Yeast Extract Market to Reach $1,038.3 Million, Globally, by 2035 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Yeast Extract Market by Type (Yeastolate, Yeast Extracts, and Active Dry Yeast), Application (Pharmaceuticals, and Biotechnology), and Form (Liquid, and Dry): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "yeast extract market" was valued at $440.9 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1,038.3 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

The growing demand for clean-label food products and natural flavor enhancers is propelling the yeast extract industry. Consumers' growing health consciousness has increased interest in using yeast extract as an alternative to artificial additives because of its rich umami flavor and nutritional advantages, such as its high protein and vitamin content. Veganism and plant-based diets are becoming more and more popular, which encourages their use in a variety of culinary applications. Yeast extract's commercial potential is further increased by its substantial application in the cosmetics and medicinal sectors. However, obstacles including shifting raw material costs and competition from substitute taste enhancers could impede expansion. Profitable prospects for market participants are presented by advancements in extraction methods and growing uses in prepared foods.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06568

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2025 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $440.9 million Market Size in 2035 $1,038.3 million CAGR 7.5% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Form Drivers Rising consumer demand for natural and clean-label food ingredients

Increasing adoption of yeast extract in plant-based and vegan food products

Growth in convenience and ready-to-eat food consumption globally Opportunities Advancements in yeast extraction techniques to enhance quality and efficiency

Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America with growing processed food industries Restraints High production costs and fluctuating prices of raw materials

Competition from synthetic additives and alternative flavor enhancers

Buy this Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/yeast-extract-market/purchase-options

The active dry yeast segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By type, the active dry yeast segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the yeast extract market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The yeast extracts market uses active dry yeast owing to its excellent quality, stability, and capacity to improve fermentation processes.

The pharmaceutical segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By application, the pharmaceutical segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than four-fifths of the yeast extract market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Yeast extract is essential to the pharmaceutical industry's production of therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and biologics.

The dry segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By form, the dry segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-fifths of the yeast extract market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The dry form of yeast extract is frequently utilized in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries owing to its ease of storage, stability, and convenience.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2035

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The production of monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and therapeutic proteins using yeast extract is common in Europe and helps meet the rising demand for biologics.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06568

Leading Market Players: -

AngelYeast Co., Ltd.

Associated British Foods PLC

CELLSECO LTD.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

Kerry Group

Lallemand Inc.

LESAFFRE GROUP

Merck KGaA

Nu-Tek BioSciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

VWR International, LLC

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the yeast extract market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.