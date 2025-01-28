Global Airlines Industry Research Report 2024: Market Share Concentration, Key Success Factors, Cost Structure Benchmarks, Basis of Competition, Barriers to Entry, Industry Globalization

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Airlines - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Despite rising levels of airborne passenger and cargo traffic throughout much of the period, revenue for the Global Airlines industry has declined over the five years to 2023 as volatile fuel prices and growing competition, as well as COVID-19, have placed downward pressure on industry revenue. At the same time, recent growth in global per capita income and other solid macroeconomic indicators fueled demand for airline passenger transportation before the pandemic.
Overall, industry revenue is estimated to decrease an annualized 3.8% to $762.8 billion over the five years to 2023, despite an expected expansion of 5.3% in 2023 alone, stemming from an anticipated rise in global tourist arrivals.
The Global Airlines industry includes airlines that transport passengers over scheduled or nonscheduled routes, both domestically and internationally. Cargo that is transported within passenger aircraft is also included in this industry, though dedicated cargo airlines are excluded from this industry.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- American Airlines Group Inc.
- Delta Air Lines Inc.
- United Airlines Holdings Inc.
- Lufthansa Group
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8y73a2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.