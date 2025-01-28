FTI Consulting Bolsters Tax Advisory Offering in the Middle East with Appointment of Senior Managing Director in Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Wael Osman as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Saudi Arabia, which will strengthen the firm’s tax offering in the Middle East.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Osman will lead the launch of the tax practice in Saudi Arabia, supporting the firm’s growing regional client base on tax matters as they operate and expand businesses in the Kingdom.

“We are delighted to welcome Wael to our growing tax team in the Middle East,” said Nilesh Ashar, a Senior Managing Director and Head of the Middle East Tax Advisory practice at FTI Consulting. “Having built teams in his previous roles, Wael not only brings a wealth of leadership experience to FTI Consulting, but also considerable expertise navigating the Saudi Arabian tax landscape. His appointment reinforces the firm’s commitment to the Kingdom at an exciting period of growth for our operations in Riyadh.”

Mr. Osman brings more than 20 years of experience in tax advisory services for a diverse range of clients in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East region, including those in the oil and gas, defence, real estate and healthcare sectors. He advises on international and domestic corporate tax matters, including structuring, indirect tax and the tax aspects of major M&As, restructurings and IPOs. Mr. Osman has also led advisory engagements with clients on major projects, such as VAT implementation.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Osman was an international tax partner at a Big Four firm, where he established the tax practice in Riyadh.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Osman said, “It is great to join FTI Consulting’s tax team during this exciting phase of its growth. As demand for strategic and complex tax advice continues to grow across the Middle East, I look forward to contributing to the firm’s success by delivering exceptional support to our clients.”

