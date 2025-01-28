Glycerol Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 6.11 billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 6.30% | Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glycerol is a solid polyol that belongs to the alcohol family of chemical substances. It has a thick consistency, is transparent, and does not have any odor. Lipids are formed through the process of hydrolysis, which occurs when the natural oils and fats found in plants and animals are broken down. Glycerol, being biodegradable, finds application in the food and beverage (F&B) sector as a solvent, sweetener, stabilizer, softening agent, plasticizer, humectant, filler, and emollient. It is accessible in both processed and unprocessed variations. It also manufactures vaccines, serums, suppositories, elixirs, expectorants, drug solvents, cough syrups, and cardiac medications.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand from Various Consumer Application Sectors Drives the Global Market

Glycerol has applications in various industries, including personal care, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages. Its demand is anticipated to increase substantially in the upcoming years due to its expanding utilization in these applications. Glycerol is extensively employed in various personal care products within the personal care industry, including but not limited to skin care products, shaving creams, soaps, and water-based personal lubricants. The cosmetics industry is seeing a surge in demand for the product as concerns about personal hygiene and health are growing. Moreover, its market is expected to grow due to the growing demand for cosmetics in European countries like Germany, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom.

Environment-Friendly Nature Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Glycerol, made from all-natural ingredients like plant and animal fats, is safe for the environment. In comparison to its alternatives, glycerol is safer. These alternatives include ceramides, DEG, and propylene glycols. Glycerol has a higher LD50 and is thus less toxic than organic solvents like C6H14. A less toxic chemical is one with a higher LD50 dose. Glycerol is ideal for use in food and drink because it is non-toxic.

Glycerol has a very low bioconcentration factor (BCF) of 3.162. BCF indicates that glycerol concentration in an organism is not more than its concentration in the environment, enabling glycerol as a biodegradable product. Therefore, its biodegradable and non-toxic properties are expected to augment its use in catalytic reactions in a refinery, where biodegradable properties of the substance are preferred during the reaction. Such properties of glycerol provide lucrative market potential.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global glycerol market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period. In the first half of 2021, glycerol prices in the Asia-Pacific region more than doubled due to high demand from the end-user industry and restricted supply because of a shortage of vital feedstock chemicals. The lack of feedstock resulted in a decrease in the amount of glycerin produced in Indonesia. The demand for hand sanitizers is highest in the personal care and pharmaceutical industries due to the severe effects of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia. The pharmaceutical industry is expanding rapidly in China, India, and Indonesia due to growing healthcare costs and public awareness of chronic illnesses.

Moreover, there will likely be a greater need for glycerol in the future. Asia is the largest market, with 63% of all food and beverage establishments worldwide in 2020. The area's growing number of working women, changing lifestyle trends, and rising consumption of convenience food are all predicted to have an impact on the food and beverage industry in the years to come. Since glycerol is used as a solvent for food colors and flavors in the food and beverage industry, this is anticipated to have a driving effect on the glycerol market in the area.

Key Highlights

The global glycerol market revenue was valued at USD 3.53 billion in 2024. It is estimated to reach USD 6.11 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.30% over the forecast period (2025–2033).

It is estimated to reach growing at a over the forecast period (2025–2033). By source, the global glycerol market is categorized into biodiesel, fatty alcohol, fatty acid, and soap. The biodiesel segment dominates the global market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global glycerol market is categorized into crude and refined glycerol. The crude segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global glycerol market is categorized into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, personal care and cosmetics, and industrial. The personal care and cosmetics segment dominates the global market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global glycerol market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

BASF SE Procter & Gamble Cargill Dow Wilmar International Fine Chemicals & Scientific Co. Aemetis Inc. Godrej Industries Limited Emery Oleochemicals Kao Corporation

Recent Developments

October 2023- Trillium Renewable Chemicals revealed intentions to expand the glycerol-to-acrylonitrile conversion process, enlisting Zeton to design the demonstration facility. Trillium's "Project Falcon" plans are based on its pilot facility operation in West Virginia.

Segmentation

By Source

Biodiesel

Fatty Alcohol

Fatty Acids

Soaps

By Type

Crude

Refined

By End-User

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Industrial

Others

