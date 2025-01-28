Aduro Clean Technologies to Present at The MicroCap Conference 2025

LONDON, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, is pleased to announce its participation in The Microcap Conference 2025, the premier event for growth-focused companies and investors. The conference will take place January 28-30, 2025, at the Borgata Hotel Spa & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Details of the presentation:

Event: The Microcap Conference Date and Time: January 29, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., ET Location: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Studio C, Atlantic City, NJ Presenter: Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Aduro will engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional and individual investors to discuss the Company's recent developments, growth strategy, and investment opportunities. This event provides a unique platform to highlight Aduro's progress in scaling its Hydrochemolytic™ technology and its vision for transforming the chemical recycling landscape.

“We're excited to attend The Microcap Conference and share the progress Aduro is making in advancing Hydrochemolytic™ technology to address the global problem of waste plastic recycling,” said Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro. “This event provides an excellent opportunity to connect with investors who recognize the importance of innovation in chemical recycling. With our recent uplisting to Nasdaq and continued progress in scaling our technology, we are eager to showcase our commitment to transforming waste into value while delivering long-term impact and success.”

To register for the conference or one-on-one meeting, visit https://themicrocapconference.com/tickets/https://themicrocapconference.com/tickets

About The Microcap Conference 2025

The Microcap Conference is the largest independent microcap event in the U.S., bringing together top-tier investors and executives from microcap companies. The event offers a platform for companies to showcase their value propositions through presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities.

The 2025 event will feature:

Keynote Speakers: Renowned industry figures, including Jon Ledecky , Co-Owner of the New York Islanders , who will engage in a fireside chat with CNBC’s Bob Pisani , and Tom Gardner, CEO of Motley Fool , who will share insights on investing, market trends, and entrepreneurial success.

Renowned industry figures, including , , who will engage in a fireside chat with , and , who will share insights on investing, market trends, and entrepreneurial success. Expert Panels and Presentations : Financial commentators Ron Insana (CNBC) and Charlie Gasparino (FOX Business) will cover critical topics for the US equity markets, from capital formation to regulatory updates and market trends.

: Financial commentators and will cover critical topics for the US equity markets, from capital formation to regulatory updates and market trends. Entertainment Headliner: A special performance by Tom Papa, celebrated comedian and host of Netflix specials, ensuring a memorable evening for attendees.



Hosted by DealFlow Events, The Microcap Conference is renowned for its blend of high-quality content, engaging networking, and exceptional entertainment.

For more information, visit https://themicrocapconference.com

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.





