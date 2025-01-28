US Lime Manufacturing Research Report 2024: Recovery in the Metallurgical Industries Amid a Depreciating Dollar will Likely Elevate Demand from the Industry's Largest Market

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lime Manufacturing in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Over the past five years, declining demand from metallurgical industries and other key markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened competition brought difficulties to the Lime Manufacturing industry. While the expansion of the environmental market tempered losses for lime manufacturers, falling production volumes from the pandemic brought revenue losses in 2020.
Recovering production helped fuel recovery for manufacturers, but lingering challenges are bringing another dip in revenue in 2023. Industry-wide revenue has been sinking at a CAGR of 0.8% over the past five years and is expected to total $2.8 billion in 2023, when revenue will likely fall an estimated 4.7%.
The Lime Manufacturing industry comprises operators that manufacture lime from calcitic limestone, dolomitic limestone or other calcareous materials, such as coral, chalk and shells. Lime manufacturing operators may mine, quarry, collect or purchase the sources of calcium carbonate.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Carmeuse
- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
- Graymont Limited
- Mississippi Lime Company
- Lhoist Group
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
