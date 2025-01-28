US Life Insurance & Annuities Industry Research Report 2024: Key Sensitivities and Success Factors with 5 Year Forecasts

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Insurance & Annuities in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
According to the Federal Reserve and the American Council of Life Insurers, the Life Insurance and Annuities industry is one of the largest sources of investment capital in the United States. Holding 20.0% of all US corporate bonds, industry operators represent domestic businesses' largest source of bond financing. Many companies rely on life insurers for capital and liquidity.
The primary obligation of life insurers is to their policyholders; consumers use life insurance policies and annuities products for wealth preservation, estate planning and retirement savings. Industry operators provide these services to both individuals and businesses in various policy types. Operators within this industry are primarily engaged in accepting liability under annuities and life, disability income and accidental death and dismemberment insurance policies.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Newspower Australia Pty Ltd
- Nextra Australia Pty Ltd
- Cover Syndicate Pty Ltd
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjfd8y
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.