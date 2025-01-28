Vect-Horus further strengthens leadership with appointment of strategy and finance executive Jérôme Berger to its Board of Directors

PRESS RELEASE

Extensive expertise in finance and venture capital at telecoms firm Orange

Brings life sciences experience and serves as Director of several tech companies

Marseille, France, January 28, 2025 - Vect-Horus, a privately held biotechnology company that designs and develops molecular vectors that facilitate the targeted delivery of therapeutic molecules and imaging agents, today announced the appointment of Jérôme Berger as a member of its Board of Directors. Mr Berger’s vast expertise in strategy, finance, and venture capital in the technology and life sciences sectors will be invaluable to Vect-Horus as the company accelerates its growth and development.

Bringing over two decades of experience in global finance and strategic leadership, Mr Berger has held pivotal roles at Orange Group, one of the world’s largest telecommunications providers, where he is currently Global Head of Strategy and Venture Capital. He was previously President and Managing Partner of Orange Ventures, where he oversaw investments in cutting-edge technology startups, and also served as Global Head of Financing and Treasury, managing equity and debt markets funding operations and leading infrastructure financing initiatives. This included structuring and executing several multi-billion-dollar international mergers and acquisitions.

Mr Berger has a deep understanding of life sciences and digital health, serving as Director of several technology companies, including Future4Care, a leading digital health accelerator he co-founded on behalf of Orange in partnership with Sanofi, Capgemini, and Generali.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jérôme Berger to our Board of Directors, as Vect-Horus is poised to enter its next phase of growth,” said Alexandre Tokay co-founder and CEO of Vect-Horus. “Jérôme’s unparalleled experience in strategy, venture capital and global financing, coupled with his strong background in digital health and life sciences, will be invaluable in supporting the development of Vect-Horus as we aim to revolutionize targeted drug delivery.”

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors of one of the most advanced biotechnology companies in its domain, which deploys important partnerships with tier1 Pharmaceutical companies and life science actors around the world, promising to improve the lives and conditions of countless current and future patients suffering from CNS diseases or certain cancers, with currently little or no efficient therapeutic solutions.” said Jérôme Berger.

About Vect-Horus

Vect-Horus designs and develops vectors that facilitate targeting and delivery of therapeutic or imaging agents to organs, including the brain, and to tumors. Founded in 2005, Vect-Horus is a spin-off of the Institute for Neurophysiopathology (INP, UMR7051, CNRS and Aix Marseille University), formerly headed by Dr Michel Khrestchatisky, co-founder of the company. Vect-Horus has 42 employees (most in R&D).

To learn more about Vect-Horus, visit www.vect-horus.com.

Contacts

For more information, please contact Vect-Horus

Emmanuelle Bettendorf, BD & Alliance Management,

Vect-Horus contact@vect-horus.com



Media Relations

Sophie Baumont, Cohesion Bureau - sophie.baumont@cohesionbureau.com



Attachment