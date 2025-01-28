Dave Cantin Group Positions for Growth in 2025 with New Leadership Appointments and Promotions

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory company to retail automotive groups and their owners, has announced several strategic leadership advancements and new hires to support its growth in 2025 being fueled by an accelerating M&A environment as part of its ambitious growth strategy for 2025.

The industry’s largest and most experienced executive leadership team realigns roles in preparation for a milestone year. Brian Traugott has been promoted to Chief of Staff to President and CEO Dave Cantin and Chief Business and Strategy Officer Brian Gordon. Other executive appointments included Tony Karabon as Executive Vice President, Head of Acquisition Management, and Stephen Jones as Executive Vice President, Head of Acquisition Strategy.

Within the DCG central support team, Brandon Werley has been promoted to Vice President of M&A Advisory Services, bolstering DCG’s client service group, which utilizes the company’s proprietary AI tool, Jump IQ. Denise Salzstein has moved to Director of CRM, and Cameron Markeson to Associate, Business Analysis. The company also welcomed Zach Orr as Marketing Coordinator.

All these moves follow a robust year in 2024 for DCG and foreshadow what is shaping up to be the company’s busiest year in history in 2025. “The number of large, quality deals we already have scheduled for closing in the first half of 2025, combined with the current level of client activity indicated that we needed to staff up across the organization to meet our clients’ needs,” said Dave Cantin, President and CEO of Dave Cantin Group. “We’re excited to see our team growing and to maximize the exceptional talent of our Executive Leadership Team, delivering unparalleled service, innovation, and results for our clients.”

About Dave Cantin Group

The Dave Cantin Group is a leading automotive M&A advisory company specializing in acquisitions, divestitures, intelligence, and other advisory services. The company is the M&A services provider of choice for North America’s top automotive dealership groups, advising on approximately 40 transactions annually, DCG is differentiated by its advisory approach, long term lens on client relationships, and commitment to market intelligence tools that inform DCG and client strategies. In 2023, DCG became the only retail automotive M&A company with a significant strategic investor, welcoming Kaltroco to the DCG family.

Through its M&A intelligence division, DCG produces automotive content and delivers relevant, timely marketing intelligence, including the automotive industry Market Outlook Report (MOR). Together with CBT News, DCG produces the Inside M&A studio show and podcast to share stories, news and trends impacting the retail automotive industry. DCG’s proprietary AI-enabled software, Jump IQ, anchors its advisory services that support retail automotive dealers in developing informed M&A strategies and making smarter M&A decisions.

The company’s nonprofit initiative, DCG Giving, funds child and adolescent cancer research and treatment in communities nationwide and other worthy charitable initiatives. DCG team members regularly feature on the industry speaking circuit and are regularly cited by top national and global news outlets. For more information, please visit davecantingroup.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Merx

katiemerx@gmail.com

313.510.5090

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f162c27f-9bab-4734-b906-64b9644192bc