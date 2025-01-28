Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market to Reach $40.6 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 9.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware , Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "ERP Market by Component (Software, and Services), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud, and Hybrid), End User (Large Enterprises, and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), Business Function (Finance, Human Resource (HR), Supply Chain, Customer Management, Inventory Management, Manufacturing Module, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail and Distribution, Government and Utilities, IT and Telecom, Construction, Aerospace and Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "enterprise resource planning (ERP) market" was valued at $16.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $40.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Rise in need for operational efficiency & transparency in business processes and increase in demand for cloud-based solutions are expected to propel the growth of the global enterprise resource planning (ERP) market. However, high investment and maintenance costs is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global market. On the contrary, increase in demand for ERP among small and medium enterprises and technological advancement in ERP are likely to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $16.3 Billion Market Size in 2033 $40.6 Billion CAGR 9.40% Segments covered Component, Function, Enterprise Size, Deployment Mode, End User, and Region Drivers Rise in Need for Operational Efficiency & Transparency in Business Processes Increase in Demand for Cloud-based Solutions Opportunities Increase in Demand for ERP Among Small and Medium Enterprises Technological Advancement in ERP Restraints Higher Investment and Maintenance Costs

Segment highlights

The software segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the enterprise resource planning (ERP) market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to advancements in cloud-based ERP solutions, which provide scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness, making them highly attractive to businesses of all sizes, which propel the overall segment growth. However, the services segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) ERP platforms hosted in the cloud, which offer scalability, flexibility, and reduced upfront costs as compared to traditional on-premises deployments.

The on-premises segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By deployment model, the on-premises segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than two-fifths of the enterprise resource planning (ERP) market revenue, owing to its strong appeal among organizations requiring enhanced control, data security, and customization, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth. However, the hybrid segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to its ability to combine the advantages of both on-premises and cloud-based ERP solutions.

The large enterprises segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By end user, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than half of the enterprise resource planning (ERP) market revenue, owing to their extensive operational needs, large-scale data management, and the complexity of their business processes. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 10.7% from 2023 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of affordable, scalable ERP solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The finance segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By business function, the finance segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for nearly one-fifth of the enterprise resource planning (ERP) market revenue, owing to its critical role in managing financial operations, ensuring regulatory compliance, and providing real-time financial insights. However, the customer management segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 12.7% from 2023 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to the rise of data analytics, AI, and machine learning within ERP systems, empowered organizations to gain deeper insights into customer behaviour, personalize interactions, and predict customer needs more accurately.

The retail and distribution segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By industry vertical, the retail and distribution segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than half of the enterprise resource planning (ERP) market revenue, owing to the need for streamlined operations, inventory management, and real-time data analysis to meet the demands for a fast-paced, customer-driven market. However, the healthcare segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2033 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to rise in need for efficient management of healthcare operations, patient data, and regulatory compliance.

North America region to maintain its dominance by 2033

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, owing to advanced technological infrastructure, high adoption rate of digital transformation initiatives, and the presence of numerous large enterprises across various industries in the region. However, LAMEA is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2033, owing to the region's increasing focus on digital transformation, growing adoption of cloud-based ERP solutions, and rise in need for efficient business management systems.

Leading Market Players: -

SAP SE

Infor Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Sage Software Solutions Pvt Ltd.

SYSPRO

Unit4

IFS

Workday Inc.

Acumatica, Inc.

QAD Inc.

Deltek, Inc.

Priority Software

Ramco Systems Ltd.

Odoo SA

Intact (Aptech Business Systems Ltd.)

Epicor Software Corporation

Tally Solutions Private Limited

Zoho Corporation

MYOB Australia Pty Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the enterprise resource planning (ERP) market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

