Abivax Publishes 2025 Financial Calendar

PARIS, France – January 28, 2025 – 8:30 AM CET – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX / Nasdaq: ABVX) (“Abivax” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies to address chronic inflammatory diseases, today published its expected 2025 financial communications calendar.



Monday, March 24, 2025 (after US Market closes)

2024 Annual Business and Financial Report (as of December 31, 2024)

Press Release

Universal Registration Document (Euronext)

Annual Report on Form 20-F





Monday, June 2, 2025 (after US Market closes)

2025 Q1 Financial Results (as of March 31, 2025)

Press Release

Report on Form 6-K



Friday, June 6, 2025

2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Live meeting in Paris, France





Monday, August 11, 2025 (after US Market closes)

2025 Half-Year Business and Financial Report (as of June 30, 2025)

Press Release

Half-Year Financial Report (Euronext)

Report on Form 6-K





Monday, December 15, 2025 (after US Market closes)

2025 Q3 Financial Results (as of September 30, 2025)

Press Release

Report on Form 6-K



About Abivax

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax’s lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.



Contact:

Patrick Malloy

SVP, Investor Relations

Abivax SA

patrick.malloy@abivax.com

+1 847 987 4878



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates, including those relating to the Company’s business and financial objectives. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “potential” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements concerning the Company’s expectations for publishing its financial results throughout 2025. Although Abivax’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks, contingencies and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Abivax, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its universal registration document (Document d’Enregistrement Universel) and in its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 5, 2024 under the caption “Risk Factors.” These risks, contingencies and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug candidate, as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, and the availability of funding sufficient for the Company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Special consideration should be given to the potential hurdles of clinical and pharmaceutical development, including further assessment by the Company and regulatory agencies and IRBs/ethics committees following the assessment of preclinical, pharmacokinetic, carcinogenicity, toxicity, CMC and clinical data. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are made only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law. Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) that is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement. This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company in any jurisdiction. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.