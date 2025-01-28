Connected Car Market to Reach $501.8 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 16.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware , Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Connected Car Market by Technology (3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G), Connectivity Solution (Integrated, Embedded, and Tethered), Service (Driver Assistance, Safety, Entertainment, Well-being, Vehicle Management, and Mobility Management), and Sales Channel (OEM, and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the global connected car market was valued at $115.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $501.8 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 16.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The global connected car market is experiencing growth due to increase in demand for ADAS, growth of 5G network infrastructure, and growth of IoT integration in vehicles. However, high cost of connected car technology and cybersecurity & data privacy concerns hinder the market growth. Moreover, the expansion of autonomous vehicle fleets and the growth of smart city infrastructure are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the connected car market. These advancements are expected to increase the demand for integrated connectivity solutions, enhancing safety, convenience, and operational efficiency. As cities become more connected and autonomous vehicles become mainstream, connected car technology will play a central role in enabling seamless vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication, further boosting the market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $115.8 billion Market Size in 2033 $501.8 billion CAGR 16.50% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Technology, Connectivity Solution, Service, Sales Channel, and Region Drivers Increase in demand for ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) Growth of 5G network infrastructure Rise in consumer preference for in-vehicle infotainment Opportunities Expansion of autonomous vehicle fleets Growth in smart city infrastructure Increase in demand for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication Restraints High cost of connected car technology Cybersecurity and data privacy concerns Complex integration with existing vehicle platforms

The 4G/LTE segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By technology, the 4G/LTE segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period because of its extensive network coverage, established infrastructure, and ability to support essential connected car functionalities. Automakers continue to rely on 4G/LTE for delivering high-speed connectivity required for features such as navigation, infotainment, and real-time vehicle monitoring. The transition to 5G is slower due to infrastructure limitations, especially in developing regions, allowing 4G/LTE to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Its cost-efficiency and reliability for existing connected services further solidify its position.

The integrated segment is expected to garner the highest share in the market.

By connectivity solution, the integrated segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global connected car market revenue because it offers seamless and cost-effective integration of multiple vehicle systems, such as infotainment, navigation, and telematics. Automakers are increasingly adopting integrated systems to improve vehicle performance and user experience by providing a unified platform for managing these functions. With growth in demand for autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the need for integrated connectivity solutions continues to rise, thus driving this segment's sustained dominance in the connected car market.

The driver assistance segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

By service, the driver assistance segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global connected car market revenue due to the growing focus on vehicle safety and autonomous driving technologies. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and parking assistance, are becoming standard in modern vehicles. As regulations tighten and consumer demand for safety features rises, automakers are investing more in driver assistance technologies. This segment's potential to prevent accidents and improve road safety ensures its continued growth and leadership during the forecast period.

The OEM segment is expected to witness the highest market share.

By sales channel, the OEM segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global connected car market revenue due to the trend of automakers offering factory-installed connectivity solutions. OEMs are increasingly integrating advanced telematics, navigation, and infotainment systems directly into vehicles during production to meet rising consumer demand for connected features. Additionally, OEM-installed solutions provide better reliability, compatibility, and security than aftermarket systems, making them more appealing to consumers. As vehicles become more connected, OEMs will continue to lead in providing high-quality, integrated solutions.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2033

The Europe region held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period due to high adoption rates of advanced automotive technologies and stringent government regulations promoting vehicle safety and emissions reductions. European countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are key players in innovation, with strong support for autonomous driving and telematics systems. Automakers in Europe prioritize integrating connected solutions to meet consumer demand for enhanced safety and comfort, ensuring the region’s leadership is projected to continue throughout the forecast period.

Leading Market Players: -

AT&T

Audi

Continental AG

Ford Motor Company

Harman International

Intellias Ltd

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

TomTom International BV

Verizon

Visteon

The report provides a detailed analysis of key players in the global connected car market. These companies use strategies such as launching innovative connectivity solutions, expanding their businesses, forming strategic partnerships, and pursuing mergers to strengthen their market position and remain competitive. The analysis covers their business performance, product offerings, operational segments, and strategic efforts, offering valuable insights into the competitive landscape of the connected car industry. As the demand for enhanced safety, driver assistance, and in-vehicle entertainment increases, these companies focus on developing new technologies and expanding their market presence across different regions.

