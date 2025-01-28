Infineon´s SECORA™ Pay Bio solution, using Fingerprints’ biometric technology, receives full Visa certification

Infineon Technologies AG, a global payment market leader and Fingerprint Cards AB, a global leader in biometric technology, are proud to announce that SECORA™ Pay Bio has recently received certification by Visa. Infineon’s SECORA™ Pay Bio payment card solution, integrating Fingerprints’ FPC1323 sensor, is now fully certified for use in Visa and Mastercard payment cards, marking a significant milestone in the companies’ missions to provide secured and seamless payments.

The fully certified biometric payment solution leverages Fingerprints’ advanced fingerprint recognition technology with Infineon’s industry leading secured enclave to offer enhanced security and convenience for users.

Key Features of the certified SECORA™ Pay Bio Payment Solution:

The biometric payment solution offers a touchless experience, increasing convenience and transaction speeds, while being more hygienic. Enhanced Security: The solution offers strong 2-factor authentication, with biometric technology, as alternative to 4-digit pins.

Having certification across both Visa and Mastercard further solidifies the global leadership position of both Infineon and Fingerprints in the biometric payments card sector. As part of the expanding partnership, Infineon has placed a volume order for sensors from Fingerprints, due for delivery this year.

Adam Philpott, CEO, Fingerprint Cards, said:

" Achieving Mastercard and Visa certification for SECORA™ Pay Bio using Fingerprints’ technology underscores our technology leadership and commitment to innovation and security in the payment industry. It’s also another leap forward in establishing the biometric payment card market. Our biometric payment solution not only enhances security, but also provides a frictionless and convenient user experience. Infineon’s recent order also reflects their own commitment to the biometric payment cards sector – they continue to be a great partner to work alongside."

Tolgahan Yildiz, Head of the Trusted Mobile Connectivity and Transactions Product Line, Infineon Technologies, said:

“Thanks to the certification of our turnkey integrated solution we are enabling our customers with a very simple and accelerated approval and onboarding process. This is an important milestone in our journey to enable simple, scalable and cost-efficient implementations of biometric payment cards. SECORA™ Pay Bio is designed with attention to detail to eliminate complexities in design and manufacturing of the cards and to simplify biometric enrollment for frictionless consumer journey. We are now gearing up in our collaboration with Fingerprints to bring first projects to success.”

For more information about SECORA™ Pay Bio , visit SECORA™ Pay Bio security solutions - Infineon Technologies.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on X. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

