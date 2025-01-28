Angus Gold Extends New High-Gold Zone at Dorset West, Intersects 3.2 g/t Au over 13.7 metres including 16.2 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, Golden Sky Project, Wawa

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angus Gold Inc. (TSX-V: GUS | OTC: ANGVF) (“Angus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from eleven (11) exploration holes that were completed on the Dorset Zone as part of its 2024 Fall drilling program at the Golden Sky Project in Wawa, Ontario. The new high-grade gold zone on Dorset’s west end, where Angus previously intersected 7.0 g/t Au over 12.4 metres in Hole GS-24-136, approximately 500 metres to the west of the historical Dorset resource (see News Release of May 7, 2024), is now defined over 100 metres of strike length. In addition, with these drilling results, the Dorset Gold Zone has now been intersected along 2 kilometres of strike length.

Highlights:

High-Grade Dorset West gold mineralization is now defined over 100m of strike length: 13.7 metres of mineralization grading 3.2 g/t Au , including 2.0 metres of 16.2 g/t Au in Hole GS24-171; 8.0 metres of mineralization grading 1.6 g/t Au , including 2.9 metres of 3.9 g/t Au in Hole GS24-172; 2.1 metres of mineralization grading 5.3 g/t Au , in Hole GS24-173; 9.1 metres of mineralization grading 4.3 g/t Au , including 3.7 metres of 7.2 g/t Au in Hole GS24-179

Dorset Gold Trend now defined for 2 kilometres of strike length of continuous mineralization .

now defined for . 15,000 metres of drilling planned for the Golden Sky Project in 2025.

Fully funded 2025 exploration budget.

Breanne Beh, Chief Executive Officer of Angus, states: “We are extremely pleased with the continued delivery of step-out results from our new high-grade Dorset West Zone. We have now defined this new zone over 100m of strike-length and are excited to be returning to the area to begin our 2025 drilling campaign, announced on January 14, 2025. The Dorset Gold Trend has grown from 750 metres of strike length to 2 kilometres since Angus acquired the project in 2020. We continue to be encouraged with the consistency of the mineralization and look forward to expanding the zone as we continue to explore the entirety of the 7.0 kilometres of potential strike length of the shear zone that hosts the Dorset Deposit.”

The goal of the Dorset West fall drill program was to complete step-out holes to the east and west of the high-grade intercept of 7.0 g/t Au over 12.4 metres in Hole GS-24-136. Eleven (11) holes were completed, eight (8) of which returned gold intersections and three (3) of which hosted visible gold. The most notable intercepts were in GS-24-171 and GS-24-179. GS-24-171, a 50-metre step-out to the west of GS-24-136, returned 13.7 metres grading 3.2 g/t Au including 2.0 metres of 16.2 g/t Au. GS-24-179, a 75m step-out west of GS-24-136, returned 9.1 metres grading 4.3 g/t Au including 3.7 metres grading 7.2 g/t Au. The gold mineralization in both of these holes was hosted in quartz veins within a metasedimentary rock package, the same geologic setting as the mineralization in GS-24-136. These results begin to show consistency in this new high-grade zone that is completely open to the west with minimal historic drilling completed along the structural corridor for 2 kilometres.

Selected drill results from the 11 holes at the Golden Sky drilling program are, as follows:

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Area GS-24-171 121.9 122.7 0.8 2.2 Dorset West











GS-24-171 209.2 222.9 13.7 3.2 including 220.9 222.9 2.0 16.2 GS-24-171 252.7 255.0 2.3 1.7 GS-24-172 86.1 90.1 4.0 1.1 Dorset West











including 87.10 87.60 0.5 2.3 GS-24-172 244.0 252.0 8.0 1.6 including 247.7 250.6 2.9 3.9 GS-24-173 221.9 224.0 2.1 5.3 Dorset West GS-24-176 187.7 188.6 0.9 5.3 Dorset West



GS-24-176 200.5 201.5 1.0 8.2 GS-24-179 105.9 106.4 0.5 2.2 Dorset West







GS-24-179 204.0 213.1 9.1 4.3 including 208.0 211.7 3.7 7.2

(1) Assay results presented over core length. Additional drilling will be necessary to constrain the true width of the mineralized envelope of the gold system.

The 2025 drilling campaign at the Golden Sky project is planned to be 15,000 metres and will test targets along the Dorset Zone mineralized structural corridor in addition to the BIF Gold Zone and the Eagle River Splay exploration area.

Figure 1: Dorset West Fall 2024 Drill Results Map





Figure 2: Dorset Structural Corridor Map

The Golden Sky Project

The 100%-owned Golden Sky Project is located within the Mishibishu Lake Greenstone Belt of Northern Ontario, which is host to Wesdome’s high-grade Eagle River and the Mishi open-pit gold mines. The Company’s 290-square-kilometres land package is located approximately 50 kilometres west of the town of Wawa and is situated immediately between the two Wesdome mines.

The ongoing drill program on the Golden Sky Project is focused on the Dorset Gold Zone, which hosts a historic gold resource; the BIF Zone, a new gold zone discovery in a large banded iron formation; as well as the Eagle River Splay deformation zone, which shows potential for another extensive gold system. Angus’ drill programs on the near-surface Dorset Gold Zone have been successful at extending the strike length of the previously modelled zone from 750 metres to 1.7 kilometres. The Dorset Gold Zone historic estimated resource (using a 0.50 g/t Au cut-off) consists of an indicated resource of 40,000 ounces of gold (780,000 tonnes grading 1.4 g/t Au), and an inferred resource of 180,000 ounces of gold (4,760,000 tonnes grading 1.2 g/t Au). For greater details on the Golden Sky Project, please refer to the NI 43-101 technical report for the Golden Sky Project entitled, ’NI 43-101 Technical Report Wawa Property Ontario, Canada’ dated February 18, 2020, and available on the Company’s SEDAR profile.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Breanne Beh, P.Geo, who is a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and Chief Geologist for the Company.

Quality Control

During the last drilling program, assay samples were taken from the NQ core by sawing the drill core in half, with one-half sent to a certified commercial laboratory and the other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples; which includes insertion of mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 20 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire-assay with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of materials. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay followed by gravimetric testing on each sample containing 3.0 g/t gold or more.

About Angus Gold:

Angus Gold Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company’s flagship project is the Golden Sky Project in Wawa, Ontario. The Project is immediately adjacent to the Eagle River Mine of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

On behalf of Angus Gold Inc.,

Breanne Beh

President and Chief Executive Officer

INQUIRIES:

Lindsay Dunlop, Vice President Investor Relations

Email: info@angusgold.com

Phone: 647-259-1790

Company Website: www.angusgold.com

TSXV: GUS | USOTC: ANGVF

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the ability to anticipate and counteract the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the business of the Company, including without limitation the effects of COVID-19 on the capital markets, commodity prices supply chain disruptions, restrictions on labour and workplace attendance and local and international travel, failure to receive requisite approvals in respect of the transactions contemplated by the Agreement, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f6f7570-eb7e-4755-9872-9285c63d2fac

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db616132-c341-48ef-b341-7bc6280b6078