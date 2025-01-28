Norway Data Center Colocation Market Report 2025, Featuring Existing Operators Green Mountain, STACK Infrastructure, Bulk Infrastructure, Lefdal Mine Datacenter and Basefarm

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Norway Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Norway Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 205 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 936 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 28.80%.



The Norway data center colocation market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, fueled by factors including the burgeoning demand for cloud services, technological advances, and supportive governmental policies. High-performance computing is becoming increasingly important for various sectors, including scientific research, financial modeling, and big data analytics. The expansion of HPC capabilities in Norway is a key growth driver for the data center industry.





REPORT SCOPE

Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity along with the occupancy %.

The study of the existing Norway data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Norway by several industries.

Study on sustainability status in the region

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Norway Facilities Covered (Existing): 24 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 14 Coverage: 9 Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Norway Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029) Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029) Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Norway data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Operators

Green Mountain

STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex)

Bulk Infrastructure

Lefdal Mine Datacenter

Basefarm (Orange)

Other Operators

Upcoming Colocation Operators

AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)

Telenor, Hafslund, and HitecVision

KeySource + Namsos Datasenter

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Norway?

Who are the new entrants in the Norway data center industry?

What will be the colocation data center supply (MW) in Norway by 2029?

What factors are driving the Norway data center colocation market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 50 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $205 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $936 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.8% Regions Covered Norway





Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Analyst



2. Data Center Capabilities



3. Research Methodology



4. Market Scope



5. Market Definitions



6. Market Snapshot

6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot



7. Supply & Demand Analysis

7.1. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities

7.2. Market by Utilized Area

7.3. Market by Utilized Racks

7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity

7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry



8. Market Growth Factors

8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Norway

8.2. Sustainability Status in Norway

8.3. Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Norway

8.4. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity



9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue

9.2. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation

9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

9.5. Key Pricing Trends



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Trends in the Market

10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

10.3. Key Restraints in the Market



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue

11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity

11.4. Existing Colocation Operators

11.5. Upcoming Colocation Operator



12. Quantitative Summary



