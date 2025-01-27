Awilco Drilling PLC: Cancellation of Share Premium Account Completed

Reference is made to the resolution passed at the extraordinary general meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC on 25 October 2024 regarding the cancellation of the Company’s share premium account. The process has now been completed and the court order has been registered at Companies House. The amount arising from the Reduction is credited to reserves and the Company now has greater flexibility to make dividend payments to shareholders. The Board is evaluating the Company’s strategic options and will notify the market as soon as a conclusion is reached.

