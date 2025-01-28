CORRECTION: Webinar - presentation of the unaudited financial results for 2024 and Q4 2024

Correction - the webinar takes place on 30 January (erroneously 30 December in original announcement)

On Thursday, 30 January, at 13:00 (EET), Liven AS CEO Andero Laur and CFO Joonas Joost will host a Webinar, in Estonian, to present Liven's unaudited financial results for 2024 and Q4 2024.

The webinar will be held on Google Meet. Pre-registration is not required, but please note that no further reminder will be sent. If you wish to save the event to your calendar, please click on the link. Interested parties are invited to join the Estonian webinar on 30 January at 13:00 (EET) via the link:

meet.google.com/fgj-bwgh-koz

Questions can be submitted during the webinar or by sending them in advance at least one hour before the webinar by e-mail to: investor@liven.ee.

The webinar materials will be published later on the Investors section of the Liven website: www.liven.ee/investor.





Joonas Joost

Liven AS CFO

E-mail: joonas.joost@liven.ee



