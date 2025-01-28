US Life Insurance & Annuities Industry Research Report 2024: Key Sensitivities and Success Factors with 5 Year Forecasts

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Insurance & Annuities in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

According to the Federal Reserve and the American Council of Life Insurers, the Life Insurance and Annuities industry is one of the largest sources of investment capital in the United States. Holding 20.0% of all US corporate bonds, industry operators represent domestic businesses' largest source of bond financing. Many companies rely on life insurers for capital and liquidity.

The primary obligation of life insurers is to their policyholders; consumers use life insurance policies and annuities products for wealth preservation, estate planning and retirement savings. Industry operators provide these services to both individuals and businesses in various policy types. Operators within this industry are primarily engaged in accepting liability under annuities and life, disability income and accidental death and dismemberment insurance policies.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

  • Newspower Australia Pty Ltd
  • Nextra Australia Pty Ltd
  • Cover Syndicate Pty Ltd

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjfd8y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Annuity
                            
                            
                                Annuity Product
                            
                            
                                Life Annuity
                            
                            
                                Life Insurance
                            
                            
                                Life Insurance Policy
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data