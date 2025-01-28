US Auto Parts Wholesaling Market Research Report 2020-2024 with 5 Year Forecasts to 2029 Featuring General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls Industries, and BAE Systems

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Auto Parts Wholesaling in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Revenue for the Auto Parts Wholesaling industry has grown at an estimated CAGR of 1.4% to $266.8 billion over the five years to 2023, including 1.0% growth in 2023 alone, as the number of motor vehicle registrations and per capita disposable income both rise. Amid widespread stay-at-home orders, unemployment spiked in 2020, discouraging consumers from making large purchases, including automobiles.
However, while some consumers are driving less due to working from home, demand for auto parts has rebounded along with vehicle registrations. Still, industry profit, measured as earnings before interest and taxes, has fallen as wholesalers haven't been fully able to pass along rising costs. This industry comprises operators that sell automotive parts wholesale to automobile manufacturers, automotive parts retailers and auto service providers. Sales of new tires and tubes are not included.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
- BAE Systems Plc
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
