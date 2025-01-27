SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2025; DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.23 PER COMMON SHARE; CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULED FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 28, AT 9:30 AM CENTRAL TIME

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMBC), the parent corporation of Southern Bank (“Bank”), today announced preliminary net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 of $14.7 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 20.2%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to increases in net interest income and noninterest income, partially offset by increases in noninterest expense, income taxes, and provision for credit losses. Preliminary net income was $1.30 per fully diluted common share for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $0.23 as compared to the $1.07 per fully diluted common share reported for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Highlights for the second quarter of fiscal 2025:

  • Earnings per common share (diluted) were $1.30, up $0.23, or 21.5%, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and up $0.20, or 18.2% from the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.

  • Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.21%, while annualized return on average common equity was 11.5%, as compared to 1.07% and 10.6%, respectively, in the same quarter a year ago, and 1.07% and 10.0%, respectively, in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.

  • Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.36%, as compared to 3.25% reported for the year ago period, and 3.37% reported for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter. Net interest income increased $3.7 million, or 10.6% compared to the same quarter a year ago, and increased $1.5 million, or 4.0%, from the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.

  • Noninterest income was up 21.7% for the quarter, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, primarily as a result of losses realized on sale of available-for-sale (AFS) securities in the prior comparable quarter, and down 4.3% from the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the linked quarter.

  • Gross loan balances as of December 31, 2024, increased by $60.5 million, or 1.5%, as compared to September 30, 2024, and by $295.1 million, or 7.9%, as compared to December 31, 2023.

  • Cash equivalent balances as of December 31, 2024, increased by $70.5 million as compared to September 30, 2024, but decreased by $71.0 million as compared to December 31, 2023.

  • Deposit balances increased by $170.5 million, or 4.2%, as compared to September 30, 2024, and by $225.1 million, or 5.6%, as compared to December 31, 2023. The increase compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to seasonal inflows of deposits from agricultural and public unit depositors.

  • Tangible book value per share was $38.91, having increased by $4.26, or 12.3%, as compared to December 31, 2023.

  • The current period effective tax rate was 23.7%, as compared to 20.6% in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. The effective tax rate for the December 31, 2024, quarter was elevated due a $380,000 adjustment of tax accruals attributable to completed merger activity.

Dividend Declared:

The Board of Directors, on January 21, 2025, declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.23, payable February 28, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2025, marking the 123rd consecutive quarterly dividend since the inception of the Company. The Board of Directors and management believe the payment of a quarterly cash dividend enhances stockholder value and demonstrates our commitment to and confidence in our future prospects.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call to review the information provided in this press release on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 9:30 a.m., central time. The call will be available live to interested parties by calling 1-833-470-1428 in the United States and from all other locations. Participants should use participant access code 230612. Telephone playback will be available beginning one hour following the conclusion of the call through February 1, 2025. The playback may be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403, and using the conference passcode 279309.

Balance Sheet Summary:

The Company experienced balance sheet growth in the first six months of fiscal 2025, with total assets of $4.9 billion at December 31, 2024, reflecting an increase of $303.4 million, or 6.6%, as compared to June 30, 2024. Growth primarily reflected increases in net loans receivable, cash and cash equivalents, and AFS securities.

Cash and cash equivalents were a combined $146.1 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $84.7 million, or 137.9%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily the result of strong deposit generation that outpaced loan growth and AFS securities purchases during the period. AFS securities were $468.1 million at December 31, 2024, up $40.2 million, or 9.4%, as compared to June 30, 2024.

Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses (ACL), were $4.0 billion at December 31, 2024, increasing by $175.0 million, or 4.6%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The Company noted growth primarily in drawn construction, 1-4 family residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural production loan draws, owner occupied commercial real estate, and agriculture real estate loan balances. This was somewhat offset by a decrease in loans secured by non-owner occupied commercial real estate, multi-family property, and consumer loans. The table below illustrates changes in loan balances by type over recent periods:

                     
Summary Loan Data as of:    Dec. 31,     Sep. 30,     June 30,     Mar. 31,     Dec. 31, 
   (dollars in thousands) 2024  2024  2024  2024  2023 
                     
1-4 residential real estate $967,196  $942,916  $925,397  $903,371  $893,940 
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate  882,484   903,678   899,770   898,911   863,426 
Owner occupied commercial real estate  435,392   438,030   427,476   412,958   403,109 
Multi-family real estate  376,081   371,177   384,564   417,106   380,632 
Construction and land development  393,388   351,481   290,541   268,315   298,290 
Agriculture real estate  239,912   239,787   232,520   233,853   238,093 
Total loans secured by real estate  3,294,453   3,247,069   3,160,268   3,134,514   3,077,490 
                     
Commercial and industrial  484,799   457,018   450,147   436,093   443,532 
Agriculture production  188,284   200,215   175,968   139,533   146,254 
Consumer  56,017   58,735   59,671   56,506   57,771 
All other loans  3,628   3,699   3,981   4,799   7,106 
Total loans  4,027,181   3,966,736   3,850,035   3,771,445   3,732,153 
                     
Deferred loan fees, net  (202  (218)  (232)  (251)  (263)
Gross loans  4,026,979   3,966,518   3,849,803   3,771,194   3,731,890 
Allowance for credit losses  (54,740)  (54,437)  (52,516  (51,336)  (50,084)
Net loans $3,972,239  $3,912,081  $3,797,287  $3,719,858  $3,681,806 
  

Loans anticipated to fund in the next 90 days totaled $172.5 million at December 31, 2024, as compared to $168.0 million at September 30, 2024, and $140.5 million at December 31, 2023.

The Bank’s concentration in non-owner occupied commercial real estate, as defined for regulatory purposes, is estimated at 316.9% of Tier 1 capital and ACL at December 31, 2024, as compared to 317.5% as of June 30, 2024, with these loans representing 41.0% of gross loans at December 31, 2024. Multi-family residential real estate, hospitality (hotels/restaurants), care facilities, retail stand-alone, and strip centers are the most common collateral types within the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio. The multi-family residential real estate loan portfolio commonly includes loans collateralized by properties currently in the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program or that have exited the program. The hospitality and retail stand-alone segments include primarily franchised businesses; care facilities consisting mainly of skilled nursing and assisted living centers; and strip centers, which can be defined as non-mall shopping centers with a variety of tenants. Non-owner-occupied office property types included 33 loans totaling $24.2 million, or 0.60% of gross loans at December 31, 2024, none of which were adversely classified, and are generally comprised of smaller spaces with diverse tenants. The Company continues to monitor its commercial real estate concentration and the individual segments closely.

Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $8.3 million, or 0.21% of gross loans, at December 31, 2024, as compared to $6.7 million, or 0.17% of gross loans at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $10.8 million, or 0.22% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, as compared to $10.6 million, or 0.23% of total assets, at June 30, 2024. The rise in the total dollar of NPAs reflects an increase in NPLs, which was largely offset by a reduction in other real estate owned due to property sales. The increase in NPLs was primarily attributable to the addition of three unrelated loans collateralized by single-family residential property, totaling $1.4 million.

Our ACL at December 31, 2024, totaled $54.7 million, representing 1.36% of gross loans and 659% of NPLs, as compared to an ACL of $52.5 million, representing 1.36% of gross loans and 786% of NPLs, at June 30, 2024. The Company has estimated its expected credit losses as of December 31, 2024, under ASC 326-20, and management believes the ACL as of that date was adequate based on that estimate. There remains, however, significant uncertainty as borrowers adjust to relatively high market interest rates, although the Federal Reserve has reduced short-term rates somewhat during this fiscal year. Qualitative adjustments in the Company’s ACL model were increased compared to June 30, 2024, due to various factors that are relevant to determining expected collectability of credit. The Company decreased the allowance attributable to classified hotel loans that have been slow to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic due to updated collateral appraisals, which provided a more favorable assessment than the Company’s prior period estimates. Additionally, provision for credit loss (PCL) was required due to loan growth in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. As a percentage of average loans outstanding, the Company recorded net charge offs of 0.02% (annualized) during the current period, as compared to 0.10% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Total liabilities were $4.4 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $279.7 million, or 6.8%, as compared to June 30, 2024.

Deposits were $4.2 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $267.6 million, or 6.8%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The deposit portfolio saw year-to-date increases primarily in certificates of deposit and savings accounts, as customers continued to move balances into high yield savings accounts and special rate time deposits in the relatively high rate environment. Public unit balances totaled $565.9 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $28.7 million compared to June 30, 2024, but an increase of $55.4 million, as compared to $510.5 million at September 30, 2024. Public unit balances increased compared to September 30, 2024, the linked quarter, due to seasonal inflows, but decreased year-to-date due to the loss of a large local public unit depositor. Brokered deposits totaled $254.0 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $80.3 million as compared to June 30, 2024, but a decrease of $19.1 million compared to September 30, 2024, the linked quarter. Year-to-date, the Company increased brokered deposits due to more attractive pricing for brokered certificates of deposit relative to local market rates and the need to meet seasonal loan demand, and to build on-balance sheet liquidity. The average loan-to-deposit ratio for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was 96.4%, as compared to 96.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 94.3% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The loan-to-deposit ratio at period end December 31, 2024, was 95.6%. The table below illustrates changes in deposit balances by type over recent periods:

                
Summary Deposit Data as of:    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023
                
Non-interest bearing deposits $514,199 $503,209 $514,107 $525,959 $534,194
NOW accounts  1,211,402  1,128,917  1,239,663  1,300,358  1,304,371
MMDAs - non-brokered  347,271  320,252  334,774  359,569  378,578
Brokered MMDAs  3,018  12,058  2,025  10,084  20,560
Savings accounts  573,291  556,030  517,084  455,212  372,824
Total nonmaturity deposits  2,649,181  2,520,466  2,607,653  2,651,182  2,610,527
                
Certificates of deposit - non-brokered  1,310,421  1,258,583  1,163,650  1,158,063  1,194,993
Brokered certificates of deposit  251,025  261,093  171,756  176,867  179,980
Total certificates of deposit  1,561,446  1,519,676  1,335,406  1,334,930  1,374,973
                
Total deposits $4,210,627 $4,040,142 $3,943,059 $3,986,112 $3,985,500
                
Public unit nonmaturity accounts $482,406 $447,638 $541,445 $572,631 $544,873
Public unit certificates of deposit  83,506  62,882  53,144  51,834  49,237
Total public unit deposits $565,912 $510,520 $594,589 $624,465 $594,110
 

FHLB advances were $107.1 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $5.0 million, or 4.9%, as compared to June 30, 2024.

The Company’s stockholders’ equity was $512.4 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $23.6 million, or 4.8%, as compared to June 30, 2024. The increase was attributable primarily to earnings retained after cash dividends paid, in combination with a $1.0 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive losses (AOCL) as the market value of the Company’s investments appreciated due to the decrease in market interest rates. The AOCL totaled $16.4 million at December 31, 2024 compared $17.5 million at June 30, 2024. The Company does not hold any securities classified as held-to-maturity.

Quarterly Income Statement Summary:

The Company’s net interest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $38.1 million, an increase of $3.7 million, or 10.6%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to a 6.7% increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets and an 11-basis point increase in the net interest margin, from 3.25% to 3.36%, as the 32-basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets was partially offset by a 22-basis point increase in cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Loan discount accretion and deposit premium amortization related to the May 2020 acquisition of Central Federal Savings & Loan Association, the February 2022 merger of FortuneBank, and the January 2023 acquisition of Citizens Bank & Trust resulted in $987,000 in net interest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $1.5 million in net interest income for the same period a year ago. Combined, this component of net interest income contributed nine basis points to net interest margin in the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to 14 basis points during the same period of the prior fiscal year, and as compared to a nine basis point contribution in the linked quarter, ended September 30, 2024, when the net interest margin was 3.37%.

The Company recorded a PCL of $932,000 in the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, as compared to a PCL of $900,000 in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The current period PCL was the result of a $501,000 provision attributable to the ACL for loan balances outstanding and a $431,000 provision attributable to the allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures.

The Company’s noninterest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $6.9 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 21.7%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily attributable to the Company’s realization of a $682,000 loss on sale of AFS securities in the year-ago period, as well as increases in deposit account charges and related fees, other loan fees, and wealth management fees. These increases were partially offset by lower net realized gains on sale of loans, which were primarily driven by a reduction in gains on sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, and lower loan late charges.

Noninterest expense for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $24.9 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 4.3%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable primarily to increases in compensation and benefits, legal and professional fees, other noninterest expense, and occupancy expenses. The increase in compensation and benefits expense was primarily due to a trend increase in employee headcount, as well as annual merit increases. Legal and professional fees were elevated due to consulting fees tied to internal projects, recruiter costs, and the settlement of a legal matter. Other noninterest expense increased due to increased expenses associated with SBA loans and costs for employee travel and training. Lastly, occupancy and equipment expenses increased primarily due to depreciation on recent capitalized expenditures, including buildings, equipment, and signage. Partially offsetting these increases from the prior year period are lower data processing and telecommunication expenses, and a reduction in intangible amortization, as the core deposit intangible recognized in an older merger was fully amortized in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was 55.3%, as compared to 58.5% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The change was attributable to net interest income and noninterest income growing faster than operating expenses.

The income tax provision for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, was $4.5 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 43.3%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The current period effective tax rate was 23.7%, as compared to 20.6% in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. The effective tax rate for the December 31, 2024, quarter was elevated due to an adjustment of tax accruals attributable to completed merger & acquisition activity.

Forward-Looking Information:

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including: potential adverse impacts to the economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, expected cost savings, synergies and other benefits from our merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent expected, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention and labor shortages, might be greater than expected and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of local economies in which we conduct operations; fluctuations in interest rates and the possibility of a recession; monetary and fiscal policies of the FRB and the U.S. Government and other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; the timely development and acceptance of our new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; fluctuations in real estate values in both residential and commercial real estate markets, as well as agricultural business conditions; demand for loans and deposits; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; results of regulatory examinations, including the possibility that a regulator may, among other things, require an increase in our reserve for credit losses or write-down of assets; the impact of technological changes; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing. Any forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed might not occur, and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
 
                 
Summary Balance Sheet Data as of:    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 
                 
Cash equivalents and time deposits $146,078 $75,591 $61,395 $168,763 $217,090 
Available for sale (AFS) securities  468,060  420,209  427,903  433,689  417,406 
FHLB/FRB membership stock  18,099  18,064  17,802  17,734  18,023 
Loans receivable, gross  4,026,979  3,966,518  3,849,803  3,771,194  3,731,890 
Allowance for credit losses  54,740  54,437  52,516  51,336  50,084 
Loans receivable, net  3,972,239  3,912,081  3,797,287  3,719,858  3,681,806 
Bank-owned life insurance  74,643  74,119  73,601  73,101  72,618 
Intangible assets  75,399  76,340  77,232  78,049  79,088 
Premises and equipment  96,418  96,087  95,952  95,801  94,519 
Other assets  56,738  56,709  53,144  59,997  62,952 
Total assets $4,907,674 $4,729,200 $4,604,316 $4,646,992 $4,643,502 
                 
Interest-bearing deposits $3,696,428 $3,536,933 $3,428,952 $3,437,420 $3,451,306 
Noninterest-bearing deposits  514,199  503,209  514,107  548,692  534,194 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  15,000  15,000  9,398  9,398  9,398 
FHLB advances  107,070  107,069  102,050  102,043  113,036 
Other liabilities  39,424  38,191  37,905  46,712  42,256 
Subordinated debt  23,182  23,169  23,156  23,143  23,130 
Total liabilities  4,395,303  4,223,571  4,115,568  4,167,408  4,173,320 
                 
Total stockholders’ equity  512,371  505,629  488,748  479,584  470,182 
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $4,907,674 $4,729,200 $4,604,316 $4,646,992 $4,643,502 
                 
Equity to assets ratio  10.44%   10.69%   10.61%   10.32%   10.13%
                 
Common shares outstanding  11,277,167  11,277,167  11,277,737  11,366,094  11,336,462 
Less: Restricted common shares not vested  46,653  56,553  57,956  57,956  49,676 
Common shares for book value determination  11,230,514  11,220,614  11,219,781  11,308,138  11,286,786 
                 
Book value per common share $45.62 $45.06 $43.56 $42.41 $41.66 
Less: Intangible assets per common share  6.71  6.80  6.88  6.90  7.01 
Tangible book value per common share (1)  38.91  38.26  36.68  35.51  34.65 
Closing market price  57.37  56.49  45.01  43.71  53.39 
                 

(1)   Non-GAAP financial measure.

                 
Nonperforming asset data as of:    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 
                 
Nonaccrual loans $8,309 $8,206 $6,680 $7,329 $5,922 
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due        81   
Total nonperforming loans  8,309  8,206  6,680  7,410  5,922 
Other real estate owned (OREO)  2,423  3,842  3,865  3,791  3,814 
Personal property repossessed  37  21  23  60  40 
Total nonperforming assets $10,769 $12,069 $10,568 $11,261 $9,776 
                 
Total nonperforming assets to total assets  0.22%   0.26%   0.23%   0.24%   0.21%  
Total nonperforming loans to gross loans  0.21%   0.21%   0.17%   0.20%   0.16%  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans  658.80%   663.38%   786.17%   692.79%   845.73%  
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans  1.36%   1.37%   1.36%   1.36%   1.34%  
                 
Performing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty $24,083 $24,340 $24,602 $24,848 $24,237 
                 


                
  For the three-month period ended
Quarterly Summary Income Statement Data: Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)    2024 2024 2024 2024 2023
                
Interest income:                    
Cash equivalents $784 $78 $541 $2,587 $1,178
AFS securities and membership stock  5,558  5,547  5,677  5,486  5,261
Loans receivable  63,082  61,753  58,449  55,952  55,137
Total interest income  69,424  67,378  64,667  64,025  61,576
Interest expense:               
Deposits  29,538  28,796  27,999  27,893  25,445
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  226  160  125  128  126
FHLB advances  1,099  1,326  1,015  1,060  1,079
Subordinated debt  418  435  433  435  440
Total interest expense  31,281  30,717  29,572  29,516  27,090
Net interest income  38,143  36,661  35,095  34,509  34,486
Provision for credit losses  932  2,159  900  900  900
Noninterest income:               
Deposit account charges and related fees  2,237  2,184  1,978  1,847  1,784
Bank card interchange income  1,301  1,499  1,770  1,301  1,329
Loan late charges      170  150  146
Loan servicing fees  232  286  494  267  285
Other loan fees  944  1,063  617  757  644
Net realized gains on sale of loans  133  361  97  99  304
Net realized losses on sale of AFS securities        (807  (682
Earnings on bank owned life insurance  522  517  498  483  472
Insurance brokerage commissions  300  287  331  312  310
Wealth management fees  843  730  838  866  668
Other noninterest income  353  247  974  309  380
Total noninterest income  6,865  7,174  7,767  5,584  5,640
Noninterest expense:               
Compensation and benefits  13,737  14,397  13,894  13,750  12,961
Occupancy and equipment, net  3,585  3,689  3,790  3,623  3,478
Data processing expense  2,224  2,171  1,929  2,349  2,382
Telecommunications expense  354  428  468  464  465
Deposit insurance premiums  588  472  638  677  598
Legal and professional fees  619  1,208  516  412  387
Advertising  442  546  640  622  392
Postage and office supplies  283  306  308  344  283
Intangible amortization  897  897  1,018  1,018  1,018
Foreclosed property expenses  73  12  52  60  44
Other noninterest expense  2,074  1,715  1,749  1,730  1,852
Total noninterest expense  24,876  25,841  25,002  25,049  23,860
Net income before income taxes  19,200  15,835  16,960  14,144  15,366
Income taxes  4,547  3,377  3,430  2,837  3,173
Net income  14,653  12,458  13,530  11,307  12,193
Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated               
to participating securities  61  62  69  58  53
Net income available to common shareholders $14,592 $12,396 $13,461 $11,249 $12,140
                
Basic earnings per common share $1.30 $1.10 $1.19 $1.00 $1.08
Diluted earnings per common share  1.30  1.10  1.19  0.99  1.07
Dividends per common share  0.23  0.23  0.21  0.21  0.21
Average common shares outstanding:               
Basic  11,231,000  11,221,000  11,276,000  11,302,000  11,287,000
Diluted  11,260,000  11,240,000  11,283,000  11,313,000  11,301,000
                


                 
  For the three-month period ended 
Quarterly Average Balance Sheet Data: Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31, 
(dollars in thousands)    2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 
                 
Interest-bearing cash equivalents $64,976 $5,547 $39,432 $182,427 $89,123 
AFS securities and membership stock  479,633  460,187  476,198  472,904  468,498 
Loans receivable, gross  3,989,643  3,889,740  3,809,209  3,726,631  3,691,586 
Total interest-earning assets  4,534,252  4,355,474  4,324,839  4,381,962  4,249,207 
Other assets  291,217  283,056  285,956  291,591  301,415 
Total assets $4,825,469 $4,638,530 $4,610,795 $4,673,553 $4,550,622 
                 
Interest-bearing deposits $3,615,767 $3,416,752 $3,417,360 $3,488,104 $3,341,221 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  15,000  12,321  9,398  9,398  9,398 
FHLB advances  107,054  123,723  102,757  111,830  113,519 
Subordinated debt  23,175  23,162  23,149  23,137  23,124 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,760,996  3,575,958  3,552,664  3,632,469  3,487,262 
Noninterest-bearing deposits  524,878  531,946  539,637  532,075  572,101 
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  31,442  33,737  35,198  33,902  31,807 
Total liabilities  4,317,316  4,141,641  4,127,499  4,198,446  4,091,170 
                 
Total stockholders’ equity  508,153  496,889  483,296  475,107  459,452 
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $4,825,469 $4,638,530 $4,610,795 $4,673,553 $4,550,622 
                 
Return on average assets  1.21%   1.07%   1.17%   0.97%   1.07%
Return on average common stockholders’ equity  11.5%   10.0%   11.2%   9.5%   10.6%
                 
Net interest margin  3.36%   3.37%   3.25%   3.15%   3.25%
Net interest spread  2.79%   2.75%   2.65%   2.59%   2.69%
                 
Efficiency ratio  55.3%   59.0%   58.3%   61.2%   58.5%
 

            








        

            

                

                    
