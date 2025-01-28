Swine Healthcare Market Forecast Report 2025-2033, Featuring Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Animal Health, IDEXX Laboratories, Innovative Diagnostic, Phibro Animal Health, Vetoquinol, Virbac & Zoetis

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Swine Healthcare Market Report by Product, Disease, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global swine healthcare market size reached USD 3.2 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach USD 5.6 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.15% during 2025-2033. The increasing dependency on swine products, a considerable rise in commercial swine farming and export activities, and the growing awareness regarding pork-transmitted diseases represent some of the key factors driving the market.



The increasing dependency on swine products among the masses is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. This can be attributed to a considerable rise in commercial swine farming and export activities across the globe. In line with this, the rising prevalence of numerous diseases, including swine flu, salmonella, mycoplasma hyopneumoniae, and classical swine fever (CSF), is fueling the market. Moreover, the augmenting awareness regarding pork-transmitted diseases is resulting in a higher uptake of swine healthcare products.

Also, favorable initiatives taken by government bodies toward swine health maintenance are fueling the market growth. The continuously growing pork-eating population is propelling the demand for healthy swine livestock, which is further providing an impetus to the market. Besides this, extensive research and development (R&D) activities with an enhanced focus on the development of vaccines to prevent swine flu and swine fever and reduce the effects of swine diseases on humans are contributing to the market.

Additionally, the augmenting incorporation of diagnostic imaging in veterinary hospitals leading to an escalating demand for accessories and diagnostic equipment is contributing to the market. Some of the other factors creating a positive market outlook include the growing adoption rates of vaccines, antibiotics, and surgical treatments for increasing livestock production, a significant rise in the rates of foodborne diseases, rapid globalization, the accelerating demand for organic pork, and considerable growth in the food and beverage (F&B) industry.



The report has also provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the swine healthcare market based on the product. This includes diagnostic tests (Enzyme Linked Immuno-Sorbent Assay (ELISA), Rapid Immuno Migration (RIM), Agar Gel Immuno-Diffusion (AGID), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Diagnostic Imaging, and others) and therapeutics (vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, feed additives, and others). According to the report, therapeutics represented the largest segment.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the swine healthcare market based on the disease has also been provided in the report. This includes exudative dermatitis, coccidiosis, respiratory diseases, swine dysentery, porcine parvovirus, and others. According to the report, respiratory diseases accounted for the largest market share.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the swine healthcare market based on the route of administration has also been provided in the report. This includes injectable and oral.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the swine healthcare market based on the distribution channel has also been provided in the report. This includes veterinary hospitals, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets that include North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and Middle East and Africa. According to the report, North America was the largest market for swine healthcare.

Some of the factors driving the North America swine healthcare market included the growing consumption of pork, improving animal healthcare infrastructure and the growing consciousness regarding pork-transmitted diseases.



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global swine healthcare market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided.

Some of the companies covered include:

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ceva Animal Health

Elanco

IDEXX Laboratories

Innovative Diagnostic

Merck & Co.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Vetoquinol

Virbac

Zoetis

