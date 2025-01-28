Taiwan IC Design, Manufacturing, OSAT Sectors Surge: 2024 Results & 2025 Forecast

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Semiconductor Industry: 4Q 2024 Performance and 2025 Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the third quarter of 2024, Taiwan's semiconductor industry achieved a total production value of USD 37.979 billion, marking a 6.4% increase from 2Q 2024 and a significant 20.4% growth compared to 3Q 2023.

This report offers an overview of the Taiwanese semiconductor industry across the IC design, manufacturing, and packaging/testing (also known as outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, or OSAT) sectors for 3Q and 4Q 2024.

It also examines key development trends in the industry and offers insights into the outlook for 2025.



Key Topics Covered:



Key Issues Analysis

IC Design Global Smartphone Market Sees Moderate Recovery with Strong 4G Demand in Emerging Markets AI PCs See Gradual Growth Momentum; PC Component Suppliers Perform Well

IC Manufacturing End-Product Peak Season Boosts Chip Demand, Driving Foundry Utilization Rates Weak Demand Pressures Market Prices, Cooling Memory Sales for Taiwanese Manufacturers

IC Packaging and Testing (OSAT) Packaging and Testing Firms Adjust China Operations to Address Geopolitical and Industrial Changes. Communication Applications Show Moderate Demand Recovery, Boosting Related Packaging and Testing Revenues



Industry Outlook

IC Design Year-end Outlook Remains Cautious, Though Long-Term Demand Appears Optimistic Consumer Market Shows Slow Recovery with Flat Demand Impacting Prices and Margins; DDIC Players Diversify to Stay Competitive

IC Manufacturing Wafer Foundry Capacity Utilization Expected to Rise in 2025 Emerging AI and High-Performance Computing Trends Drive Demand for Advanced Testing Solutions

IC Packaging and Testing Automotive Chip Inventory Adjustments Continue, Future Momentum Depends on Demand Recovery AI and HPC Trends Boost Demand for Advanced Testing



Company Coverage Includes:

Anpec Electronics

ASE Group

ChangXin Memory Technologies

ChipMOS Technologies

Elan Microelectronics

Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit

Infineon

KYEC

Lingsen Precision

Industries

Macronix

MediaTek

Micron Technology

Nanya Tech

Novatek Microelectronics

Nvidia

NXP

Powerchip Semiconductor

Powertech Technology

PSMC

Renesas

Samsung

Sensortek Technology

Siliconware Precision

SK Hynix

STMicroelectronics

Sunplus Innovation

Texas Instruments

TSMC

Vivo

Winbond

Xiaomi

