MEXC Launches Venice Token (VVV) in Innovation Zone and Futures Trading with Leverage Up to 50x

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, announces the listing of Venice Token (VVV) in its Innovation Zone, offering users access to the latest advancements in the AI sector. Starting from 02:00 UTC on January 28, MEXC will also introduce VVV/USDT Perpetual Futures trading, providing users with leverage options of up to 50x.

Unlocking the Future with Venice Token (VVV)

Venice Token (VVV) is at the forefront of the artificial intelligence revolution, serving as the world’s leading platform for private and uncensored AI solutions. Through the Venice App or API, users can access a range of cutting-edge open-source models for generative text, images, and code, empowering creators and developers across various sectors. With a total supply of 100,000,506 VVV, the token is poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of digital intelligence and privacy.

Join the Future of AI with Venice Token

As MEXC launches VVV USDT-M Perpetual Futures, traders will have the opportunity to leverage their positions with adjustable leverage, making it easier than ever to capitalize on market movements. This listing not only highlights MEXC's dedication to supporting innovative projects but also presents a unique opportunity for users to engage with a token that is revolutionizing the AI landscape.

MEXC aims to become the go-to platform offering the widest range of valuable crypto assets. The platform has grown its user base to 30 million by providing a diverse selection of tokens, high-frequency airdrops, and simple participation processes. In 2024, MEXC launched a total of 2,376 new tokens, including 1,716 initial listings and over 600 memecoins, with total airdrop rewards exceeding $136 million.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 30 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

