 Mortgage loans sold 77,399 67,296 66,417 40,377 34,140 Gain on sale of loans 1,897 1,644 1,732 1,238 1,015 Purchase volume as a % of originations 90.42 % 90.98 % 96.48 % 97.83 % 89.99 % Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(4) 2.45 % 2.44 % 2.61 % 3.07 % 2.97 % Mortgage commissions $ 620 $ 598 $ 582 $ 490 $ 465 OpenSk y™ Portfolio Metrics: Open customer accounts 552,566 548,952 537,734 526,950 525,314 Secured credit card loans, gross $ 87,226 $ 89,641 $ 90,961 $ 85,663 $ 95,300 Unsecured credit card loans, gross 42,430 39,730 33,560 28,508 30,817 Noninterest secured credit card deposits 166,355 170,750 173,499 171,771 173,857

_______________

(3) Credit card loans are presented net of reserve for interest and fees.

(4) Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold.

Appendix



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Earnings Metrics, as Adjusted Quarter Ended (in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Net Income $ 7,533 $ 8,672 $ 8,205 $ 6,562 $ 9,030 Add: Merger-Related Expenses, net of tax 2,151 557 62 538 — Add: Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down 2,620 — — — — Add: IFH ACL Provision, net of tax 3,169 — — — — Net Income, as Adjusted $ 15,473 $ 9,229 $ 8,267 $ 7,100 $ 9,030 Weighted Average Common Shares - Diluted 16,729 13,951 13,895 13,919 13,989 Earnings per Share - Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.62 $ 0.59 $ 0.47 $ 0.65 Earnings per Share - Diluted, as Adjusted $ 0.92 $ 0.66 $ 0.59 $ 0.51 $ 0.65 Average Assets $ 3,120,107 $ 2,437,870 $ 2,353,868 $ 2,299,234 $ 2,202,479 Return on Average Assets(1) 0.96 % 1.42 % 1.40 % 1.15 % 1.63 % Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted(1) 1.97 % 1.51 % 1.41 % 1.24 % 1.63 % Average Equity $ 352,537 $ 274,087 $ 263,425 $ 258,892 $ 248,035 Return on Average Equity(1) 8.50 % 12.59 % 12.53 % 10.19 % 14.44 % Return on Average Equity, as Adjusted(1) 17.46 % 13.40 % 12.62 % 11.03 % 14.44 % Net Interest Income (a) $ 44,327 $ 38,354 $ 37,057 $ 35,008 $ 34,889 Noninterest Income 11,913 6,635 6,890 5,972 5,936 Total Revenue $ 56,240 $ 44,989 $ 43,947 $ 40,980 $ 40,825 Noninterest Expense $ 37,514 $ 29,725 $ 29,493 $ 29,487 $ 26,907 Efficiency Ratio(2) 66.70 % 66.07 % 67.11 % 71.95 % 65.91 % Noninterest Income $ 11,913 $ 6,635 $ 6,890 $ 5,972 $ 5,936 Add: Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down 2,620 — — — — Noninterest Income, as Adjusted (b) $ 14,533 $ 6,635 $ 6,890 $ 5,972 $ 5,936 Total Revenue, as Adjusted (a) + (b) $ 58,860 $ 44,989 $ 43,947 $ 40,980 $ 40,825 Noninterest Expense $ 37,514 $ 29,725 $ 29,493 $ 29,487 $ 26,907 Less: Merger-Related Expenses 2,615 520 83 712 — Noninterest Expense, as Adjusted $ 34,899 $ 29,205 $ 29,410 $ 28,775 $ 26,907 Efficiency Ratio, as Adjusted(2) 59.29 % 64.92 % 66.92 % 70.22 % 65.91 %

_______________

(1) Annualized.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income).

Earnings Metrics, as Adjusted Year Ended (in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net Income $ 30,972 $ 35,871 Add: Merger-Related Expenses, net of tax 3,308 — Add: Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down 2,620 — Add: IFH ACL Provision, net of tax 3,169 — Net Income, as Adjusted $ 40,069 $ 35,871 Weighted average common shares - Diluted 14,660 14,081 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 2.11 $ 2.55 Earnings per share - Diluted, as Adjusted $ 2.73 $ 2.55 Average Assets $ 2,554,049 $ 2,188,299 Return on Average Assets(1) 1.21 % 1.64 % Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted(1) 1.57 % 1.64 % Average Equity $ 287,420 $ 240,519 Return on Average Equity(1) 10.78 % 14.91 % Return on Average Equity, as Adjusted(1) 13.94 % 14.91 % Net Interest Income (a) $ 154,746 $ 141,526 Noninterest Income 31,410 24,975 Total Revenue $ 186,156 $ 166,501 Noninterest Expense $ 126,219 $ 110,767 Efficiency Ratio(2) 67.80 % 66.53 % Noninterest Income $ 31,410 $ 24,975 Add: Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down 2,620 — Noninterest Income, as Adjusted (b) $ 34,030 $ 24,975 Total Revenue, as Adjusted (a) + (b) $ 188,776 $ 166,501 Noninterest Expense $ 126,219 $ 110,767 Less: Merger-Related Expenses 3,930 — Noninterest Expense, as Adjusted $ 122,289 $ 110,767 Efficiency Ratio, as Adjusted(2) 64.78 % 66.53 %

_______________

(1) Annualized.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income).

Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted Quarter Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Net Interest Income $ 44,327 $ 38,354 $ 37,057 $ 35,008 $ 34,889 Less: Credit Card Loan Income 15,022 15,137 15,205 14,457 14,677 Net Interest Income, as Adjusted $ 29,305 $ 23,217 $ 21,852 $ 20,551 $ 20,212 Average Interest Earning Assets 3,003,081 2,380,946 2,307,070 2,254,663 2,162,459 Less: Average Credit Card Loans 120,993 119,458 111,288 110,483 114,551 Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted $ 2,882,088 $ 2,261,488 $ 2,195,782 $ 2,144,180 $ 2,047,908 Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted 4.05 % 4.08 % 4.00 % 3.85 % 3.92 %





Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted Year Ended (in thousands) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Net Interest Income $ 154,746 $ 141,526 Less: Credit Card Loan Income 59,821 61,096 Net Interest Income, as Adjusted $ 94,925 $ 80,430 Average Interest Earning Assets 2,487,607 2,145,209 Less: Average Credit Card Loans 115,581 114,450 Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted $ 2,372,026 $ 2,030,759 Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted 4.00 % 3.96 %



