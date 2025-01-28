United States Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing Industry Market Research Report 2024: Global Semiconductor Shortage Wanes as Operators Plan Additional Production Amid World Conflict

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing industry sells the equipment necessary to manipulate silicon on an atomic level and produce computer chips. Following oscillating consumer sentiment, projected outcomes for the tiny semiconductor machinery manufacturing industry reversed multiple times in a year. A

lthough operators were damaged by employee lockdowns across Asia in the early days of COVID-19, raw income was boosted throughout the pandemic, increasing 25.6% in 2020 alone due to the unprecedented demand for electronics. Trends continued in 2021, driven by improving economic conditions and record prices for semiconductor components combined with federal government support to mitigate the global chip shortage. Semiconductor manufacturers also dealt with numerous disasters which kept prices higher for longer.

Finally, aggressive monetary policy, rampant inflation and nationalization of semiconductor development pushed demand back 15.3% in 2023, leaving it to rest at $27.6 billion and a profit margin of 6.8%. Overall, the period's challenges cut the industry's size 0.9% annually.



