US Lime Manufacturing Research Report 2024: Recovery in the Metallurgical Industries Amid a Depreciating Dollar will Likely Elevate Demand from the Industry's Largest Market

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lime Manufacturing in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Over the past five years, declining demand from metallurgical industries and other key markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened competition brought difficulties to the Lime Manufacturing industry. While the expansion of the environmental market tempered losses for lime manufacturers, falling production volumes from the pandemic brought revenue losses in 2020.

Recovering production helped fuel recovery for manufacturers, but lingering challenges are bringing another dip in revenue in 2023. Industry-wide revenue has been sinking at a CAGR of 0.8% over the past five years and is expected to total $2.8 billion in 2023, when revenue will likely fall an estimated 4.7%.



The Lime Manufacturing industry comprises operators that manufacture lime from calcitic limestone, dolomitic limestone or other calcareous materials, such as coral, chalk and shells. Lime manufacturing operators may mine, quarry, collect or purchase the sources of calcium carbonate.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

Carmeuse

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

Graymont Limited

Mississippi Lime Company

Lhoist Group

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ktjpa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.