Jeffs’ Brands Announces the Integration of DeepSeek Technology, Revolutionizing E-Commerce Data Analysis

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, announced today that its wholly-owned (100%) subsidiary, Fort Products Limited. (“Fort”) has signed an agreement with a developer, to integrate the DeepSeek platform, an artificial intelligence (“AI”) platform, into Fort’s website. This integration aims to optimize data analysis, enhance user experiences, and drive operational efficiency.

DeepSeek: Transforming E-Commerce Operations



DeepSeek’s proprietary algorithms and machine-learning capabilities is expected to empower Jeffs' Brands to gain unparalleled insights into Fort’s consumer behavior, inventory trends, and market opportunities. By leveraging this technology, the Company aims to refine product offerings, improve operational efficiency, and adapt to rapidly changing consumer preferences.

Building upon its successful integration of ChatGPT to streamline product launches and reduce associated costs, Jeffs' Brands is now incorporating DeepSeek technology to further enhance its e-commerce operations. DeepSeek's advanced AI capabilities are anticipated to enable the Company to delve deeper into market analytics, providing more precise insights into consumer behavior and emerging trends. This strategic move aims to optimize decision-making processes, accelerate product development cycles, and maintain a competitive edge in the dynamic Amazon Marketplace for Jeffs’ Brands.

“This integration represents a significant leap forward for Jeffs’ Brands,” said Victor Hakmon, Chief Executive Officer of Jeffs’ Brands. “DeepSeek will empower us to make smarter, faster, and more accurate decisions, strengthening our position as a leader in data-driven e-commerce innovation. It’s an exciting step in our journey to enhance customer satisfaction and drive sustained growth.”

This integration aligns with Jeffs’ Brands’ mission to innovate in the e-commerce space of Fort by combining human expertise with advanced technology. DeepSeek’s capabilities is expected to position Fort to scale its offerings across new markets and expand its footprint in the global e-commerce arena.

About Jeffs’ Brands Ltd

Jeffs' Brands aims to transform the world of e-commerce by creating and acquiring products and turning them into market leaders, tapping into vast, unrealized growth potential. Through the Company’s management team’s insight into the Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) business model, it aims to use both human capability and advanced technology to take products to the next level. For more information on Jeffs’ Brands Ltd visit https://jeffsbrands.com .

