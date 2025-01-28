MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark to build domicile for Grundfos

MT Højgaard Holding’s business unit MT Højgaard Danmark has entered into an agreement with Grundfos for the construction of a new 13,000 sqm domicile in Bjerringbro.

In 2023, MT Højgaard Danmark entered into a preliminary contract for the assignment, which was conditional, i.a., on district planning changes. This contract is now unconditional.

The new five-storey domicile will accommodate 660 employees, and the building will be part of a joint campus, which Grundfos is planning for the area. It is the ambition to ensure that the new domicile has as low a climate footprint as possible, and it is the plan to have the building certified at the DGNB Platin level while ensuring compliance with LEED Platinum requirements. The building is designed by AART architects with Niras acting as engineering consultant.

The construction works will commence in Q1 2025 with expected handover in Q2 2027.

”We are pleased that we have been selected to construct Grundfos’ new domicile, where our own production, including within foundations, shell structures, and soil and concrete, will play a key role in the construction process. The project has been in process for a long period of time, and we are proud to be able to add this to our order book. We are looking forward to a close cooperation with Grundfos on the project,” says Carsten Lund, CEO of MT Højgaard Danmark.

The order is expected to contribute positively to MT Højgaard Holding’s 2025 outlook, which will be announced in the annual report on 20 February 2025.

