US Auto Parts Wholesaling Market Research Report 2020-2024 with 5 Year Forecasts to 2029 Featuring General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls Industries, and BAE Systems

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Auto Parts Wholesaling in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Revenue for the Auto Parts Wholesaling industry has grown at an estimated CAGR of 1.4% to $266.8 billion over the five years to 2023, including 1.0% growth in 2023 alone, as the number of motor vehicle registrations and per capita disposable income both rise. Amid widespread stay-at-home orders, unemployment spiked in 2020, discouraging consumers from making large purchases, including automobiles.

However, while some consumers are driving less due to working from home, demand for auto parts has rebounded along with vehicle registrations. Still, industry profit, measured as earnings before interest and taxes, has fallen as wholesalers haven't been fully able to pass along rising costs. This industry comprises operators that sell automotive parts wholesale to automobile manufacturers, automotive parts retailers and auto service providers. Sales of new tires and tubes are not included.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

General Dynamics Corporation

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4rr55

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.