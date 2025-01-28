CareCloud to Present at The Microcap Conference 2025

Somerset, NJ, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO, CCLDP), a leading provider of healthcare technology and generative AI solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, is pleased to announce its participation in The Microcap Conference 2025, the premier event for growth-focused companies and investors. The conference will take place January 28-30, 2025 at the Borgata Hotel Spa & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

CareCloud’s management team will deliver a corporate presentation highlighting the Company’s recent developments, innovative solutions, and strategic growth initiatives. Additionally, the team will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional and individual investors to explore opportunities and discuss CareCloud’s roadmap for continued growth and value creation.

“We are excited to discuss CareCloud’s many recent milestones, including the imminent resumption of our Preferred Stock dividends in February 2025, the overwhelming support we received from shareholders in our most recent proxy to increase our authorized common shares, and our strong profitability growth during 2024,” said Stephen Snyder, Co-CEO of CareCloud. “These achievements, together with our stock performance over the last year, reflect investor confidence in our strategy and execution.”

About The Microcap Conference 2025

The Microcap Conference is the largest independent microcap event in the U.S., bringing together top-tier investors and executives from growth-oriented companies. The event provides an unparalleled platform for companies to showcase their value propositions through corporate presentations, expert panels, and networking opportunities.

The 2025 conference highlights include:

Keynote Speakers : Renowned industry leaders, including Jon Ledecky, Co-Owner of the New York Islanders, and Tom Gardner, CEO of Motley Fool, will share their insights on investing and market trends.

: Renowned industry leaders, including Jon Ledecky, Co-Owner of the New York Islanders, and Tom Gardner, CEO of Motley Fool, will share their insights on investing and market trends. Expert Panels and Presentations : Financial commentators Ron Insana (CNBC) and Charlie Gasparino (FOX Business) will cover pressing topics, including capital formation, regulatory updates, and equity market trends.

: Financial commentators Ron Insana (CNBC) and Charlie Gasparino (FOX Business) will cover pressing topics, including capital formation, regulatory updates, and equity market trends. Entertainment Headliner: Comedian and Netflix star Tom Papa will headline an evening performance, adding a touch of entertainment to the event.



Hosted by DealFlow Events, The Microcap Conference is celebrated for combining high-quality financial insights with engaging networking and entertainment experiences. For more information, visit The Microcap Conference .

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health at www.carecloud.com .

To listen to video presentations by CareCloud’s management team, read recent press releases and view our latest investor presentation, please visit ir.carecloud.com .

Company Contact:

Norman Roth

Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller

CareCloud, Inc.

nroth@carecloud.com