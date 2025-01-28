Construction Films Market to surpass $28.9 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The construction films market is predicted to exceed USD 28.9 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasingly stringent building codes and regulations emphasizing energy efficiency and sustainability are driving the adoption of construction films. These films improve insulation, minimize heat loss, and enhance the energy performance of buildings, making them an essential component in modern construction practices.

Urbanization and population growth, particularly in emerging economies, are fueling a surge in construction and infrastructure projects. The rising demand for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings has boosted the need for construction films, especially those offering durability, moisture control, and energy-saving capabilities. Regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe are witnessing significant growth in the usage of these materials due to their ability to meet diverse building requirements.

The construction films market from the vapor barrier segment accounted for USD 5.5 billion revenue in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% through 2032. Vapor barrier films are increasingly sought after for their ability to control moisture within airtight structures, preventing condensation that can lead to structural damage. Their role is particularly critical in humid regions, where effective moisture management is essential to maintain the integrity and efficiency of buildings.

In terms of resin type, the polyolefin films segment captured a 27% share of the construction films market in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2032. Known for their cost-effectiveness and versatility, polyolefin films, including polyethylene and polypropylene variants, are widely used across residential and commercial applications. Their adaptability in terms of thickness, flexibility, and barrier properties makes them a preferred choice for diverse construction needs.

U.S. construction films market held an 82% revenue share in 2023. North America has adopted energy regulations like ASHRAE 90.1, California Title 24, and the National Building Code of Canada, prioritizing energy-efficient building practices. These standards have accelerated the demand for construction films that help optimize HVAC systems, regulate indoor temperatures, and reduce energy consumption. Furthermore, the region’s aging infrastructure necessitates innovative solutions to enhance building longevity and energy performance, further boosting the market growth.

Key players in the construction films market include 3M, Amcor Limited, Avery Dennison, BASF, Berry Global, Dow, DuPont de Nemours, Eastman Chemical Company, Freudenberg Group, Honeywell International, Intertape Polymer Group, LyondellBasell Industries, Saint-Gobain, Schott, and Toray Industries.

