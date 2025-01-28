Gluten Free Oats Market: Projected To Reach USD 466.35 Million by 2032 | Glutenfreeda Foods, General Mills, Freedom Foods Group

Wilminton, Delaware,, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introspective Market Research is thrilled to announce the statement of its newest report, "Gluten Free Oats Market." This inclusive analysis discloses that the global Gluten Free Oats market, valued at USD 235.44 Million in 2023, is on a course of significant growth, predictable to reach USD 466.35 Million by 2032. This rising determination corresponds to a robust CAGR of 7.89% over the estimate period from 2024 to 2032.

Gluten-free oats are especially cultivated, composed, and treated to escape any cross-contact through gluten-cover grains such as wheat, barley, and rye. They are stared as inoffensive for people who have celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. Although traditional and organic oats are fundamentally gluten-free, they are frequently treated in facilities that manage other grains, which can lead to contamination. The main difference resides in the meticulous processing techniques employed for gluten-free oats to ensure their purity.

Oats serve as an excellent source of dietary fiber and contain frequent vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, thereby providing a beneficial enhancement to gluten-free diets by improving nutritional variety and meal diversity. The increasing trend of gluten-free diets, even among those without gluten-related health issues, is fueled by perceived health advantages like enhanced well-being, weight reduction, and higher energy levels, although further studies are compulsory to validate these assertions. This movement boosts the need for creative gluten-free food items, such as cereals, baked items, and plant-based substitutes, while indorsing improvements in food processing and industrial methods to assurance the utmost excellence and cleanliness of gluten-free oats.

Key Industry Insights

In what ways is the increasing need for gluten-free oats fueling market expansion and innovation?

Oats are regarded as one of the fittest grains globally, recognized for their remarkable nutritional value and various health rewards. Oats, being a naturally gluten-free whole grain, are plentiful in vital vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and dietary fiber, especially beta-glucan, which promotes heart health by reducing cholesterol levels. Overwhelming oats regularly is associated with active weight management, better blood sugar regulation, and a lower risk of heart-related contaminations. Their rich protein levels also make them a great option for maintaining energy and aiding muscle recovery. Due to their gluten-free characteristics and health-boosting attributes, oats are becoming more favored among health-aware individuals and people with gluten sensitivities, fueling demand in worldwide markets that emphasize nutritious and allergen-free products.

What is the Market Opportunity and Growth Potential in the Gluten-Free Oats Sector?

The gluten-free market has seen significant growth due to important to a broader variety of gluten-free products, counting cereals, baked goods, and snacks. Grains like rice, corn, sorghum, and millet offers gluten-free selections for making flours and starches, and the proteins current in these grains, along with milk proteins such as casein and whey protein concentrates, recover the quality of baked goods that are gluten-free. Hydrocolloids such as xanthan, carrageenan, and guar gum are regularly browbeaten to improve texture, taste, and appearance in gluten-free products. Companies like SwissBake are capitalizing in research and development to generate innovative products, while major brands like Kraft Heinz and Conagra are increasing their gluten-free offerings. The development in product diversity signifies a growing demand for gluten-free elections and presents a significant opportunity for market growth.

Are Gluten-Free Oats Safe for People with Celiac Disease?

Gluten-free oats have concerns beyond just contamination. Oats, even when managed apart from gluten-containing grains, strength still be risky for persons with celiac disease. This is due to the fact that oats integrally have a protein known as avenin, which dividends a structure and function akin to gluten present in wheat, barley, and rye. Although the majority of individuals with celiac disease can handle pure, uncontaminated oats, a few may still have an immune reaction and intestinal swelling as a result of avenin. This sensitivity is not as frequent but crucial to acknowledge, as its symptoms may consist of abdominal pain, diarrhea, or additional indications of gluten exposure. It is also advised to monitor for any negative reactions to ensure safety, even when eating certified gluten-free oats.

Key Manufacturers

Identify the main players and organizations in a particular industry or market that have a strong impact on its dynamics. Identifying these important individuals is crucial for acquisitive competitive positioning, market trends, and strategic opportunities.

Bob's Red Mill (United States)

Nature's Path (Canada)

General Mills (United States)

Quaker Oats (United States)

Freedom Foods Group (Australia)

Glutenfreeda Foods (United States)

Bakery On Main (United States)

Purely Elizabeth (United States)

Thrive Market (United States)

Trader Joe's (United States)

Other Active Players





In September 2024, Bay State Milling, one of the major family-owned, secretly held milling companies in the United States, publicized its acquisition of Montana Gluten Free, swelling its portfolio with Bay State Milling Montana. The planned move, part of a realignment adding 13 milling and dispensation facilities across the U.S. and Canada, enhances the company's contributions of trusted, innovative food ingredients.

In May 2024, the availability of gluten-free and organic products significantly increased with the expansion of Bauck GmbH’s oat mill, Europe’s largest and most advanced organic facility commissioned in 2021. In partnership with F. H. SCHULE Mühlenbau GmbH, the output capacity of all mill sections doubled, addressing rising demand for sustainably produced gluten-free and organic goods.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product Type:

Rolled Oats consisting of oats exposed of their external layer and crushed, lead the worldwide gluten-free oats market because of their boosted nutritional value and the rising consumer demand for healthy diets. The changing dietary trend toward lighter, healthier foods has greatly increased the demand for oats. Rolled oats, recognized for their significant nutritional benefits, offer 379 kilocalories (kcal), 67.70 grams of carbohydrates, and a mere 0.99 grams of sugar per 100 grams, rendering them a perfect option for health-conscious individuals. Their minimal sugar levels, along with complex carbohydrates, aid in prolonged energy delivery, which makes them favored for breakfast and snack items. Furthermore, the growing awareness of gluten-free diets and the rising number of individuals with gluten intolerance or celiac disease contribute to the market expansion.

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets serve as excellent distribution channels for oats, providing shoppers with a diverse range of oat products in a single spot. This structure facilitates straightforward comparison of brands, varieties, and tastes, aiding well-informed buying choices. The design of these shops improves shopping ease, allowing customers to locate desired items more effortlessly. Sales elevations such as coupons, time-sensitive transactions, and complimentary gifts influence consumer behavior, warning brand changes and the investigation of new products. With the rise in health and wellness trends, superstores are dedicating added shelf space to organic, gluten-free, flavored, and nutrient-enhanced oats to content the rising demand for slightly treated food options. Retailers frequently partner with oat brands to offer educational resources and conduct promotional activities that emphasize the health advantages of oats.

By Region:

North America gluten-free oats market is growing quickly as health awareness increases and cases of celiac disease and gluten intolerance rise. The United States is at the forefront of this growth, propelled by a strong retail sector that includes major supermarkets such as Walmart, Costco, and Whole Foods, which are progressively providing certified gluten-free oat products. This retail expansion is essential for enhancing market reach and consumer accessibility. Likewise, Canada's appetite for gluten-free items is increasing, driven by a health-aware populace and favorable government policies that guarantee product authenticity and quality. Major companies are expanding their product lines to match changing consumer preferences. These elements together establish North America as a leading area in the global gluten-free oats market, showcasing the increasing appeal of gluten-free diets as a component of a healthy lifestyle, even for those without celiac disease.

Extensive Services:

Market Dimensions and Competitive Environment (2017–2023): Comprehensive examination of market trends, scale, and the competitive landscape in recent times.

Comprehensive examination of market trends, scale, and the competitive landscape in recent times. Pricing Trends and Regional Price Assessment (2017–2023): Examination of past pricing trends and regional price information.

Examination of past pricing trends and regional price information. Market Size, Share, and Segment Forecast (2024–2032): Analyses and predictions concerning market expansion, share distribution, and forecasts for each segment.

Analyses and predictions concerning market expansion, share distribution, and forecasts for each segment. Market Dynamics: Comprehensive analysis of primary growth factors, obstacles, prospects, and trends, emphasizing regional differences.

Comprehensive analysis of primary growth factors, obstacles, prospects, and trends, emphasizing regional differences. Trend Analysis: Evaluation of new trends that are influencing the market.

Evaluation of new trends that are influencing the market. Trade Summary: Examination of trade trends, encompassing imports and exports, and their impact on market behavior.

Examination of trade trends, encompassing imports and exports, and their impact on market behavior. Market Segmentation: In-depth examination of market segments and sub-segments, encompassing a geographical analysis.

In-depth examination of market segments and sub-segments, encompassing a geographical analysis. Competitive Environment: Strategic outlines of major participants, along with competitive analysis across various areas.

Strategic outlines of major participants, along with competitive analysis across various areas. PESTLE Analysis: An in-depth assessment of political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental influences affecting the market.

An in-depth assessment of political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental influences affecting the market. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis: Examination of the competitive dynamics affecting the market.

Examination of the competitive dynamics affecting the market. Industry Value Chain Assessment: Understanding the value chain to recognize crucial factors and phases.

Understanding the value chain to recognize crucial factors and phases. Legal and Regulatory Environment by Region: Investigation of the legal and regulatory landscape and its influence on business activities.

Investigation of the legal and regulatory landscape and its influence on business activities. Strategic Prospects and SWOT Assessment: Recognition of business prospects, backed by a SWOT assessment.

Recognition of business prospects, backed by a SWOT assessment. Conclusion and Strategic Suggestions: Conclusive observations and practical advice for stakeholders.

