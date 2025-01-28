US Food Service Contractors Industry Research Report 2024: Market Share Concentration, Key Success Factors, Cost Structure Benchmarks, Competition, Barriers to Entry

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Service Contractors in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Like the trays of food these operators serve, the Food Service Contractors industry has been handed a plate where ice cream and fried chicken mix with brussels sprouts and asparagus. When the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic canceled nearly every contractor-requiring event in 2020, many companies couldn't take the heat and got out of the kitchen. The industry's hardier markets, located in schools, universities and corrections facilities, were forced to keep going to serve customers in lockdown, but brought in some income for the major players.

With the distribution of vaccines in 2021, public hunger for eating out pulled food contractors back into the economy, generating wild incomes. While larger operators fared significantly better, the average contractor still grew 2.8% annually, helping the total industry reach $66.1 billion in 2023, when profit will stand at 7.1%.

Operators in the Food Service Contractors provide food services at institutional, governmental, commercial or industrial locations. Examples of facilities where food services are provided include airports, food courts, college and university cafeterias and recreation and sports venues.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

Compass Group Plc

Aramark Corp

Sodexo SA

Delaware North Companies, Incorporated

Elior Group SA

ISS A/S

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

Thompson Hospitality Corporation

Guest Services, Inc.

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



