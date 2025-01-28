Taiwan IC Design, Manufacturing, OSAT Sectors Surge: 2024 Results & 2025 Forecast

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Semiconductor Industry: 4Q 2024 Performance and 2025 Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the third quarter of 2024, Taiwan's semiconductor industry achieved a total production value of USD 37.979 billion, marking a 6.4% increase from 2Q 2024 and a significant 20.4% growth compared to 3Q 2023.
This report offers an overview of the Taiwanese semiconductor industry across the IC design, manufacturing, and packaging/testing (also known as outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, or OSAT) sectors for 3Q and 4Q 2024.
It also examines key development trends in the industry and offers insights into the outlook for 2025.
Key Topics Covered:
Key Issues Analysis
- IC Design
- Global Smartphone Market Sees Moderate Recovery with Strong 4G Demand in Emerging Markets
- AI PCs See Gradual Growth Momentum; PC Component Suppliers Perform Well
- IC Manufacturing
- End-Product Peak Season Boosts Chip Demand, Driving Foundry Utilization Rates
- Weak Demand Pressures Market Prices, Cooling Memory Sales for Taiwanese Manufacturers
- IC Packaging and Testing (OSAT)
- Packaging and Testing Firms Adjust China Operations to Address Geopolitical and Industrial Changes.
- Communication Applications Show Moderate Demand Recovery, Boosting Related Packaging and Testing Revenues
Industry Outlook
- IC Design
- Year-end Outlook Remains Cautious, Though Long-Term Demand Appears Optimistic
- Consumer Market Shows Slow Recovery with Flat Demand Impacting Prices and Margins; DDIC Players Diversify to Stay Competitive
- IC Manufacturing
- Wafer Foundry Capacity Utilization Expected to Rise in 2025
- Emerging AI and High-Performance Computing Trends Drive Demand for Advanced Testing Solutions
- IC Packaging and Testing
- Automotive Chip Inventory Adjustments Continue, Future Momentum Depends on Demand Recovery
- AI and HPC Trends Boost Demand for Advanced Testing
