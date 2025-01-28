Transformer Bushings Market to Reach $3 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware , Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Transformer Bushings Market by Insulation Type (Oil Impregnated Paper (OIP) Bushings, Resin Impregnated Paper (RIP) Bushings, Resin Impregnated Synthetic (RIS) Bushings, Porcelain Bushings, Resin Bonded Paper (RBP) Transformer Bushings, and Others), Product Type (Bushings For AC Transformers, and Bushings For DC Transformers), and Application (Power Transformers, Distribution Transformers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "transformer bushings market" was valued at $1.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The shift toward renewable energy infrastructure is a key factor boosting the transformer bushings market, as the demand for durable, high-insulation components that support efficient power transmission in solar and wind power setups rises. This demand for reliable bushings in harsh conditions promotes the market growth and innovation. However, high initial costs of producing and installing advanced transformer bushings, especially those made from composite polymers, present a challenge. These expenses can hinder adoption, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises in developing regions, thereby limiting the market growth. Advancements in bushing materials and technologies, such as the use of composite materials and enhanced insulation, offer lucrative opportunities. These innovations improve durability, reduce weight, and allow for higher voltage tolerance, aligning with the industry’s focus on performance and sustainability. In addition, new manufacturing methods such as 3D printing and nanotechnology enable efficient production and customization, further driving the market growth.

Report coverage and details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.8 billion Market Size in 2033 $3 billion CAGR 5.10% No. of Pages in Report 417 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, Insulation Type, and Region. Drivers Surge in investments in smart grid technology Growth in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure Opportunity Government incentives for green energy initiatives Restraint Limited availability of skilled labor

Bushings for AC transformers segment is expected to lead the trail by 2033

By product type, the bushings for AC transformers segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. Bushings for AC transformers play a critical role in ensuring safe and efficient electrical transmission by insulating high-voltage lines. Key drivers for their adoption include rise in demand for reliable power infrastructure, renewable energy projects, and grid modernization. Advancements in bushing materials, such as improved insulation and durability, as well as increasing investments in smart grids and high-voltage networks, supporting the expanding global need for reliable electrical systems, drive the growth of the segment.

The power transformers segment is expected to lead the trail by 2033

By application, the power transformers segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. The demand for power transformers is driven by increasing global electricity demand due to rapid urbanization, industrialization, and the shift toward renewable energy. As power grids expand and modernize, high-capacity transformers with reliable bushings are essential for efficient energy transmission. The need for durable and effective bushings grows as the world transitions to cleaner energy and upgrades aging electrical infrastructure, making power transformers a key focus in the transformer bushings market.

Oil Impregnated Paper (OIP) Bushings segment is expected to lead the trail by 2033

By insulation type, the oil impregnated paper (OIP) bushings segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. Oil impregnated paper (OIP) bushings are widely used in high-voltage transformers due to their superior insulation properties and cost-effectiveness. Rise in demand for efficient power transmission systems, expansion in renewable energy projects, and the modernization of aging electrical infrastructure drive the growth of the segment, leading to increased adoption of OIP bushings, particularly in developing regions and energy-intensive industries.

Asia-Pacific is segment is expected to lead the trail by 2033.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and industrialization across countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia is fueling the demand for reliable power infrastructure. As urban areas expand and industries scale up, the need for robust electrical systems, including transformer bushings, is increasing to ensure efficient power distribution. These regions are investing heavily in upgrading their power grids to support the growing demand for electricity, making transformer bushing a critical component in this infrastructure development. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the transformer bushings market in Asia-Pacific.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the transformer bushings market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

