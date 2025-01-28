United States Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing Industry Market Research Report 2024: Global Semiconductor Shortage Wanes as Operators Plan Additional Production Amid World Conflict

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing industry sells the equipment necessary to manipulate silicon on an atomic level and produce computer chips. Following oscillating consumer sentiment, projected outcomes for the tiny semiconductor machinery manufacturing industry reversed multiple times in a year. A

lthough operators were damaged by employee lockdowns across Asia in the early days of COVID-19, raw income was boosted throughout the pandemic, increasing 25.6% in 2020 alone due to the unprecedented demand for electronics. Trends continued in 2021, driven by improving economic conditions and record prices for semiconductor components combined with federal government support to mitigate the global chip shortage. Semiconductor manufacturers also dealt with numerous disasters which kept prices higher for longer.

Finally, aggressive monetary policy, rampant inflation and nationalization of semiconductor development pushed demand back 15.3% in 2023, leaving it to rest at $27.6 billion and a profit margin of 6.8%. Overall, the period's challenges cut the industry's size 0.9% annually.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

  • Tokyo Electron Ltd
  • Asml Holding Nv
  • Applied Materials Inc.

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pwswtq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Machinery Manufacturing
                            
                            
                                Semiconductor
                            
                            
                                Semiconductor Component
                            
                            
                                Semiconductor Machinery
                            
                            
                                Wafer Processing Equipment
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data