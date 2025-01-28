D-BOX Reaches 1,000 Cinema Screens Worldwide

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. ("D-BOX" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, is proud to announce that its renowned motion technology is now featured in over 1,000 cinema screens worldwide. This marks a major milestone in its 15-year journey of transforming moviegoing experiences, proving its international and ever-growing appeal to audiences everywhere. The company's global footprint now spans four continents, with over of 23,000 seats delivering D-BOX's signature immersive haptic technology to moviegoers around the world.

Driven by a passion for delivering unforgettable entertainment, D-BOX has built a reputation for reliability, innovation, and immersive quality. Since installing its first screens in 2009, the Corporation has continuously proven the value of its revolutionary haptic technology. Early adopters such as TCL Chinese Theatres, Galaxy Highland, Galaxy Cannery, Cineplex Queensway, and Cinéma Beloeil—who were amongst the first screens installed in 2009—remain D-BOX partners to this day, underscoring the enduring value and success of its cinematic experience.

"Reaching the 1,000-screen milestone is a testament to the power of D-BOX’s innovative technology and the enduring appeal of immersive entertainment experiences," said Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. "From our first installations to this remarkable milestone, we’ve stayed committed to elevating the theatrical experience for moviegoers and exhibitors alike through cutting-edge haptics. We would like to thank them both for embracing our technology and making this possible."

D-BOX’s global presence spans four key regions. North America leads with 46% of the screen’s global installation base. The EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) follows with 28%, while South America hosts 15% of the screens. The Asia-Pacific region (APAC) rounds out the global presence with 11% of the screens, demonstrating the Corporation’s truly global reach.

This milestone reinforces D-BOX's position as a global leader in immersive entertainment technology and demonstrates the growing demand for premium theatrical experiences worldwide. With a growing number of partnerships, and innovative projects, D-BOX is poised to continue to redefine the future of entertainment for years to come.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D BOX.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: