US Food Service Contractors Industry Research Report 2024: Market Share Concentration, Key Success Factors, Cost Structure Benchmarks, Competition, Barriers to Entry

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Service Contractors in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Like the trays of food these operators serve, the Food Service Contractors industry has been handed a plate where ice cream and fried chicken mix with brussels sprouts and asparagus. When the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic canceled nearly every contractor-requiring event in 2020, many companies couldn't take the heat and got out of the kitchen. The industry's hardier markets, located in schools, universities and corrections facilities, were forced to keep going to serve customers in lockdown, but brought in some income for the major players.
With the distribution of vaccines in 2021, public hunger for eating out pulled food contractors back into the economy, generating wild incomes. While larger operators fared significantly better, the average contractor still grew 2.8% annually, helping the total industry reach $66.1 billion in 2023, when profit will stand at 7.1%.
Operators in the Food Service Contractors provide food services at institutional, governmental, commercial or industrial locations. Examples of facilities where food services are provided include airports, food courts, college and university cafeterias and recreation and sports venues.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Compass Group Plc
- Aramark Corp
- Sodexo SA
- Delaware North Companies, Incorporated
- Elior Group SA
- ISS A/S
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
- Thompson Hospitality Corporation
- Guest Services, Inc.
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
