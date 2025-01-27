DEADLINE ALERT for RTO, CUBI, SYM, AEHR: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE: RTO)

Class Period: December 1, 2023 – September 10, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 27, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rentokil experienced levels of disruption in the early pilots of the Terminix integration; (2) Rentokil experienced significant, ongoing, self-inflicted execution challenges integrating Terminix; (3) the disruption and execution challenges imperiled Rentokil’s integration plan for Terminix; (4) Rentokil and Terminix were still two separate businesses that were not yet integrated; (5) Rentokil’s failure to integrate Terminix negatively impacted the Company’s business and operations, particularly organic revenue growth in North America; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI)

Class Period: March 1, 2024 – August 8, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 31, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Customers Bancorp had inadequate anti-money laundering practices; (2) as a result, it was not in compliance with its legal obligations, which subjected it to heightened regulatory risk; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM)

Class Period: February 8, 2024 – November 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 3, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had ineffective internal controls; (2) the company had improperly accelerated its recognition of revenue; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEHR)

Class Period: January 9, 2024 – March 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 3, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) contrary to prior representations to investors, Aehr was continuing to experience substantial delays in customer orders; (2) the foregoing issue was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue growth; (3) accordingly, the Company’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

