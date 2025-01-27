Capital Bancorp, Inc. Announces 4Q and Full Year 2024 Results; Successful Close of the IFH Acquisition; Robust Organic Loan and Deposit Growth; Diversified Business Model Drives Strong Performance

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

  • Net Income of $7.5 million, or $0.45 per share, and return on average assets of 0.96%
    • Net Income of $15.5 million, or $0.92 per share, and return on average assets of 1.97% as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses, initial Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. ("IFH") Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") provision, and a non-recurring legacy IFH equity and debt investment write-down (non-GAAP)(1)
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share(1) of $18.77, decreased 6.8%, or $1.36 as compared to $20.13 (3Q 2024), resulting from the acquisition of IFH and related purchase accounting impacts
  • Return on average equity of 8.50%, and return on average tangible common equity(1) of 9.47%
    • Core return on average equity(1) of 17.68%, and core return on average tangible common equity(1) of 19.19%
  • Net Interest Income increased $6.0 million, or 15.6% (not annualized), from 3Q 2024
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM") decreased to 5.87% as compared to 6.41% (3Q 2024)
    • Core NIM, as adjusted to exclude the impact of credit card loans (non-GAAP)(1) decreased to 4.05% as compared to 4.08% (3Q 2024)
    • Net purchase accounting accretion of $0.7 million for 4Q 2024 accounted for 9 basis points of the reported 5.87% NIM and 10 basis points of the reported 4.05% core NIM, respectively
  • Fee Revenue (noninterest income) totaled $11.9 million, or 21.2% of total revenue for 4Q 2024
    • Core Fee Revenue of $14.5 million, or 24.7% of total core revenue, increased $7.9 million from 3Q 2024, excluding a non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down of $2.6 million (non-GAAP)(1), primarily due to the acquisition of IFH
  • Gross Loan Growth in the quarter of $522.6 million includes $373.5 million from the acquisition of IFH, and $149.1 million from organic growth, or 28.2% annualized for 4Q 2024
    • Commercial and industrial loans of $554.6 million, or 21.0% of total gross loans at December 31, 2024 increased $282.7 million from September 30, 2024
  • Total Deposit Growth in the quarter of $575.7 million includes $459.0 million from the acquisition of IFH, and $116.7 million from organic growth, or 21.2% annualized for 4Q 2024
    • Noninterest bearing deposits increased $92.8 million, or 51.4% annualized from 3Q 2024
  • The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans equaled 1.85% at December 31, 2024 including 1.44% for the legacy Capital Bank portfolio, down 7 basis points from 3Q. The additional ACL coverage results from the initial $15.5 million impact from the acquisition of the IFH portfolio.
  • Cash Dividend of $0.10 per share declared by the Board of Directors

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $7.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to net income of $8.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2024, and $9.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2023. On October 1, 2024, the Company successfully completed its previously announced merger with IFH. Net income for the fourth quarter 2024 would have been $15.5 million, or $0.92 per diluted share if adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses, the initial IFH ACL provision, and a non-recurring equity and debt investment write down (non-GAAP)(1), compared to $9.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2024.

The Company also declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable on February 26, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2025.

“We are pleased to have successfully closed our acquisition of Integrated Financial Holdings, and we are now focused on merger integration and executing on the opportunities from our complementary lines of business," said Ed Barry, CEO of the Company and the Bank. "We continue to benefit from our diversified business model which is driving growth across our platforms."

"The really strong performance of the commercial bank during the quarter was highlighted by record loan growth, solid deposit growth, and stable core net interest margin. I am particularly pleased by the growth of our commercial and industrial loans,” said Steven J. Schwartz, Chairman of the Company. "This outstanding organic growth is expected to continue to be a major contributing factor in our overall earnings growth in 2025 and beyond. The acquisition of IFH, while creating a lot of noise in the financial results of the 4th quarter, provides us with a new line of business loan servicing, processing, and packaging and a significant expansion of our government-guaranteed lending platform."

(1) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Acquisition of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc.
On October 1, 2024, the Company successfully completed its previously announced merger with IFH. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, each share of IFH’s common stock, par value $1.00 per share (“IFH Common Stock”) was converted into the right to receive (a) 1.115 shares of common stock of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (“Capital Common Stock”); and (b) $5.36 in cash per share of IFH Common Stock held immediately prior to the Effective Time, in addition to cash in lieu of fractional shares. In addition, each stock option granted by IFH to purchase shares of IFH Common Stock, whether vested or unvested, outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time, was assumed by the Company and converted into an equivalent option to purchase Capital Common Stock, with the same terms and conditions as applied to the IFH stock option.

Total assets, including purchase accounting adjustments, of $559.4 million acquired in connection with the IFH acquisition included gross loans of $373.5 million, loans held for sale of $41.7 million and total deposits of $459.0 million at October 1, 2024.

During 2024, the Company incurred pre-tax merger-related expenses of $3.9 million, including expenses totaling $2.6 million for the fourth quarter 2024, generally consistent with modeled expectations.

The fourth quarter earnings were also impacted by pre-tax provision credit losses on acquired loans of $4.2 million ("Initial IFH ACL Provision") along with a non-recurring $2.6 million write-down of a legacy IFH equity and debt investment in a start-up. The net remaining value of the equity and debt investment is $0.2 million at December 31, 2024.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's net income under GAAP to non-GAAP results excluding merger-related expenses, Initial IFH ACL Provision, and the non-recurring equity and debt write-down.

 Fourth Quarter 2024 Third Quarter 2024
(in thousands, except per share data)Income Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share Income Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense(Benefit) Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share
GAAP Earnings$10,776  $3,243  $7,533  $0.45  $11,499  $2,827  $8,672  $0.62 
Add: Merger-Related Expenses 2,615   464   2,151     520   (37)  557   
Add: Non-recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down 2,620      2,620              
Add: Initial IFH ACL Provision 4,194   1,025   3,169              
Non-GAAP Earnings$20,205  $4,732  $15,473  $0.92  $12,019  $2,790  $9,229  $0.66 


 Year Ended December 31, 2024
(in thousands, except per share data)Income Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense Net Income Diluted Earnings per Share
GAAP Earnings$41,832  $10,860  $30,972  $2.11 
Add: Merger-Related Expenses 3,930   622   3,308   
Add: Non-recurring Equity and Debt Investment Write-Down 2,620      2,620   
Add: Initial IFH ACL Provision 4,194   1,025   3,169   
Non-GAAP Earnings$52,576  $12,507  $40,069  $2.73 
                

Note: The tax benefit associated with merger-related expenses has been adjusted to reflect the estimated nondeductible portion of the expenses.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Earnings Summary

Net income of $7.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, decreased $1.1 million compared to $8.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2024. Net income of $15.5 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses, Initial IFH ACL Provision and a $2.6 million non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down (non-GAAP)(1) for the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $9.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2024.

  • Net interest income of $44.3 million increased $6.0 million, or 15.6%, compared to the third quarter 2024.
    • Interest income of $61.7 million increased $9.1 million, or 17.3%, over the third quarter 2024, primarily from $7.9 million in portfolio loan interest income, as growth in average balances increased $539.3 million. Interest income from interest-bearing deposits held at other financial institutions increased $0.3 million, as average balances increased $49.1 million to $140.2 million. Interest income included $0.7 million from net purchase accounting amortization.
    • Interest expense of $17.4 million increased $3.1 million, or 21.9% over the third quarter 2024 due to increases in time deposits and borrowed funds of $2.7 million and $0.6 million, respectively, offset by a decrease in customer money market deposits of $0.3 million. Average balances increased $367.8 million, $53.5 million and $65.3 million, respectively. Interest expense included $1.4 million from net purchase accounting accretion.
  • The provision for credit losses was $7.8 million, an increase of $4.1 million from the third quarter 2024, which included the Initial IFH ACL Provision of $4.2 million, $2.4 million from organic commercial portfolio loan growth and $1.2 million from OpenSky provision in the quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $2.4 million, a $0.2 million decrease over the third quarter 2024, including $2.1 million from credit card related loans. At December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio was 1.85%, up 34 basis points from the ratio at September 30, 2024 due to the initial purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") credit mark and initial non-PCD ACL provision. Excluding IFH, legacy Capital Bank ACL coverage ratio was 1.44%, a decrease of 7 basis points from the third quarter 2024.

Earnings Summary (Continued)

  • Noninterest income of $11.9 million increased $5.3 million as compared to the third quarter 2024 primarily due to contributions from the IFH acquisition. Government loan servicing revenue (Windsor) totaled $4.0 million, government lending revenue totaled $2.3 million and loan servicing rights totaled $1.0 million, offset by a non-recurring equity and debt write-down of $2.6 million related to an IFH investment. Other income increased $1.0 million including $0.9 million related to an investment in an SBIC, while credit card fees declined $0.3 million.
  • Noninterest expense of $37.5 million increased $7.8 million as compared to the third quarter 2024, primarily from the IFH acquisition. Noninterest expense of $34.9 million, excluding merger-related expenses of $2.6 million, increased $5.7 million as compared to the third quarter 2024. Highlights include:
    • The fourth quarter 2024 includes $0.3 million of intangible amortization resulting from the transaction.
    • Salaries and employee benefits expenses of $16.5 million increased $3.2 million, primarily related to the acquisition of IFH.
    • Occupancy and equipment expenses of $3.0 million increased $1.2 million, primarily related to increased contract expense from the IFH acquisition of $0.5 million and software depreciation of $0.4 million.
    • Estimated total cost synergies resulting from the acquisition totaled $1.5 million in the fourth quarter 2024, generally consistent with modeled expectations.
  • Income tax expense of $3.2 million, or 30.1% of pre-tax income for the fourth quarter 2024, increased $0.4 million from $2.8 million, or 24.6% of pre-tax income for the third quarter 2024. The elevated tax rate in the quarter resulted from non-deductibility of an equity and debt write-down along with some merger-related expenses. Excluding merger-related expenses and the non-recurring equity and debt write-down, the effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter 2024 would have been 22.6%.

Balance Sheet

Total assets of $3.2 billion at December 31, 2024 increased $646.1 million, or 25.2% (not annualized), from September 30, 2024. Total assets, including $559.4 million acquired with the IFH acquisition, net of purchase accounting, included gross loans of $373.5 million, loans held for sale of $41.7 million and total deposits of $459.0 million at October 1, 2024.

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $205.3 million at December 31, 2024 increased $48.6 million from September 30, 2024.
  • Total portfolio loans of $2.6 billion at December 31, 2024 increased $522.6 million, or 24.8% (not annualized) from September 30, 2024. Total average loans increased $539.3 million quarter over quarter.
    • Owner-occupied commercial real estate loans increased $88.6 million, or 25.2% (not annualized) from September 30, 2024.
    • The average portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio of 99.27% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 remained stable.
  • Total deposits of $2.8 billion at December 31, 2024 increased $575.7 million, or 26.3% (not annualized), from September 30, 2024. The increase includes $190.6 million of customer time deposits, $92.8 million of noninterest-bearing deposits primarily related to growth in title company deposit balances, $130.2 million of growth in customer money market deposits and $180.0 million of growth in brokered time deposits, partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing demand accounts of $27.6 million.
    • Insured and protected deposits were approximately $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2024, representing 57.1% of the Company's deposit portfolio.
    • Low and no interest bearing deposits of $1.1 billion, 38.5% of deposits, increased $74.9 million, or 7.6% (not annualized) from September 30, 2024. Average noninterest-bearing deposits of $729.9 million increased $49.2 million, or 7.2% (not annualized), and represented 27.9% of total average deposits at December 31, 2024.
  • The investment securities portfolio continues to be classified as available-for-sale and had a fair market value of $223.6 million, or 7.0% of total assets, an effective duration of 3.0 years, with U.S. Treasury Securities representing 57% of the overall investment portfolio at December 31, 2024. The accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the investment securities portfolio increased $2.9 million during the quarter to ($11.5 million) as of December 31, 2024, which represents 3.2% of total stockholders' equity. The Company does not have a held-to-maturity investment securities portfolio.
  • Liquidity The Company maintains stable and reliable sources of available borrowings, generally consistent with prior quarter. Sources of available borrowings at December 31, 2024 totaled $803.0 million, including available collateralized lines of credit of $595.7 million, unsecured lines of credit with other banks of $76.0 million and unpledged investment securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings of $131.4 million.
  • Capital Positions As of December 31, 2024, the Company reported a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.74%, compared to 14.78% at September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2024, the Company and the Bank maintain regulatory capital ratios that exceed all capital adequacy requirements.

Financial Metrics

Net Interest Margin – Net interest margin decreased 54 basis points to 5.87% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to prior quarter. Core net interest margin, as adjusted to exclude the impact of OpenSky credit card loans (non-GAAP)(1), decreased 3 basis points to 4.05% as compared to prior quarter. Net purchase accounting accretion for the fourth quarter 2024 was 9 basis points and 10 basis points for NIM and core NIM, respectively.

  • The average yield on interest earning assets of 8.17% decreased 62 basis points compared to the prior quarter, including 40 basis points from inclusion of IFH commercial assets. The yield on portfolio loans, as adjusted to exclude the impact of OpenSkycredit card loans (non-GAAP)(1), of 6.98% for the fourth quarter 2024, decreased 17 basis points, primarily as a consequence of reduced market interest rates.
  • The total cost of deposits decreased 14 basis points to 2.50% for the fourth quarter 2024 as compared to the prior quarter. The total cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 46 basis points to 3.46% for the fourth quarter 2024 as compared to the prior quarter.

Efficiency Ratios The efficiency ratio was 66.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 66.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The efficiency ratio was 59.3%, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses and a non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down (non-GAAP)(1), for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 64.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Credit Metrics and Asset Quality – The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans equaled 1.85% at December 31, 2024, an increase of 34 basis points from September 20, 2024, which includes a 1.44% ACL coverage ratio for the legacy Capital Bank portfolio, down 7 basis points from 3Q. The additional ACL coverage results from the initial $15.5 million reserve on the $373.5 million IFH loan portfolio. Underlying credit performance and metrics were relatively stable and consistent with prior quarter when excluding the impact of the combination with IFH.

Nonperforming assets increased 34 basis points to 0.94% of total assets at December 31, 2024 as compared to September 30, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2024 increased $14.8 million to $30.2 million compared to September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2024, special mention loans totaled $60.0 million, or 2.3% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $20.3 million, or 1.0% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2024, substandard loans totaled $48.4 million, or 1.8% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $23.8 million, or 1.1% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2024.

Performance Ratios – Annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") and annualized return on average equity ("ROAE"), and ROATCE were 0.96%, 8.50%, and 9.47% respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.42%, 12.59%, and 12.59% respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

  • Annualized ROAA, annualized ROAE, and annualized ROATCE were 1.97%, 17.46%, and 19.19% respectively, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses, Initial IFH ACL Provision, and a non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down (non-GAAP)(1), for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 1.51%, 13.40%, and 13.40% respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Tangible Book Value – Book value per common share of $21.31 at December 31, 2024 increased $1.19 when compared to September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share(1) decreased $1.36, or 6.8%, to $18.77 at December 31, 2024 when compared to September 30, 2024. Tangible book value was impacted by the purchase accounting adjustments made in consequence of the IFH acquisition. The Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets prior to the fourth quarter 2024. Therefore, tangible book value per share(1) was equal to book value per share for periods prior to the fourth quarter 2024.

Commercial Bank

Continued Portfolio Loan Growth – Gross portfolio loans, excluding OpenSkycredit card loans, increased $522.9 million, to $2.5 billion, at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024.

The $522.9 million gross portfolio loan growth includes commercial real estate loans of $156.4 million, residential real estate loans of $64.9 million and commercial and industrial loans of $282.7 million. Historical gross portfolio loan balances are disclosed in the Composition of Loans table within the Historical Financial Highlights.

Net Interest Income – Interest income of $45.2 million increased $9.4 million from prior quarter, driven by loan growth and higher loan yields. Interest expense of $17.1 million increased $3.1 million, driven by an increase in average balances in the fourth quarter 2024.

Credit Metrics – Nonperforming assets, comprised solely of nonaccrual loans, increased 34 basis point to 0.94% of total assets at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024. Total nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2024 increased to $30.2 million compared to $15.5 million at September 30, 2024 due primarily to the acquisition of IFH.

Classified and Criticized Loans At December 31, 2024, special mention loans totaled $60.0 million, or 2.3% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $20.3 million, or 1.0% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2024, substandard loans totaled $48.4 million, or 1.8% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $23.8 million, or 1.1% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2024.

OpenSky

Revenues Total revenue of $19.2 million decreased $0.5 million from the prior quarter. Interest income of $15.5 million decreased $0.2 million from the prior quarter. Average OpenSky credit card loan balances, net of reserves and deferred fees of $121.0 million for the fourth quarter 2024, increased $1.5 million, or 1.3% (not annualized), compared to prior quarter. Noninterest income of $3.7 million decreased $0.4 million as compared to the prior quarter, primarily related to lower annual fee income.

Noninterest Expense – Total noninterest expense of $12.6 million decreased $0.7 million, primarily related to a reduction in quarterly advertising expense.

Loan and Deposit Balances – Loan balances, net of reserves, of $127.8 million at December 31, 2024 increased by $0.7 million, or 0.5%, compared to $127.1 million at September 30, 2024. Corresponding deposit balances of $166.4 million at December 31, 2024 decreased $4.4 million, or 2.6%, compared to $170.8 million at September 30, 2024. Gross unsecured loan balances of $42.4 million at December 31, 2024 increased $2.7 million, or 6.8%, compared to $39.7 million at September 30, 2024. During the fourth quarter 2024, the number of credit card accounts increased by 3,614 to 552,566 from September 30, 2024.

OpenSkyCredit – Portfolio credit metrics continue to be generally consistent with modeled expectations during the fourth quarter 2024. The provision for credit losses of $1.2 million decreased $1.1 million when compared to the prior quarter.

Capital Bank Home Loans

Originations of loans held for sale totaled $90.0 million during the fourth quarter, with $77.4 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.9 million, representing a 2.45% of gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold.

Windsor Advantage

Windsor Advantage is a loan service provider that offers community banks and credit unions with a comprehensive outsourced U.S. Small Business Association (“SBA”) 7(a) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) lending platform. Windsor Advantage generates fee income for the Company in connection with its servicing, processing and packaging of such loans for its financial institution clients.

Fee Income – Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.6 million, including $0.5 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during the fourth quarter 2024. Windsor's total servicing portfolio was $2.5 billion at December 31, 2024.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited      
              
 Quarter Ended 4Q24 vs 3Q24 4Q24 vs 4Q23
(in thousands, except per share data)December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change
Earnings Summary             
Interest income$61,707  $52,610  $46,969  $9,097  17.3% $14,738  31.4%
Interest expense 17,380   14,256   12,080   3,124  21.9%  5,300  43.9%
Net interest income 44,327   38,354   34,889   5,973  15.6%  9,438  27.1%
Provision for credit losses 7,828   3,748   2,808   4,080  108.9%  5,020  178.8%
Provision for (release of) credit losses on unfunded commitments 122   17   (106)  105  617.6%  228  (215.1)%
Noninterest income 11,913   6,635   5,936   5,278  79.5%  5,977  100.7%
Noninterest expense 37,514   29,725   26,907   7,789  26.2%  10,607  39.4%
Income before income taxes 10,776   11,499   11,216   (723) (6.3)%  (440) (3.9)%
Income tax expense 3,243   2,827   2,186   416  14.7%  1,057  48.4%
Net income$7,533  $8,672  $9,030  $(1,139) (13.1)% $(1,497) (16.6)%
                  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (1)$18,726  $15,264  $13,918  $3,462  22.7% $4,808  34.5%
PPNR, as adjusted(1)$23,961  $15,784  $13,918  $8,177  51.8% $10,043  72.2%
                  
Common Share Data                 
Earnings per share - Basic$0.45  $0.62  $0.65  $(0.17) (27.4)% $(0.20) (30.8)%
Earnings per share - Diluted$0.45  $0.62  $0.65  $(0.17) (27.4)% $(0.20) (30.8)%
Earnings per share - Diluted, as adjusted(1)$0.92  $0.66  $0.65  $0.26  39.4% $0.27  41.5%
Weighted average common shares - Basic 16,595   13,914   13,897         
Weighted average common shares - Diluted 16,729   13,951   13,989         
              
Return Ratios             
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.96%  1.42%  1.63%        
Return on average assets, as adjusted (annualized)(1) 1.97%  1.51%  1.63%        
Return on average equity (annualized) 8.50%  12.59%  14.44%        
Return on average equity, as adjusted (annualized)(1) 17.46%  13.40%  14.44%        
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 9.47%  12.59%  14.44%        
Core return on average equity, as adjusted (annualized)(1) 17.68%  13.40%  14.44%        
Core return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted (annualized)(1) 19.19%  13.40%  14.44%        

______________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued) 
        
 Year Ended    
 December 31,    
(in thousands, except per share data) 2024   2023  $ Change % Change
Earnings Summary       
Interest income$213,301  $183,206  $30,095  16.4%
Interest expense 58,555   41,680   16,875  40.5%
Net interest income 154,746   141,526   13,220  9.3%
Provision for credit losses 17,720   9,610   8,110  84.4%
Provision for (release of) credit losses on unfunded commitments 385   (101)  486  (481.2)%
Noninterest income 31,410   24,975   6,435  25.8%
Noninterest expense 126,219   110,767   15,452  14.0%
Income before income taxes 41,832   46,225   (4,393) (9.5)%
Income tax expense 10,860   10,354   506  4.9%
Net income$30,972  $35,871  $(4,899) (13.7)%
         
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (1)$59,937  $55,734  $4,203  7.5%
PPNR, as adjusted(1)$66,487  $55,734  $10,753  19.3%
         
Common Share Data        
Earnings per share - Basic$2.12  $2.56  $(0.44) (17.2)%
Earnings per share - Diluted$2.11  $2.55  $(0.44) (17.3)%
Earnings per share - Diluted, as adjusted(1)$2.73  $2.55     
Weighted average common shares - Basic 14,584   14,003     
Weighted average common shares - Diluted 14,660   14,081     
        
Return Ratios       
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.21%  1.64%    
Return on average assets, as adjusted (annualized)(1) 1.57%  1.64%    
Return on average equity (annualized) 10.78%  14.91%    
Return on average equity, as adjusted (annualized)(1) 13.94%  14.91%    

______________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)    
            
 Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended
 December 31,  September 30, June 30, March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2024   2023  % Change  2024   2024   2024 
Balance Sheet Highlights           
Assets$3,206,911  $2,226,176   44.1% $2,560,788  $2,438,583  $2,324,238 
Investment securities available-for-sale 223,630   208,329   7.3%  208,700   207,917   202,254 
Mortgage loans held for sale 21,270   7,481   184.3%  19,554   19,219   10,303 
Portfolio loans receivable (2) 2,630,163   1,903,288   38.2%  2,107,522   2,021,588   1,964,525 
Allowance for credit losses 48,652   28,610   70.1%  31,925   30,832   29,350 
Deposits 2,761,939   1,895,996   45.7%  2,186,224   2,100,428   2,005,695 
FHLB borrowings 22,000   22,000   %  52,000   32,000   22,000 
Other borrowed funds 12,062   27,062   (55.4)%  12,062   12,062   12,062 
Total stockholders' equity 355,139   254,860   39.3%  280,111   267,854   259,465 
Tangible common equity (1) 312,685   254,860   22.7%  280,111   267,854   259,465 
            
Common shares outstanding 16,662   13,923   19.7%  13,918   13,910   13,890 
Book value per share$21.31  $18.31   16.4% $20.13  $19.26  $18.68 
Tangible book value per share (1)$18.77  $18.31   2.5% $20.13  $19.26  $18.68 
Dividends per share$0.10  $0.08   25.0% $0.10  $0.08  $0.08 

______________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)    
 Three Months EndedYear Ended
(in thousands)December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
Interest income             
Loans, including fees$58,602  $50,047  $48,275  $45,991  $45,109  $202,915  $174,760 
Investment securities available-for-sale 1,539   1,343   1,308   1,251   1,083   5,441   4,815 
Federal funds sold and other 1,566   1,220   1,032   1,127   777   4,945   3,631 
Total interest income 61,707   52,610   50,615   48,369   46,969   213,301   183,206 
              
Interest expense             
Deposits 16,385   13,902   13,050   12,833   11,759   56,170   39,625 
Borrowed funds 995   354   508   528   321   2,385   2,055 
Total interest expense 17,380   14,256   13,558   13,361   12,080   58,555   41,680 
              
Net interest income 44,327   38,354   37,057   35,008   34,889   154,746   141,526 
Provision for credit losses 7,828   3,748   3,417   2,727   2,808   17,720   9,610 
Provision for (release of) credit losses on unfunded commitments 122   17   104   142   (106)  385   (101)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 36,377   34,589   33,536   32,139   32,187   136,641   132,017 
Noninterest income             
Service charges on deposits 241   235   200   207   240   883   964 
Credit card fees 3,733   4,055   4,330   3,881   3,970   15,999   17,273 
Mortgage banking revenue 1,821   1,882   1,990   1,453   1,166   7,146   4,896 
Government lending revenue 2,301               2,301    
Government loan servicing revenue 3,993               3,993    
Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed) 1,013               1,013    
Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down (2,620)              (2,620)   
Other income 1,431   463   370   431   560   2,695   1,842 
Total noninterest income 11,913   6,635   6,890   5,972   5,936   31,410   24,975 
Noninterest expenses             
Salaries and employee benefits 16,513   13,345   13,272   12,907   11,638   56,037   48,754 
Occupancy and equipment 2,976   1,791   1,864   1,613   1,573   8,244   5,673 
Professional fees 2,150   1,980   1,769   1,947   1,930   7,846   9,270 
Data processing 7,210   6,930   6,788   6,761   6,128   27,689   25,686 
Advertising 1,032   1,223   2,072   2,032   1,433   6,359   6,161 
Loan processing 969   615   476   371   198   2,431   1,633 
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net    1      1      2   7 
Merger-related expenses 2,615   520   83   712      3,930    
Operational losses 993   1,008   782   931   1,490   3,714   4,613 
Other operating 3,056   2,312   2,387   2,212   2,517   9,967   8,970 
Total noninterest expenses 37,514   29,725   29,493   29,487   26,907   126,219   110,767 
Income before income taxes 10,776   11,499   10,933   8,624   11,216   41,832   46,225 
Income tax expense 3,243   2,827   2,728   2,062   2,186   10,860   10,354 
Net income$7,533  $8,672  $8,205  $6,562  $9,030  $30,972  $35,871 
                            


Consolidated Balance Sheets         
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)
(in thousands, except share data)December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$25,433  $23,462  $19,294  $12,361  $14,513 
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 179,841   133,180   117,160   72,787   39,044 
Federal funds sold 58   58   57   56   407 
Total cash and cash equivalents 205,332   156,700   136,511   85,204   53,964 
Investment securities available-for-sale 223,630   208,700   207,917   202,254   208,329 
Restricted investments 4,479   5,895   4,930   4,441   4,353 
Loans held for sale 21,270   19,554   19,219   10,303   7,481 
Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs 2,630,163   2,107,522   2,021,588   1,964,525   1,903,288 
Less allowance for credit losses (48,652)  (31,925)  (30,832)  (29,350)  (28,610)
Total portfolio loans held for investment, net 2,581,511   2,075,597   1,990,756   1,935,175   1,874,678 
Premises and equipment, net 15,525   5,959   5,551   4,500   5,069 
Accrued interest receivable 16,664   12,468   12,162   12,258   11,494 
Goodwill 21,126             
Intangible assets 14,072             
Loan servicing assets 5,511             
Deferred tax asset 16,670   10,748   12,150   12,311   12,252 
Bank owned life insurance 43,956   38,779   38,414   38,062   37,711 
Other assets 37,165   26,388   10,973   19,730   10,845 
Total assets$3,206,911  $2,560,788  $2,438,583  $2,324,238  $2,226,176 
          
Liabilities         
Deposits         
Noninterest-bearing$810,928  $718,120  $684,574  $665,812  $617,373 
Interest-bearing 1,951,011   1,468,104   1,415,854   1,339,883   1,278,623 
Total deposits 2,761,939   2,186,224   2,100,428   2,005,695   1,895,996 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,000   52,000   32,000   22,000   22,000 
Other borrowed funds 12,062   12,062   12,062   12,062   27,062 
Accrued interest payable 9,393   8,503   6,573   6,009   5,583 
Other liabilities 46,378   21,888   19,666   19,007   20,675 
Total liabilities 2,851,772   2,280,677   2,170,729   2,064,773   1,971,316 
          
Stockholders' equity         
Common stock 167   139   139   139   139 
Additional paid-in capital 128,598   55,585   55,005   54,229   54,473 
Retained earnings 237,843   232,995   225,824   218,731   213,345 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,469)  (8,608)  (13,114)  (13,634)  (13,097)
Total stockholders' equity 355,139   280,111   267,854   259,465   254,860 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,206,911  $2,560,788  $2,438,583  $2,324,238  $2,226,176 
                    

The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

 Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024		 Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024		 Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023
 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
 (in thousands)
Assets                 
Interest earning assets:                 
Interest-bearing deposits$140,206  $1,446   4.10% $91,089  $1,137   4.97% $65,336  $680   4.13%
Federal funds sold 58         57   1   6.98   1,574   21   5.29 
Investment securities available-for-sale 236,951   1,539   2.58   221,303   1,343   2.41   223,132   1,083   1.93 
Restricted investments 7,292   120   6.55   4,911   82   6.64   4,518   76   6.67 
Loans held for sale 25,614   193   3.00   9,967   161   6.43   4,601   83   7.16 
Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3) 2,592,960   58,409   8.96   2,053,619   49,886   9.66   1,863,298   45,026   9.59 
Total interest earning assets 3,003,081   61,707   8.17   2,380,946   52,610   8.79   2,162,459   46,969   8.62 
Noninterest earning assets 117,026       56,924       40,020     
Total assets$3,120,107      $2,437,870      $2,202,479     
                  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing demand accounts$257,446   424   0.66  $228,365   321   0.56  $195,539   90   0.18 
Savings 13,497   20   0.59   4,135   5   0.48   5,184   2   0.15 
Money market accounts 763,526   7,131   3.72   698,239   7,442   4.24   680,697   7,139   4.16 
Time deposits 847,618   8,810   4.13   479,824   6,134   5.09   380,731   4,528   4.72 
Borrowed funds 97,116   995   4.08   43,655   354   3.23   41,823   321   3.05 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,979,203   17,380   3.49   1,454,218   14,256   3.90   1,303,974   12,080   3.68 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 58,460       28,834       27,529     
Noninterest-bearing deposits 729,907       680,731       622,941     
Stockholders’ equity 352,537       274,087       248,035     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$3,120,107      $2,437,870      $2,202,479     
                  
Net interest spread     4.68%      4.89%      4.94%
Net interest income  $44,327      $38,354      $34,889   
Net interest margin(4)     5.87%      6.41%      6.40%

_______________
(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3)   For the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, collectively, portfolio loans yield excluding credit card loans was 6.98%, 7.15% and 6.89%, respectively.
(4)   For the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, collectively, credit card loans accounted for 182, 233 and 248 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.

 Year Ended December 31,
  2024   2023 
 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
 (in thousands)
Assets           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest-bearing deposits$98,319  $4,569   4.65% $70,407  $3,211   4.56%
Federal funds sold 57   3   5.26   1,597   74   4.63 
Investment securities available-for-sale 228,909   5,441   2.38   245,466   4,815   1.96 
Restricted investments 5,563   373   6.71   5,016   346   6.90 
Loans held for sale 12,121   569   4.69   5,755   382   6.64 
Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3) 2,142,638   202,346   9.44   1,816,968   174,378   9.60 
Total interest earning assets 2,487,607   213,301   8.57   2,145,209   183,206   8.54 
Noninterest earning assets 66,442       43,090     
Total assets$2,554,049      $2,188,299     
            
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing demand accounts$221,437  $1,003   0.45% $201,194  $298   0.15%
Savings 6,732   27   0.40   5,768   8   0.14 
Money market accounts 704,002   28,741   4.08   642,013   23,510   3.66 
Time deposits 561,369   26,399   4.70   360,464   15,809   4.39 
Borrowed funds 63,686   2,385   3.74   59,302   2,055   3.47 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,557,226   58,555   3.76   1,268,741   41,680   3.29 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 34,043       24,026     
Noninterest-bearing deposits 675,360       655,013     
Stockholders’ equity 287,420       240,519     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$2,554,049      $2,188,299     
            
Net interest spread     4.81%      5.25%
Net interest income  $154,746      $141,526   
Net interest margin(4)     6.22%      6.60%

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3)   For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, collectively, portfolio loans yield excluding credit card loans was 7.03% and 6.65%, respectively.
(4)   For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, collectively, credit card loans accounted for 222 and 264 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.

The Company’s reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The five segments include Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company’s mortgage loan division), OpenSky (the Company’s credit card division), Windsor Advantage and the Corporate Office.

Effective January 1, 2024, the Company allocated certain expenses previously recorded directly to the Commercial Bank segment to the other segments. These expenses are for shared services also consumed by OpenSky, CBHL, and Corporate. The Company performs an allocation process based on several metrics the Company believes more accurately ascribe shared service overhead to each segment. The Company believes this reflects the cost of support for each segment that should be considered in assessing segment performance. Historical information has been recast to reflect financial information consistently with the 2024 presentation.

The following schedule presents financial information for the periods indicated. Total assets are presented as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023.

Segments              
For the three months ended December 31, 2024        
(in thousands) Commercial Bank CBHL OpenSky Windsor Advantage Corporate(2) Eliminations Consolidated
Interest income $45,195  $192  $15,454  $  $874  $(8) $61,707 
Interest expense  17,086   131         171   (8)  17,380 
Net interest income  28,109   61   15,454      703      44,327 
Provision for credit losses  6,651      1,177            7,828 
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments  122                  122 
Net interest income after provision  21,336   61   14,277      703      36,377 
Noninterest income (loss)  4,547   1,676   3,743   4,566   (2,619)     11,913 
Noninterest expense(1)  16,539   2,377   12,595   2,670   3,333      37,514 
Net income (loss) before taxes $9,344  $(640) $5,425  $1,896  $(5,249) $  $10,776 
               
Total assets $2,994,356  $21,691  $125,913  $7,922  $376,930  $(319,901) $3,206,911 
               
For the three months ended September 30, 2024        
(in thousands) Commercial Bank CBHL OpenSky Windsor Advantage Corporate(2) Eliminations Consolidated
Interest income $35,805  $161  $15,625  $  $1,049  $(30) $52,610 
Interest expense  13,984   108         194   (30)  14,256 
Net interest income  21,821   53   15,625      855      38,354 
Provision for credit losses  1,453      2,294      1      3,748 
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments  17                  17 
Net interest income after provision  20,351   53   13,331      854      34,589 
Noninterest income  726   1,811   4,096      2      6,635 
Noninterest expense(1)  12,422   2,395   13,276      1,632      29,725 
Net income (loss) before taxes $8,655  $(531) $4,151  $  $(776) $  $11,499 
               
Total assets $2,358,555  $19,831  $121,587  $  $300,325  $(239,510) $2,560,788 
               
For the three months ended December 31, 2023        
(in thousands) Commercial Bank CBHL OpenSky Windsor Advantage Corporate(2) Eliminations Consolidated
Interest income $30,957  $83  $15,035  $  $964  $(70) $46,969 
Interest expense  11,884   31         235   (70)  12,080 
Net interest income  19,073   52   15,035      729      34,889 
Provision for (release of) credit losses  691      2,125      (8)     2,808 
Release of credit losses on unfunded commitments  (106)                 (106)
Net interest income after provision  18,488   52   12,910      737      32,187 
Noninterest income  773   1,166   3,996      1      5,936 
Noninterest expense(1)  12,303   1,617   12,669      318      26,907 
Net income (loss) before taxes $6,958  $(399) $4,237  $  $420  $  $11,216 
               
Total assets $2,051,945  $8,589  $117,477  $  $277,565  $(229,400) $2,226,176 

________________________
(1) Noninterest expense includes $6.3 million, $6.2 million, and $5.7 million in data processing expense in OpenSky’s segment for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(2) The Corporate segment invests idle cash in revenue-producing assets including interest-bearing cash accounts, loan participations and other appropriate investments for the Company.

Segments              
For the year ended December 31, 2024        
(in thousands) Commercial Bank CBHL OpenSky Windsor Advantage Corporate(2) Eliminations Consolidated
Interest income $147,464  $568  $61,785  $  $3,646  $(162) $213,301 
Interest expense  57,536   363         818   (162)  58,555 
Net interest income  89,928   205   61,785      2,828      154,746 
Provision for credit losses  10,331      7,329      60      17,720 
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments  385                  385 
Net interest income after provision  79,212   205   54,456      2,768      136,641 
Noninterest income (loss)  6,654   6,684   16,122   4,566   (2,616)     31,410 
Noninterest expense(1)  53,429   9,377   53,245   2,670   7,498      126,219 
Net income (loss) before taxes $32,437  $(2,488) $17,333  $1,896  $(7,346) $  $41,832 
               
Total assets $2,994,356  $21,691  $125,913  $7,922  $376,930  $(319,901) $3,206,911 
               
For the year ended December 31, 2023        
(in thousands) Commercial Bank CBHL OpenSky™ Windsor Advantage Corporate(2) Eliminations Consolidated
Interest income $116,408  $382  $62,476  $  $4,238  $(298) $183,206 
Interest expense  40,896   135         947   (298)  41,680 
Net interest income  75,512   247   62,476      3,291      141,526 
Provision for credit losses  1,540      7,948      122      9,610 
Release of credit losses on unfunded commitments  (101)                 (101)
Net interest income after provision  74,073   247   54,528      3,169      132,017 
Noninterest income  2,737   4,909   17,325      4      24,975 
Noninterest expense(1)  48,347   8,155   52,752      1,513      110,767 
Net income (loss) before taxes $28,463  $(2,999) $19,101  $  $1,660  $  $46,225 
               
Total assets $2,051,945  $8,589  $117,477  $  $277,565  $(229,400) $2,226,176 

(1) Noninterest expense includes $24.9 million and $23.7 million in data processing expense in OpenSky’s segment for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2) The Corporate segment invests idle cash in revenue-producing assets including interest-bearing cash accounts, loan participations and other appropriate investments for the Company.

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
  Quarter Ended
(in thousands, except per share data) December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Earnings:          
Net income $7,533  $8,672  $8,205  $6,562  $9,030 
Earnings per common share, diluted  0.45   0.62   0.59   0.47   0.65 
Net interest margin  5.87%  6.41%  6.46%  6.24%  6.40%
Net interest margin, excluding credit card loans (1)  4.05%  4.08%  4.00%  3.85%  3.92%
Return on average assets(2)  0.96%  1.42%  1.40%  1.15%  1.63%
Return on average equity(2)  8.50%  12.59%  12.53%  10.19%  14.44%
Efficiency ratio  66.70%  66.07%  67.11%  71.95%  65.91%
           
Balance Sheet:          
Total portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees $2,630,163  $2,107,522  $2,021,588  $1,964,525  $1,902,643 
Total deposits  2,761,939   2,186,224   2,100,428   2,005,695   1,895,996 
Total assets  3,206,911   2,560,788   2,438,583   2,324,238   2,226,176 
Total stockholders' equity  355,139   280,111   267,854   259,465   254,860 
Total average portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees  2,592,960   2,053,619   1,992,630   1,927,372   1,863,298 
Total average deposits  2,611,994   2,091,294   2,010,736   1,957,559   1,885,092 
Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (period-end balances)  95.23%  96.40%  96.25%  97.95%  100.35%
Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (average balances)  99.27%  98.20%  99.10%  98.46%  98.84%
           
Asset Quality Ratios:          
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.94%  0.60%  0.58%  0.62%  0.72%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  1.15%  0.73%  0.70%  0.73%  0.84%
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (2)  0.37%  0.51%  0.39%  0.41%  0.53%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  1.85%  1.51%  1.53%  1.49%  1.50%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  160.88%  206.50%  219.40%  204.37%  178.34%
           
Bank Capital Ratios:          
Total risk based capital ratio  12.82%  13.76%  14.51%  14.36%  14.81%
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio  11.56%  12.50%  13.25%  13.10%  13.56%
Leverage ratio  9.12%  9.84%  10.36%  10.29%  10.51%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio  11.56%  12.50%  13.25%  13.10%  13.56%
Tangible common equity  9.31%  9.12%  9.53%  9.66%  9.91%
Holding Company Capital Ratios:          
Total risk based capital ratio  15.48%  16.65%  16.98%  16.83%  17.38%
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio  13.83%  14.88%  15.19%  15.03%  15.55%
Leverage ratio  11.07%  11.85%  11.93%  11.87%  12.14%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio  13.74%  14.78%  15.08%  14.92%  15.43%
Tangible common equity  11.07%  10.94%  10.98%  11.16%  11.45%

_______________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2) Annualized.

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
  Quarter Ended
(in thousands, except per share data) December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Composition of Loans:          
Commercial real estate, non owner-occupied $471,329  $403,487  $397,080  $377,224  $351,116 
Commercial real estate, owner-occupied  440,026   351,462   319,370   330,840   307,911 
Residential real estate  688,552   623,684   601,312   577,112   573,104 
Construction real estate  321,252   301,909   294,489   290,016   290,108 
Commercial and industrial  554,550   271,811   255,686   254,577   239,208 
Lender finance  28,574   29,546   33,294   13,484   11,085 
Business equity lines of credit  3,090   2,663   2,989   14,768   14,117 
Credit card, net of reserve(3)  127,766   127,098   122,217   111,898   123,331 
Other consumer loans  2,089   2,045   1,930   738   950 
Portfolio loans receivable $2,637,228  $2,113,705  $2,028,367  $1,970,657  $1,910,930 
Deferred origination fees, net  (7,065)  (6,183)  (6,779)  (6,132)  (7,642)
Portfolio loans receivable, net $2,630,163  $2,107,522  $2,021,588  $1,964,525  $1,903,288 
           
Composition of Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $810,928  $718,120  $684,574  $665,812  $617,373 
Interest-bearing demand  238,881   266,493   266,070   193,963   199,308 
Savings  13,488   3,763   4,270   4,525   5,211 
Money markets  816,708   686,526   672,455   678,435   663,129 
Customer time deposits  548,901   358,300   317,911   302,319   268,619 
Brokered time deposits  333,033   153,022   155,148   160,641   142,356 
Total deposits $2,761,939  $2,186,224  $2,100,428  $2,005,695  $1,895,996 
           
Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics:          
Origination of loans held for sale $89,998  $74,690  $82,363  $52,080  $45,152 
Mortgage loans sold  77,399   67,296   66,417   40,377   34,140 
Gain on sale of loans  1,897   1,644   1,732   1,238   1,015 
Purchase volume as a % of originations  90.42%  90.98%  96.48%  97.83%  89.99%
Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(4)  2.45%  2.44%  2.61%  3.07%  2.97%
Mortgage commissions $620  $598  $582  $490  $465 
           
OpenSky Portfolio Metrics:          
Open customer accounts  552,566   548,952   537,734   526,950   525,314 
Secured credit card loans, gross $87,226  $89,641  $90,961  $85,663  $95,300 
Unsecured credit card loans, gross  42,430   39,730   33,560   28,508   30,817 
Noninterest secured credit card deposits  166,355   170,750   173,499   171,771   173,857 

_______________
(3) Credit card loans are presented net of reserve for interest and fees.
(4) Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold.  

Appendix

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
 

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Earnings Metrics, as AdjustedQuarter Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
          
Net Income$7,533  $8,672  $8,205  $6,562  $9,030 
Add: Merger-Related Expenses, net of tax 2,151   557   62   538    
Add: Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down 2,620             
Add: IFH ACL Provision, net of tax 3,169             
Net Income, as Adjusted$15,473  $9,229  $8,267  $7,100  $9,030 
          
Weighted Average Common Shares - Diluted 16,729   13,951   13,895   13,919   13,989 
Earnings per Share - Diluted$0.45  $0.62  $0.59  $0.47  $0.65 
Earnings per Share - Diluted, as Adjusted$0.92  $0.66  $0.59  $0.51  $0.65 
          
Average Assets$3,120,107  $2,437,870  $2,353,868  $2,299,234  $2,202,479 
Return on Average Assets(1) 0.96%  1.42%  1.40%  1.15%  1.63%
Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted(1) 1.97%  1.51%  1.41%  1.24%  1.63%
          
Average Equity$352,537  $274,087  $263,425  $258,892  $248,035 
Return on Average Equity(1) 8.50%  12.59%  12.53%  10.19%  14.44%
Return on Average Equity, as Adjusted(1) 17.46%  13.40%  12.62%  11.03%  14.44%
          
Net Interest Income (a)$44,327  $38,354  $37,057  $35,008  $34,889 
Noninterest Income 11,913   6,635   6,890   5,972   5,936 
Total Revenue$56,240  $44,989  $43,947  $40,980  $40,825 
Noninterest Expense$37,514  $29,725  $29,493  $29,487  $26,907 
Efficiency Ratio(2) 66.70%  66.07%  67.11%  71.95%  65.91%
          
Noninterest Income$11,913  $6,635  $6,890  $5,972  $5,936 
Add: Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down 2,620             
Noninterest Income, as Adjusted (b)$14,533  $6,635  $6,890  $5,972  $5,936 
Total Revenue, as Adjusted (a) + (b)$58,860  $44,989  $43,947  $40,980  $40,825 
          
Noninterest Expense$37,514  $29,725  $29,493  $29,487  $26,907 
Less: Merger-Related Expenses 2,615   520   83   712    
Noninterest Expense, as Adjusted$34,899  $29,205  $29,410  $28,775  $26,907 
Efficiency Ratio, as Adjusted(2) 59.29%  64.92%  66.92%  70.22%  65.91%

_______________
(1) Annualized.
(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income).

Earnings Metrics, as AdjustedYear Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
    
Net Income$30,972  $35,871 
Add: Merger-Related Expenses, net of tax 3,308    
Add: Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down 2,620    
Add: IFH ACL Provision, net of tax 3,169    
Net Income, as Adjusted$40,069  $35,871 
    
Weighted average common shares - Diluted 14,660   14,081 
Earnings per share - Diluted$2.11  $2.55 
Earnings per share - Diluted, as Adjusted$2.73  $2.55 
    
Average Assets$2,554,049  $2,188,299 
Return on Average Assets(1) 1.21%  1.64%
Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted(1) 1.57%  1.64%
    
Average Equity$287,420  $240,519 
Return on Average Equity(1) 10.78%  14.91%
Return on Average Equity, as Adjusted(1) 13.94%  14.91%
    
Net Interest Income (a)$154,746  $141,526 
Noninterest Income 31,410   24,975 
Total Revenue$186,156  $166,501 
Noninterest Expense$126,219  $110,767 
Efficiency Ratio(2) 67.80%  66.53%
    
Noninterest Income$31,410  $24,975 
Add: Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down 2,620    
Noninterest Income, as Adjusted (b)$34,030  $24,975 
Total Revenue, as Adjusted (a) + (b)$188,776  $166,501 
    
Noninterest Expense$126,219  $110,767 
Less: Merger-Related Expenses 3,930    
Noninterest Expense, as Adjusted$122,289  $110,767 
Efficiency Ratio, as Adjusted(2) 64.78%  66.53%

_______________
(1) Annualized.
(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income).

Net Interest Margin, as AdjustedQuarter Ended
(in thousands)December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
          
Net Interest Income$44,327  $38,354  $37,057  $35,008  $34,889 
Less: Credit Card Loan Income 15,022   15,137   15,205   14,457   14,677 
Net Interest Income, as Adjusted$29,305  $23,217  $21,852  $20,551  $20,212 
Average Interest Earning Assets 3,003,081   2,380,946   2,307,070   2,254,663   2,162,459 
Less: Average Credit Card Loans 120,993   119,458   111,288   110,483   114,551 
Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted$2,882,088  $2,261,488  $2,195,782  $2,144,180  $2,047,908 
Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted 4.05%  4.08%  4.00%  3.85%  3.92%


    
Net Interest Margin, as AdjustedYear Ended
(in thousands)December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
    
Net Interest Income$154,746  $141,526 
Less: Credit Card Loan Income 59,821   61,096 
Net Interest Income, as Adjusted$94,925  $80,430 
Average Interest Earning Assets 2,487,607   2,145,209 
Less: Average Credit Card Loans 115,581   114,450 
Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted$2,372,026  $2,030,759 
Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted 4.00%  3.96%
        


Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield, as AdjustedQuarter Ended
(in thousands)December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
          
Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income$58,409  $49,886  $48,143  $45,908  $45,026 
Less: Credit Card Loan Income 15,022   15,137   15,205   14,457   14,677 
Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income, as Adjusted$43,387  $34,749  $32,938  $31,451  $30,349 
Average Portfolio Loans Receivable 2,592,960   2,053,619   </