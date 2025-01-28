Network Slicing Takes Center Stage: Emerging 5G Applications and Trends Driving Telco ROI

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telco Network Slicing: Emerging Trends and Applications Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Network Slicing (NS) is recognized as a key technology in the 5G era, enabling telcos to enhance profitability and maximize network value. This report examines proof-of-concept (POC) cases from 20 major telcos across Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.
By analyzing over 100 cases, the report identifies the most prominent verticals for network slicing applications globally and estimates the timeline for widespread adoption of commercial network slicing services.
Key Topics Covered:
Principles and Evolution of Network Slicing
- Understanding the Fundamentals of Network Slicing
- Evolution of Network Slicing
Network Slicing Verification and Application Strategy of Major Telcos in Europe and the U.S.
- Network Slicing Validation by Major European Telcos Focused on Entertainment Applications
- The Fastest-Moving U.S. Operator in Network Slicing is T-Mobile, with a Primary Focus on the Healthcare Sector
Network Slicing Verification and Application Strategy of Chinese Telcos
- Early Network Slicing Validation by China Mobile Across Five Sectors, but Quiet After 2022
- China Telecom Focuses on Network Slicing PoC in the Energy Sector, Launching Commercial Private Networks in 2024
- China Unicom Explores Network Slicing PoC in Entertainment, with Additional Efforts in Healthcare and Energy
Network Slicing Validation and Application Strategies Among Operators in Japan, Korea, and Taiwan
- KDDI Leads the Japanese Market, With the Deepest Focus on Gaming Applications in the Entertainment Sector
- South Korea Shows Limited Interest in Network Slicing Validation, Reflecting Hesitation About Its Monetization Potential
- Chunghwa Telecom and Far EasTone Actively Explore Diverse Slicing Applications Over the Past Two Years
