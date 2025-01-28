Respiratory Care Devices Market Report 2025-2033: Adoption of Small Devices and the Increased Prevalence of Serious Respiratory Diseases Driving Growth

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Care Devices Market Report Forecast by Device Type, Product Type, Application, Country and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Respiratory Care Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 49.19 billion in 2033 from US$ 24.17 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.22% from 2025 to 2033 driven by the introduction of small devices and the increased prevalence of lung cancer and other serious respiratory diseases.



The growing incidence of respiratory conditions including asthma, COPD, and sleep apnea, especially as a result of aging populations and unhealthy lifestyles, is one of the major drivers propelling the market for respiratory care equipment. Technology breakthroughs and heightened awareness of respiratory health have resulted in more effective, portable, and user-friendly equipment.

Additionally, the need for respiratory care is rising due to environmental causes and rising air pollution levels. Government programs to enhance respiratory care and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging nations, are important factors driving market growth. The demand for respiratory care devices is driven by all of these causes together.



Growth Drivers for the Respiratory Care Devices Market

Growing Government Initiatives



Globally, governments are acting to enhance access to respiratory treatment and address the growing prevalence of respiratory illnesses. The demand for the respiratory market is also being increased by the introduction of regulations by regulatory organizations in different nations that are intended to enhance the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of respiratory disorders.

To assist healthcare facilities in putting respiratory protection programs into place, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) created the Hospital Respiratory Protection Program Toolkit. The toolkit offers instructions on how to set up and keep up a thorough respiratory protection program to shield medical staff members from influenza and TB. To lower the prevalence of respiratory illnesses, government agencies are also starting vaccine campaigns, smoking cessation programs, and pollution control initiatives.



Increasing Respiratory Disease Prevalence



Asthma, sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other respiratory conditions are serious global health concerns that impact people all over the world. The need for respiratory care equipment is being driven by the rising incidence of chronic illnesses, the aging population, rising air pollution, and changing lifestyles.



In addition, it is anticipated that the need for respiratory care equipment would increase in the upcoming years due to the increased prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles, alcohol consumption, and chain smoking.



Growing Number of Elderly People



Respiratory diseases include pneumonia, sleep apnea, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are more common in the elderly population. The World Health Organization (WHO), for example, predicts that by 2030, one in sixty persons worldwide would be 60 years of age or older. By 2050, there will be more elderly people worldwide. Elderly people are especially vulnerable to respiratory problems because aging can weaken the respiratory muscles and decrease lung function. Nebulizers, CPAP machines, and oxygen therapy devices are examples of respiratory care devices that are frequently used to treat respiratory disorders in the senior population.



Additionally, manufacturers are creating cutting-edge devices, like portable, user-friendly devices that can be utilized at home, to cater to the unique demands of senior people.



Challenges in the Respiratory Care Devices Market

Maintainance and Training



In the market for respiratory care devices, maintenance and training present major obstacles. To guarantee optimum performance, many devices - including oxygen concentrators, CPAP machines, and ventilators - need routine maintenance, which can be expensive and time-consuming. Furthermore, in order to use these devices correctly, particularly in emergency situations or home care settings, patients and healthcare personnel frequently require specialized training. Patient outcomes may be impacted by inappropriate use brought on by inadequate training. Maintaining appropriate care and training for patients and healthcare workers continues to be a major concern, especially in developing nations with little access to resources and knowledge.



Regulatory Obstacle



In the market for respiratory care devices, regulatory obstacles pose a serious problem. The FDA, EMA, and other regulatory bodies have specific rules that must be followed during the lengthy and complicated approval procedure for medical devices. Comprehensive clinical trials, quality assurance procedures, and safety testing are all part of these rules. Manufacturers may incur more costs and postpone product launches in order to meet these standards. In addition, differing national laws may make it more difficult to enter international markets and impede the expansion of respiratory care device manufacturers.



The pulse oximetry market is projected to grow in the upcoming years



The pulse oximetry market is poised for enduring expansion in healthcare technology because it traverses the forecast period. This sector plays a pivotal role in monitoring oxygen levels in patients, with its demand displaying no signs of slowing down. The continual growth displays the growing importance of pulse oximeters in clinical and home settings, as they offer essential data for respiratory health.



As this vital sector progresses, it offers promising potentialities for companies and buyers within the healthcare industry. As an instance, consistent with records from clinicaltrials.gov, the study supported RaydiantOximetry, Inc., which started in July 2022 and is projected to conclude in December 2023. The RaydiantOximetry Sensing System, known as Lumerah, is a non-invasive fetal pulse oximeter designed for measuring fetal arterial oxygen saturation via secure and non-invasive transabdominal close-to-infrared spectroscopy.



Therapeutic respiratory devices are vital in treating respiration situations, presenting crucial remedies, and raising patients' standard, high-quality lifestyles



Therapeutic respiratory devices stand as indispensable equipment in the management of respiratory conditions. These devices play a pivotal role in alleviating breathing problems, imparting a lifeline to people grappling with chronic obstructive pulmonary sickness (COPD), bronchial asthma, or even acute respiratory distress. These treatments facilitate stepped-forward airflow through mechanisms like nebulizers, inhalers, and acceptable airway pressure devices, making each breath more effortless. This, in turn, translates into a remarkable enhancement in the overall quality of lifestyles for patients, letting them interact in day-by-day activities with increased comfort and independence, a true testament to the importance of these life-enhancing medical devices.



Oxygen Concentrates thrive in the respiratory care device market



The Oxygen Concentrators market is a pivotal sector within the expansive realm of the Respiratory Care Device industry. These devices have profoundly impacted the lives of individuals with numerous respiratory situations, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and many more.



Oxygen concentrators are instrumental in delivering reliable and continuous oxygen to patients, changing the need for traditional oxygen tanks. Their convenience, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability make them increasingly essential in healthcare settings and at home. With the prevalence of respiration illnesses growing, the oxygen concentrator market is poised for continued demand, promising improved quality of life for countless patients.



The healthcare facility sector, particularly hospitals, held the predominant market share in the Respiratory Care Device industry



In the dynamic landscape of the Respiratory Care Device industry, hospitals emerged as the undisputed leaders, commanding the market with authority. Their dominance is rooted in their pivotal role as primary healthcare providers, where various respiratory conditions are diagnosed and treated. Hospitals utilize an array of respiratory care devices, from ventilators to oxygen concentrators, to ensure the well-being of patients. This extensive application of respiratory care technology solidifies their prominence. Furthermore, their advanced infrastructure, skilled healthcare professionals, and comprehensive approach to respiratory health cement hospitals as the industry's epicenter of innovation and care.



Respiratory Care Devices Market Overview by Regions



The demand for respiratory care equipment is high in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and the market is expanding globally. While Asia-Pacific has significant growth due to rising respiratory diseases and better access to healthcare, North America leads due to its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. Global players have the opportunity to expand in emerging markets.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $24.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $49.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global



Company Analysis: Business Overview, Recent Developments, Sales Analysis

Medtronic Plc

Koninklijke Philips

General Electric Company

Masimo Corporation

ResMed Inc.

Becton Dickinson

Chart Industries Inc.

Getinge AB

InogenInc

Device Type - Market has been covered from 4 viewpoints

Therapeutic Devices

Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic Devices

Consumables & Accessories

Products - Market has been covered from 8 viewpoints

Respiratory Consumables

Nebulizers

Oxygen Concentrators

Polysomnography Devices

Pulse Oximeter

Mechanical Ventilators

Spirometers

Others

Application - Market has been covered from 6 viewpoints

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Asthma

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Cystic Fibrosis

Others

End Users - Market has been covered from 3 viewpoints

Hospitals

Home Care

Ambulatory Care

Country - This report covers the 18 countries

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Rest of the World

